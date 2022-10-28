ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
click orlando

Flood victims in Geneva finally begin recovery as water from Hurricane Ian recedes

GENEVA, Fla. – A frustrating wait is finally over for people living along the St. John’s River in Seminole County. In Geneva, the slowly-draining St. John’s River has receded enough that homeowners can now see the scope of what it will take to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian filled their homes with water more than a month ago.
GENEVA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical storms Martin, Lisa forecast to strengthen into hurricanes; another disturbance possible

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists were tracking two tropical storms on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Martin formed in the northern Atlantic earlier Tuesday. The storm is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday. Martin will eventually be downgraded to a powerful extratropical system Thursday and eventually affect Greenland. Tropical...
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Tunnel to Towers 5K returns to Palm Coast in 2023

The City of Palm Coast announced on Monday, Oct. 31, that it will host the second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk in Palm Coast on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 8 a.m., which will take place at Central Park in Town Center. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Tunnel Towers Foundation, which supports severely wounded veterans and first responders, gold star families, combating veteran homelessness and other timely causes. Most recently, the organization has been working to provide relief efforts for areas of southwest Florida that were most devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Man shot, killed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Orange County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Americana Blvd. at 2:30 p.m. and found the victim. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
SANFORD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Family celebrates 25th birthday of father killed in Orlando hit-and-run

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly seven months after Josiah Hoyt was killed in an Orlando hit-and-run crash, his family celebrated what would have been his 25th birthday. Hoyt had recently moved from New York to Orlando ahead of the birth of his child. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Mother, 2 men face charges in Lake County months after baby’s deadly overdose from meth

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A mother and two men now face charges after a 4-month-old baby died in May from an overdose of methamphetamine. Corey Mincey, 40, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies. The child’s mother — Jaden Colwell, 26 — was also arrested Tuesday on charges related to another deadly drug overdose, according to a news release.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy