Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/31/22–11/1/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/31/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday, Oct. 31. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper City Council passes new false alarm penalties on first reading

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved on first reading a proposed ordinance to establish new penalties for repeat false private intrusion and repeat false panic alarms on a vote of 9–0. The proposed ordinance would need to pass on two further readings in order to become law.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man accused of burglary, theft of women’s garments

CASPER, Wyo. — A transient Casper man is charged with two sexually motivated burglaries after police say they found various women’s garments among his possessions. 59-year-old Thomas Branstetter was previously convicted of a thrift store burglary in 2015, according to a police affidavit. In that instance, Branstetter defaced numerous items, including mannequins, and scrawled vulgar and sexually explicit messages in lipstick.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Improper smoking material blamed in Friday structure fire

CASPER, Wyo. — The accidental improper disposal of smoking materials is believed to have been the cause of a Friday night structure fire at a residence on the 1200 block of Forest Drive. Firefighters arrived to the single-family home after the call came in at 10:15 p.m. to find...
CASPER, WY
ksl.com

Wyoming man killed in head-on crash in Uintah County

NAPLES, Uintah County — Police have identified a man from Wyoming who was killed in a head-on crash in Uintah County on Friday. Skylar Marrello, 28, of Casper, was driving south in a Mitsubishi Lancer at the Green River bridge on state Route 45 about 8:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Silverado, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
oilcity.news

Casper Area Transit running reduced schedule on Veterans Day

CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Nov. 11, Casper Area Transit operations will be running on reduced schedules due to the Veterans Day holiday. LINK will begin service at 7:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. ASSIST will begin service at 7 a.m. and end at 5:15 p.m. ASSIST rides for Nov. 11 need to be requested by Nov. 9 or 10 before 3 p.m. and are dependent on availability. The Transit Office will be closed on Nov. 11, so tokens and passes will not be available for purchase.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

County to adjust nuisance ordinances following public outcry

CASPER, Wyo. — After elected officials and members of the public alike voiced concerns regarding Natrona County’s nuisance ordinances, the county will take steps to improve the ordinances. At the Natrona County Board of Commissioners’ Oct. 18 meeting, several members of the public voiced concerns about the nuisance...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
CASPER, WY
basinnow.com

UHP Identify Wyoming Man Killed In Head-On Crash South Of Naples

Utah Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a head-on crash south of Naples that. took place on Friday. 28-year-old Skylar Marrello from Casper, Wyoming sustained fatal. injuries due to the head-on collision on SR-45 near mile marker 32 at approximately. 8:32pm on October 28th at the Green River...
NAPLES, UT
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School

The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
CASPER, WY

