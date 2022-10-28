Read full article on original website
click orlando
Flood victims in Geneva finally begin recovery as water from Hurricane Ian recedes
GENEVA, Fla. – A frustrating wait is finally over for people living along the St. John’s River in Seminole County. In Geneva, the slowly-draining St. John’s River has receded enough that homeowners can now see the scope of what it will take to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian filled their homes with water more than a month ago.
palmcoastobserver.com
Hammock Dunes just spent $700,000 on dune restoration — and then Hurricane Ian washed it away
The Hammock Dunes home owner's association just spent $700,000 to replace their dunes, only to lose them again in Hurricane Ian. But, Greg Davis, president of Hammock Dunes Owners Association, said the problem is not that they lost the dunes, but that they can't get any financial help to maintain them without a county beach management program.
Tropical storms Martin, Lisa forecast to strengthen into hurricanes; another disturbance possible
ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists were tracking two tropical storms on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Martin formed in the northern Atlantic earlier Tuesday. The storm is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday. Martin will eventually be downgraded to a powerful extratropical system Thursday and eventually affect Greenland. Tropical...
click orlando
Orange County tenants refuse to vacate after hurricane damage prompted evictions
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On the eve of their eviction date, dozens of residents were still inside their units at the Cypress Landing Apartments. Tenants said damage from Hurricane Ian caused the apartment complex to evict them, telling residents to vacate their homes by Nov. 1. [TRENDING: Worker runs...
palmcoastobserver.com
Tunnel to Towers 5K returns to Palm Coast in 2023
The City of Palm Coast announced on Monday, Oct. 31, that it will host the second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk in Palm Coast on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 8 a.m., which will take place at Central Park in Town Center. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Tunnel Towers Foundation, which supports severely wounded veterans and first responders, gold star families, combating veteran homelessness and other timely causes. Most recently, the organization has been working to provide relief efforts for areas of southwest Florida that were most devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
click orlando
Man shot, killed in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Orange County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Americana Blvd. at 2:30 p.m. and found the victim. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
SEE: Thousands of catfish wash ashore in Lake Harney
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One local neighborhood is getting “catfished.”. Tens of thousands of catfish are washing up around the shores of Lake Harney as floodwaters recede from Hurricane Ian. Residents said the smell is unbearable, and they’re worried about walking around the area. The Fish and...
Bay News 9
Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
click orlando
Hurricane Ian victims in Volusia County frustrated with FEMA recovery process
EDGEWATER, Fla – The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian is less than a month away. Hundreds are still in need of help in Volusia County, and while many residents are getting the help, other residents are growing frustrated with the process. “We do need help....
Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.
click orlando
Family celebrates 25th birthday of father killed in Orlando hit-and-run
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly seven months after Josiah Hoyt was killed in an Orlando hit-and-run crash, his family celebrated what would have been his 25th birthday. Hoyt had recently moved from New York to Orlando ahead of the birth of his child. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket...
3 being charged after infant overdoses on meth in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are being charged with manslaughter in an infant’s drug overdose in Lake County back in May, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. Deputies around 9:30 a.m. on May 19 responded to the 42000 block of Dogwood Avenue in DeLand for an unresponsive 4-month-old boy, later identified as Logan Bixler.
Early morning fire shuts down turnpike in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An early morning fire shut down part of Florida’s Turnpike Monday morning in Osceola County. The fire happened near the 229-mile marker just south of Canoe Creek service plaza just before 5 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. See map of...
wogx.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. A stranger appeared out of nowhere and helped them.
click orlando
Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme
ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
fox35orlando.com
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
click orlando
Mother, 2 men face charges in Lake County months after baby’s deadly overdose from meth
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A mother and two men now face charges after a 4-month-old baby died in May from an overdose of methamphetamine. Corey Mincey, 40, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies. The child’s mother — Jaden Colwell, 26 — was also arrested Tuesday on charges related to another deadly drug overdose, according to a news release.
click orlando
‘Keep moving forward:’ 7-year-old Brevard County girl fights rare brain cancer
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – 7-year-old Vivian Sleeth likes to hug others and loves dinosaurs. But in May, the girl’s parents noticed something different. “We were on vacation in Fort Myers, and it was us looking at her, and she was looking at the TV just weird. It was just a different look,” Sleeth’s stepfather, Mark Huetter, said.
fox35orlando.com
Orange County map shows when debris from Hurricane Ian will be picked up for residents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Debris from Hurricane Ian continues to pile up across Central Florida. FOX 35 has visited several neighborhoods, one being the Orlo Vista community, where residents said the debris piling up is out of control. On Thursday, Orange County officials released a debris removal map on its...
tastychomps.com
New, Recent, and Upcoming Restaurant Openings in Orlando – October 31, 2022 edition
Here are a few recent openings and upcoming restaurant openings in Orlando! Big thanks to Joe S. and Gary Lau for their help in compiling this great list!!. Meng’s Kitchen by chef Asawin AJ Knight Jockkeaw. inside I-Fresh Market. 2415 E Colonial Dr, , Orlando, FL, United States, Florida.
Comments / 2