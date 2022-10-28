CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Nov. 11, Casper Area Transit operations will be running on reduced schedules due to the Veterans Day holiday. LINK will begin service at 7:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. ASSIST will begin service at 7 a.m. and end at 5:15 p.m. ASSIST rides for Nov. 11 need to be requested by Nov. 9 or 10 before 3 p.m. and are dependent on availability. The Transit Office will be closed on Nov. 11, so tokens and passes will not be available for purchase.

CASPER, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO