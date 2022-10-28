Netflix has canceled “Fate: The Winx Saga” after two seasons, TheWrap has confirmed. Showrunner Brian Young first announced news of the cancellation Tuesday. “This is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga,” Young wrote via Instagram. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I’m grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future! So much love.”

14 HOURS AGO