North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado.

The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the Colorado Economic Development Commission last week approved an incentives package for a startup electric aircraft firm moving into production mode.

Identified only as “Project Galvanic,” as is typical for companies seeking government relocation aid and in need of confidentiality, the company is said to be planning to begin production and employ 433 people.

