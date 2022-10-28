Read full article on original website
Diane White
3d ago
I retired from corrections in SC. The problem is money, it's always money. The best thing I always said is that this state needed to do was to require magistrate to be a licensed attorney. This will never happen because the attorneys cannot make the income as in the private practice. Change the laws. Require all attorneys to serve so many weeks/days setting bonds. The worst thing SCDC did was stop the work release programs. McMaster is playing politics, he knows this will NEVER happen. Do not ever need the 3 strikes BS. It caused overcrowding. People want to lock up everybody but do not know what it cost to do that and don't care to know until they or someone they care about goes to prison/jail.
South Carolina abortion committee presents two compromise proposals
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A committee met at the State House on Tuesday to work out a possible compromise that could decide the fate of South Carolina's abortion law. The conference committee on abortion is trying to settle differences between competing bills passed by the House and the Senate weeks ago. The Senate version bans almost all abortions after six weeks while the House version bans all abortions with a few exemptions.
wach.com
SC Gov. McMaster requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration on Tuesday to assist state and local recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian. McMaster's request comes following damage assessments from local officials and recovery staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA. The assessments...
4 charged in South Carolina in coronavirus relief fraud ring
Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their roles in a multi-million dollar coronavirus aid fraud scheme involving nearly one hundred people from across the nation, the United States Department of Justice said.
WYFF4.com
Three candidates face off for South Carolina House District 25
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Three people are running for South Carolina House District 25 in Greenville County. They are Democrat Wendell Jones, Republican Yvonne Julian, and Independent Tony Boyce. Jones is a pastor and founder of the Wendell Jones Leadership Institute, which trains and mentors business owners. When asked about...
wach.com
McMaster declares November Family Caregiver Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster proclaims November as Family Caregiver Month throughout the state and encourages all South Carolinians to honor our seniors and recognize the vital role they play in communities across the Palmetto State. “We greatly appreciate Governor McMaster recognizing November as Family Caregiver...
South Carolina Policy Council promoting proposed state constitutional amendments
South Carolina Policy Council and Americans for Tax Reform held news conferences around the state Monday, including in Greenville, to promote two proposed state constitutional amendments.
Here’s an overview of county-specific ballot items in the Midlands
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Across the Midlands, there are plenty of county-specific ballot items voters need to be familiar with. This includes penny taxes, new forms of county government, and school board bond referendums--- all topics voters in the Midlands are deciding on and will be deciding on come Election Day.
Candidate on SC ballot appearing under multiple political parties
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Early voting continues in South Carolina, and one candidate will be listed twice when you cast your ballot. Lisa Ellis is listed under both the Democratic and Alliance parties. “Fusion voting” allows candidates to appear on the ballot under multiple political parties. “This has been a process that’s been around state […]
wach.com
SC sees skyrocketing early voting turnout
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The stakes are high for the 2022 Midterm Elections with a number of issues pushing voters to the polls. The South Carolina Election Commission said since early voting opened on Oct. 24 with almost a quarter of million people who have already casted their ballots.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact
The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
wunc.org
South Carolina sheriffs say Shaw University bus stop was not racially motivated
Two sheriffs in South Carolina say their deputies did not racially profile Shaw University students during a traffic stop. A charter bus carrying 18 students from the historically Black university in Raleigh was stopped on Interstate 85 on Oct. 5. Deputies allege the bus was weaving in and out of traffic.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ investigation into Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than two weeks after the president of a historically Black university said she was "outraged" about an Upstate traffic stop involving students and staff from her school, state lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into the matter. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has also...
South Carolina statewide election guide for 2022 midterms
With the 2022 midterm elections only days away, and with early voting already underway, 7NEWS compiled a list of candidates competing in the biggest statewide races.
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at Upstate living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
These are the largest Powerball wins in South Carolina history
After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.
counton2.com
FACT CHECK: Cunningham claims crime in South Carolina at all-time high, but is it really?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham has focused some of his campaign ads on South Carolina’s national rankings for crime, education, and roads, while also promoting what he’d like to accomplish as governor. In an ad posted to YouTube on Sept. 28 called...
wtoc.com
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Manfield Energy, a major provider of fuel delivery, has issued a warning saying that there is a diesel fuel shortage coming in the Southeastern US- South Carolina and Georgia included. The official supply alert issued by Mansfield Energy states “Poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low...
wach.com
'It's devastating:' SC pediatricians react to first child flu death in Palmetto State
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On Monday, DHEC confirmed the first pediatric flu death of this season. It’s a tragedy that has pediatricians across the state sounding off about a dilemma they say will grow even more concerning in the weeks ahead. “Certainly, it is devastating,” said Dr. Deborah...
FOX Carolina
Police arrest two accused of nearly 50 burglaries across Upstate
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man and woman accused of a string of burglaries to businesses across the Upstate have been charged. Police said on Oct. 27, multiple warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy in multiple businesses in the city limits of Laurens were signed on Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown.
South Carolina Highway Patrol cautions motorists ahead of Halloween
The South Carolina Highway Patrol cautioned motorists planning on traveling this Halloween and revealed some important numbers from the holiday weekend in 2021.
