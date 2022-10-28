Read full article on original website
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/31/22–11/1/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
BREAKING: Halloween shooting leaves one dead, Laramie County deputy in hospital
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a shooting that occurred yesterday, Oct. 31. At around 7:57 p.m. on Halloween, deputies responded to the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road to serve a warrant. During the warrant service, shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect.
Trial begins for Natrona County man accused of shaking infant, inflicting traumatic brain injury
CASPER, Wyo. — The trial of a former Fremont County deputy sheriff accused of inflicting a traumatic brain injury on his infant foster child began Monday in Natrona County District Court. Jarrett Gage Vargas, 32, faces one count of aggravated child abuse and a lesser charge of child abuse...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/31/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday, Oct. 31. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony...
Driver Inattention Possible Cause for Traffic Fatality Near Casper on Halloween
According to a preliminary report by Wyoming Highway Patrol, an unidentified 15-year-old male Wyoming resident died in a car accident on Monday near Casper. In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, an international dump truck was driving east while a Mitsubishi Galant was driving west on Highway 220. The Galant...
Casper City Council passes new false alarm penalties on first reading
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved on first reading a proposed ordinance to establish new penalties for repeat false private intrusion and repeat false panic alarms on a vote of 9–0. The proposed ordinance would need to pass on two further readings in order to become law.
(VIDEO) Casper City Council taking up new anti-discrimination ordinance, repeat false alarm penalties Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will hold first readings for two proposed new ordinances, one relating to protections against discrimination and the other to establishing new penalties for repeat false private and panic alarms. The first reading for the proposed new false private alarm ordinance...
Casper man accused of burglary, theft of women’s garments
CASPER, Wyo. — A transient Casper man is charged with two sexually motivated burglaries after police say they found various women’s garments among his possessions. 59-year-old Thomas Branstetter was previously convicted of a thrift store burglary in 2015, according to a police affidavit. In that instance, Branstetter defaced numerous items, including mannequins, and scrawled vulgar and sexually explicit messages in lipstick.
Improper smoking material blamed in Friday structure fire
CASPER, Wyo. — The accidental improper disposal of smoking materials is believed to have been the cause of a Friday night structure fire at a residence on the 1200 block of Forest Drive. Firefighters arrived to the single-family home after the call came in at 10:15 p.m. to find...
Wyoming man killed in head-on crash in Uintah County
NAPLES, Uintah County — Police have identified a man from Wyoming who was killed in a head-on crash in Uintah County on Friday. Skylar Marrello, 28, of Casper, was driving south in a Mitsubishi Lancer at the Green River bridge on state Route 45 about 8:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Silverado, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
Casper Area Transit running reduced schedule on Veterans Day
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Nov. 11, Casper Area Transit operations will be running on reduced schedules due to the Veterans Day holiday. LINK will begin service at 7:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. ASSIST will begin service at 7 a.m. and end at 5:15 p.m. ASSIST rides for Nov. 11 need to be requested by Nov. 9 or 10 before 3 p.m. and are dependent on availability. The Transit Office will be closed on Nov. 11, so tokens and passes will not be available for purchase.
County to adjust nuisance ordinances following public outcry
CASPER, Wyo. — After elected officials and members of the public alike voiced concerns regarding Natrona County’s nuisance ordinances, the county will take steps to improve the ordinances. At the Natrona County Board of Commissioners’ Oct. 18 meeting, several members of the public voiced concerns about the nuisance...
A Proud Grandma, 19 Year Old Business Owner, and Ribbon Cutting in Casper
You've probably heard of it before... Formerly known as Yellowstone Upholstery, the store--now named Old Yellowstone Upholstery--has switched hands a few times. The newest owner is none other than 19 year old Michaela Fairbanks. Fairbanks took over in July, but today was the official Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting...
Casper City Council setting Nov. 15 as hearing for transfer of Urban Bottle’s liquor licence to The Drinkery
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will look to establish Nov. 15 as the public hearing date to consider a transfer of ownership of a retail liquor license tied to the building at 410 S. Ash St. to a new owner. Retail Liquor License No. 36...
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220
CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
Casper woman charged with felonies after allegedly attacking boyfriend with knife, aluminum bat
CASPER, Wyo. — A 38-year-old Casper woman faces felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly slashing at her boyfriend with a kitchen knife and striking him with a small aluminum bat. Crystal Dresser appeared in circuit court last Monday, Oct. 17, on two counts of felony assault, as well as...
Candidate Questionnaire: Darren Hopman for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
UHP Identify Wyoming Man Killed In Head-On Crash South Of Naples
Utah Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a head-on crash south of Naples that. took place on Friday. 28-year-old Skylar Marrello from Casper, Wyoming sustained fatal. injuries due to the head-on collision on SR-45 near mile marker 32 at approximately. 8:32pm on October 28th at the Green River...
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
