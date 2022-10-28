Read full article on original website
Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, using some of the money for gambling at a casino, according to prosecutors. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy. DiMassa’s wife and his former business partner also pleaded guilty earlier this year, while a fourth person charged in the scheme awaits trial. At the time of the theft, DiMassa was both a state representative and an aide to the West Haven City Council. Prosecutors alleged he used his city position, which had authority to approve the reimbursement of COVID-19 expenditures, to steal the funds — some of which he spent at the Mohegan Sun Casino in eastern Connecticut. DiMassa, 31, resigned from both positions after his arrest last year.
St. Augustine doctor indicted for distributing prescription pills
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted, charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Dr. Scott Andrew Hollington, 57, is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years...
SJSO working death investigation in St. Augustine area
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working a death investigation Tuesday in St. Augustine. Deputies say the investigation is taking place in the area of SR-207 and Hilltop Road. Deputies say the incident is isolated and there are no threats to the public.
horseandrider.com
43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year
The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
flaglerlive.com
The Next Coroner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5
The committee tasked with recommending a new medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam County this morning narrowed its search to five applicants who will be interviewed for the $320,000-a-year job on December 6 in St. Augustine. “The medical examiner position impacts our community very significantly,” State Attorney R.J....
News4Jax.com
Exact start date of Aiden Fucci’s trial could be announced in December
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, was back in court Tuesday morning for a pretrial hearing. Fucci’s trial is scheduled to start in February after a judge announced in August that he is giving Fucci’s defense team more time to prepare for the trial, and the judge said Tuesday that the exact start date could be announced next month.
Veterans, military receive free passport photos and notary services in November in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, F;a. — St. Johns County is offering all Veterans and current military members free passport photos and notary services throughout November in honor of Veteran’s Day. The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is making this service available to every former and current military member - not just residents of St. Johns County.
kttn.com
Four Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy
Four southern Missouri men were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine. Patrick A. Dodson, also known as “Julio,” 42, and Leslie O. Collins, 48, both of West Plains, Mo., Samuel L. Pyatt, also known as “Tippy,” 47, of Pomona, Mo., and Christopher L. Dusenbury, 32, of Bowling Green, Mo., were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.
wflx.com
South Fla. commissioner lied to visit lover at immigration detention center
A South Florida city commissioner has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge after she lied and posed as a paralegal so that she could visit her lover at an immigration detention center last year. Julianna Strout, 36, was convicted of attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud...
St. Augustine man sentenced to 41 years in prison in Dec. 2020 crash that killed man, unborn twins
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old St. Augustine man was sentenced to 41 years in prison on Friday for driving under the influence in a 2020 crash that killed unborn twins and their uncle. Michael Rhein will get credit for 422 days time served, according to St. Johns...
Pennsylvania court sentences man to 20 years in prison for multi-million-dollar nationwide Ponzi scheme
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania court has sentenced a New York man to 240 months in prison for a nationwide investment fraud scheme. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that a judge sentenced Perry Santillo, 42, of Rochester, to the statutory maximum sentence.
Crash in St. Johns county ends with serious injuries
ST. JOHNS COUNTY. Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at 11:42 p.m. Saturday night, a trailer and a pickup truck were traveling on County Road 204 when they both approached a stop sign. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The pickup attempted to make...
Jan. 6 rioter who dragged Mike Fanone into crowd sentenced to 7.5 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who dragged former D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone into the crowd on the steps of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison on Thursday. Albuquerque Head, a 43-year-old from Tennessee, was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison, a...
Click2Houston.com
Ringleader sentenced in $15M immigration scam that offered fake marriages in southwest Houston, across Texas: DOJ
HOUSTON – The ringleader of a immigration scam that offered at least 40 fake marriages, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Thursday. Ashley Yen Nguyen, aka Duyen, 58, was the group’s ringleader and often provided a fake wedding album to help people obtain legal permanent resident status, according to prosecutors. She pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2020.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County commission approvals proposals advancing Greenbriar Helow plan
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County commission approved a slate of proposals to advance the Greenbriar Helow Planned Unit Development, continuing a trend of booming commercial and residential growth in the northwest corner of the county. Helow Properties LTD, owned by the Helow Family, holds roughly...
Iowa father, daughter duo charged with filing hundreds of false tax returns
OTTUMWA, Iowa (WHO) — An Ottumwa father and daughter duo have been charged for filing false tax returns and fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefit payments on Tuesday. Thein Maung, 47, and Phyo Mi, 20, have been charged with 60 fraud and tax charges. According to the indictment, Maung and Mi allegedly conspired to defraud the Internal […]
News4Jax.com
Employees, guests witness paranormal activity at St. Augustine Lighthouse, keeper’s house
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Over the years, there have been accounts of spooky interactions in the historic St. Augustine Lighthouse. Guests wander around the hallowed halls of the lighthouse, which is now 148 years old. Specialty programs manager Sammy Washburn, who gives “Dark of the Moon” tours year-round, says there are “other” visitors among them: ghosts.
News4Jax.com
Expect to pay more as the pump as state gas tax holiday expires
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grab your wallet — gas is going up again. The state gas tax holiday expired Tuesday. The sales tax holiday has allowed drivers in Florida to fill up their tanks without paying the state’s 25.3-cent-a-gallon gas tax. The holiday, part of a broad tax package approved this year by Florida lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis, began Oct. 1.
floridapolitics.com
Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State
But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
St. Lucie County deputy captures 10-foot boa constrictor
A brave St. Lucie County deputy captured a slithery suspect on Friday. Photos on Facebook showed an agriculture deputy holding a massive 10-foot, 65-pound boa constrictor.
