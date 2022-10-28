Read full article on original website
Kanye ‘Ye’ West Posts Graphic Emmett Till Photo to Instagram Alongside Antisemitic Screed Against Ari Emanuel
"You tried to destroy my life after all the money Ive made for the 'business' people," the rapper said
Netflix Cancels ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ After 2 Seasons
Netflix has canceled “Fate: The Winx Saga” after two seasons, TheWrap has confirmed. Showrunner Brian Young first announced news of the cancellation Tuesday. “This is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga,” Young wrote via Instagram. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I’m grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future! So much love.”
Is Netflix’s Binge Model Still the Best Streaming Release Strategy? – It’s Complicated | Charts
Even the originator of dropping whole seasons has adapted periodic release strategies with many of its series. The practice of releasing all episodes of a season at once, the so-called binge release, was pioneered by Netflix and is often credited as one of the main innovations that drove the company to become the top streaming platform years ago. But is it actually the best strategy for streamers?
‘The Voice’ Belts Out a Monday Primetime Ratings Win for NBC
The show's first-ever three-way knockouts earned the network first place in total viewership and in the demo
Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Shot Dead in Houston at 28
The Georgia rapper, birth name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley early Tuesday
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 7: Shangela’s Killer Doll Routine Slays as [Spoiler] Goes Home
The Halloween episode also drew gasps for Charli D'Amelio's jaw-dropping backward spiderwalk
Disney+ Launches Subscriber-Only Merchandise Test Featuring ‘Star Wars,’ Marvel Exclusives
The streaming service is experimenting with combining shopDisney and popular titles ahead of holiday shopping season
HBO’s ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Blossoms to 1.5 Million Viewers
Sunday's premiere episode viewership represents a 63% increase over its first season debut
