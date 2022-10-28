Seattle Revive I-5 work rained out, ‘still a go’ for Everett

SEATTLE, Wash. — Rain in the forecast means the Washington Department of Transportation has to postpone Revive I-5 work in Seattle this weekend, but the same cannot be said for Everett.

The work that was originally scheduled to take place Friday night though Monday in Seattle will now be pushed to next weekend.

The plan was to close the Interstate 90 off-ramps to southbound I-5 and the southbound collector/distributor lanes, according to WSDOT.

This work will now take place next weekend, pending weather conditions.

Further north, Revive I-5 Everett “is a go,” according to a tweet sent by WSDOT on Friday morning.

The work will begin 8 p.m. Friday and is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Monday.

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes between 41st Street in Everett and the Snohomish River.

The Marine View Drive off-ramp will also be closed.

Drivers are advised to expect delays or seek alternate routes during the closures.

