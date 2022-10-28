ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Multiple counties in Local 6 area lift burn bans

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A countywide burn ban in Livingston County, Kentucky, has been lifted as of Monday afternoon, leaders announced via the county's Facebook page. The county says the burn ban was lifted because of the amount of rain that fell over the weekend. The county says it sought input from the Livingston County Fire Chiefs before lifting the ban.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Neighbors, sheriff concerned about Mayfield treatment center

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden believes the recent theft of a semi-truck in the community surrounding Recovery Works is just the tip of the iceberg. Sheriff Haden said he has received hundreds of complaints associated with the facility. Recovery Works, a detox addiction treatment center, is...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner

PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Deadly house fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation

Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need. Heartland Sports at...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
kttn.com

Nurse at Missouri hospital pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for personal use

A nurse at a Missouri, hospital pleaded guilty to a federal felony and admitted fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use. Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Maupin, a registered nurse, admitted that from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, while working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, she fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Trick-or-treaters pour onto Jefferson Street for Halloween

PADUCAH — Cooler temperatures didn't stop all the ghosts and ghouls from making their way to Jefferson Street in Paducah for trick-or-treating. Even with Halloween falling on a Monday this year, families still filled up Jefferson Street, going door to door for treats. Fallon Noel and her family were...
PADUCAH, KY
cilfm.com

Harrisburg Township Assessor facing felony charges

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WJPF) – The elected assessor of the Harrisburg Township is facing felony charges. Saline County State’s Attorney Molly Kasiar alleges that Elaine Clayton, 66, violated state law by being both the elected assessor and holding other non-elected, paying jobs within the township government at the same time.
HARRISBURG, IL
wfcnnews.com

First ever Christmas parade coming to Marion this month

MARION - There will be a little more Christmas spirit in the City of Marion this year as the first annual "Very Merry Christmas Parade" will kick off later this month. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. down Marion's Main Street. Parade Organizer Jill Graskewicz...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is working to fix the commonwealth's teacher shortage. Millions of dollars in grant funding is being put towards projects that support victims of violent crime in Kentucky. Illinois woman charged with aggravated battery to a child. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Illinois State Police arrest a...
CARBONDALE, IL
FOX 2

8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois

Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
MOUNT VERNON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy