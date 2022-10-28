ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

3d ago

Younger Americans do not want to work..they want to have income from side hassels and TIK TOK..making it hard for many businesses to stay open..sad situation.

The Associated Press

Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, using some of the money for gambling at a casino, according to prosecutors. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy. DiMassa’s wife and his former business partner also pleaded guilty earlier this year, while a fourth person charged in the scheme awaits trial. At the time of the theft, DiMassa was both a state representative and an aide to the West Haven City Council. Prosecutors alleged he used his city position, which had authority to approve the reimbursement of COVID-19 expenditures, to steal the funds — some of which he spent at the Mohegan Sun Casino in eastern Connecticut. DiMassa, 31, resigned from both positions after his arrest last year.
WEST HAVEN, CT
horseandrider.com

43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year

The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Exact start date of Aiden Fucci’s trial could be announced in December

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, was back in court Tuesday morning for a pretrial hearing. Fucci’s trial is scheduled to start in February after a judge announced in August that he is giving Fucci’s defense team more time to prepare for the trial, and the judge said Tuesday that the exact start date could be announced next month.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Veterans, military receive free passport photos and notary services in November in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, F;a. — St. Johns County is offering all Veterans and current military members free passport photos and notary services throughout November in honor of Veteran’s Day. The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is making this service available to every former and current military member - not just residents of St. Johns County.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
kttn.com

Four Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy

Four southern Missouri men were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine. Patrick A. Dodson, also known as “Julio,” 42, and Leslie O. Collins, 48, both of West Plains, Mo., Samuel L. Pyatt, also known as “Tippy,” 47, of Pomona, Mo., and Christopher L. Dusenbury, 32, of Bowling Green, Mo., were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.
WEST PLAINS, MO
Click2Houston.com

Ringleader sentenced in $15M immigration scam that offered fake marriages in southwest Houston, across Texas: DOJ

HOUSTON – The ringleader of a immigration scam that offered at least 40 fake marriages, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Thursday. Ashley Yen Nguyen, aka Duyen, 58, was the group’s ringleader and often provided a fake wedding album to help people obtain legal permanent resident status, according to prosecutors. She pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County commission approvals proposals advancing Greenbriar Helow plan

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County commission approved a slate of proposals to advance the Greenbriar Helow Planned Unit Development, continuing a trend of booming commercial and residential growth in the northwest corner of the county. Helow Properties LTD, owned by the Helow Family, holds roughly...
News4Jax.com

Employees, guests witness paranormal activity at St. Augustine Lighthouse, keeper’s house

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Over the years, there have been accounts of spooky interactions in the historic St. Augustine Lighthouse. Guests wander around the hallowed halls of the lighthouse, which is now 148 years old. Specialty programs manager Sammy Washburn, who gives “Dark of the Moon” tours year-round, says there are “other” visitors among them: ghosts.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Expect to pay more as the pump as state gas tax holiday expires

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grab your wallet — gas is going up again. The state gas tax holiday expired Tuesday. The sales tax holiday has allowed drivers in Florida to fill up their tanks without paying the state’s 25.3-cent-a-gallon gas tax. The holiday, part of a broad tax package approved this year by Florida lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis, began Oct. 1.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State

But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
FLORIDA STATE

