KFVS12
Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multiple counties in Local 6 area lift burn bans
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A countywide burn ban in Livingston County, Kentucky, has been lifted as of Monday afternoon, leaders announced via the county's Facebook page. The county says the burn ban was lifted because of the amount of rain that fell over the weekend. The county says it sought input from the Livingston County Fire Chiefs before lifting the ban.
KFVS12
Neighbors, sheriff concerned about Mayfield treatment center
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden believes the recent theft of a semi-truck in the community surrounding Recovery Works is just the tip of the iceberg. Sheriff Haden said he has received hundreds of complaints associated with the facility. Recovery Works, a detox addiction treatment center, is...
wpsdlocal6.com
NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner
PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
KFVS12
Deadly house fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation
kentuckytoday.com
Churches find joy in worshiping together at 'barn service' in Livingston County
SMITHLAND, Ky. (KT) — Smithland First Baptist Pastor Danny Sherrill said this past Sunday shows “the Lord is working in rural Kentucky in Livingston County.”. Three churches came together for a joint worship service. Members from several other congregations joined in as well. The setting, though, was not what one would expect.
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
kttn.com
Nurse at Missouri hospital pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for personal use
A nurse at a Missouri, hospital pleaded guilty to a federal felony and admitted fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use. Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Maupin, a registered nurse, admitted that from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, while working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, she fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions.
wpsdlocal6.com
Trick-or-treaters pour onto Jefferson Street for Halloween
PADUCAH — Cooler temperatures didn't stop all the ghosts and ghouls from making their way to Jefferson Street in Paducah for trick-or-treating. Even with Halloween falling on a Monday this year, families still filled up Jefferson Street, going door to door for treats. Fallon Noel and her family were...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting. According to Marion police, they arrested a 15-year-old male at Marion High School on Monday, October 31 on a warrant for felony unlawful use of a weapon. According to Marion police, this is in...
cilfm.com
Harrisburg Township Assessor facing felony charges
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WJPF) – The elected assessor of the Harrisburg Township is facing felony charges. Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Kasiar alleges that Elaine Clayton, 66, violated state law by being both the elected assessor and holding other non-elected, paying jobs within the township government at the same time.
KFVS12
Retired Texas doctor travels to Cape Girardeau Co. to thank those responsible for identifying his brother’s remains
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The long-awaited identification of human remains found in Cape Girardeau County more than 40 years ago brings a retired Texas doctor to the Heartland to say thank you. “Hello. Hello.”. Dr. Jim Travis has a warm greeting for the small group gathered at the...
kbsi23.com
Groves House Halloween decorations return to Cape Girardeau block
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – The freaks and creepy crawlies come out at night, and they might all be gathered on one block in Cape Girardeau. Brookwood Drive in Cape Girardeau has all the creepy themes you can think of in these neighboring yards. The man behind it all...
KFVS12
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
wfcnnews.com
First ever Christmas parade coming to Marion this month
MARION - There will be a little more Christmas spirit in the City of Marion this year as the first annual "Very Merry Christmas Parade" will kick off later this month. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. down Marion's Main Street. Parade Organizer Jill Graskewicz...
KFVS12
1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
