Diane White
3d ago

I retired from corrections in SC. The problem is money, it's always money. The best thing I always said is that this state needed to do was to require magistrate to be a licensed attorney. This will never happen because the attorneys cannot make the income as in the private practice. Change the laws. Require all attorneys to serve so many weeks/days setting bonds. The worst thing SCDC did was stop the work release programs. McMaster is playing politics, he knows this will NEVER happen. Do not ever need the 3 strikes BS. It caused overcrowding. People want to lock up everybody but do not know what it cost to do that and don't care to know until they or someone they care about goes to prison/jail.

News19 WLTX

South Carolina abortion committee presents two compromise proposals

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A committee met at the State House on Tuesday to work out a possible compromise that could decide the fate of South Carolina's abortion law. The conference committee on abortion is trying to settle differences between competing bills passed by the House and the Senate weeks ago. The Senate version bans almost all abortions after six weeks while the House version bans all abortions with a few exemptions.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

SC Gov. McMaster requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration on Tuesday to assist state and local recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian. McMaster's request comes following damage assessments from local officials and recovery staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA. The assessments...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Three candidates face off for South Carolina House District 25

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Three people are running for South Carolina House District 25 in Greenville County. They are Democrat Wendell Jones, Republican Yvonne Julian, and Independent Tony Boyce. Jones is a pastor and founder of the Wendell Jones Leadership Institute, which trains and mentors business owners. When asked about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

McMaster declares November Family Caregiver Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster proclaims November as Family Caregiver Month throughout the state and encourages all South Carolinians to honor our seniors and recognize the vital role they play in communities across the Palmetto State. “We greatly appreciate Governor McMaster recognizing November as Family Caregiver...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

SC sees skyrocketing early voting turnout

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The stakes are high for the 2022 Midterm Elections with a number of issues pushing voters to the polls. The South Carolina Election Commission said since early voting opened on Oct. 24 with almost a quarter of million people who have already casted their ballots.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact

The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest two accused of nearly 50 burglaries across Upstate

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man and woman accused of a string of burglaries to businesses across the Upstate have been charged. Police said on Oct. 27, multiple warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy in multiple businesses in the city limits of Laurens were signed on Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown.
LAURENS, SC

