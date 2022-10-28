Boston Police: 18-year-old student arrested in connection with gun found near school in South Boston

At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO