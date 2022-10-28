Read full article on original website
Florida’s Fourth Estate: Everything you want to know about your state
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden debuted Florida’s Fourth Estate on Oct. 10, 2018. They said when they realized how good their chemistry was on the news set, they started thinking of a fun way to get stories to people outside of the traditional newscast.
🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool
If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
Florida Foodie: Food for thought about what we eat
Florida Foodie first debuted in the spring of 2019 with the goal of getting people to think more about the food on their plates. Food impacts our lives every day. We all need to eat to live, but food is more than just sustenance. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Ask Trooper Steve: What are some good Halloween safety tips?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “What are some good Halloween safety tips?”. 1. DO NOT WALK...
Most of Central Florida dries out heading into Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. – As expected, there were a few downpours Saturday, but most of Central Florida was dry. Rain chances go down even further Sunday with only small rain chances possible along the coast. Highs Sunday climb into the mid-to-upper 80s. [TRENDING: ‘I thought it was a two-by-four:’ Worker...
Teen suspected in Sanford shooting also sought in Georgia armed robberies, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A 17-year-old suspected in a Sanford shooting in September is also wanted in violent home invasions and armed robberies in Georgia, according to authorities. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is looking for Roderick Hillman, 17, who the Sanford Police Department said is connected with a shooting that happened on Sept. 30.
The Weekly: Orange County elections supervisor talks Nov. 8 midterms
ORLANDO, Fla. – Millions of Floridians have already cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election. From debunking election-related myths to implementing Florida’s new laws focused on making the voting process more transparent, elections officials have been working hard to make sure things go smoothly on Nov. 8.
🏘️Florida is No. 11 of least affordable state for renters
Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state?. In order...
Tell us: Florida’s Democratic Party lost 331,000 voters. Where did they go?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Put out a missing persons report: 331,000 Florida Democrats have disappeared. The Florida Division of Elections released its voter registration report for the November election, known as book closing, earlier this month. Taken with the reports from the general elections in 2020 and 2018, Republicans and...
Central Florida election officials plead to voters: Don’t wait until Election Day
ORLANDO, Fla. – Voter turnout so far is low in Central Florida — far lower than in previous years — and elections officials are worried people are being told to stay away until Election Day. Five county supervisors of elections — Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia...
‘Slow but steady:’ Central Florida counties anticipate more early voters in week before general election
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the general election, Orange County supervisor of elections Bill Cowles is making sure he and his workers are all set, but he is also keeping in mind early voting numbers and the turnout. “When we look back at 2018 for the first seven...
End to Florida gas tax holiday pumps prices back up
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida drivers will notice a higher price at the gas pump Tuesday as the state’s tax holiday ended. According to AAA, the tax holiday gave a 25-cent discount to drivers through October. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA...
Man killed in crash with semi on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash with a semitruck on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County early Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 232 in St. Cloud. [TRENDING:...
