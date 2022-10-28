ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Pocketbook voters backing the GOP are likely to be disappointed

As the midterm election cycle enters its final week, The Wall Street Journal had a good report over the weekend on the one issue that’s likely to deliver big gains for Republicans. Economic pressures are weighing on voters as they lock in decisions for next month’s elections. ... Voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.1.22

Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In Arizona’s U.S. Senate race, the Libertarian Party’s candidate, Marc Victor, ended his candidacy this morning and threw his support behind Republican Blake Masters. (Victor's name, however, will remain on the ballot, since it's too late to remove him.)
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma Democrat mocked for rightly saying state has higher crime than New York and California

Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister was mocked by the audience and Oklahoma’s governor Kevin Stitt when she stated that violent crime rates are higher in the state than in New York and California.The two candidates faced off during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City as the race heated up just ahead of mid-term elections in less than a month.“The fact is the rate of violent crime is higher in Oklahoma under your watch than in New York and California, that’s a fact,” Ms Hofmeister said.The audience at the venue burst into...
OKLAHOMA STATE
MSNBC

Americans face voter intimidation at the polls

Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Poll shows majority of Americans want the death penalty for murderers

Almost three-quarters of Americans support the death penalty for murderers. Seventy-three percent of respondents believe that the death penalty should either be implemented in all cases of murder or depending on the circumstances, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll. The poll surveyed 1,500 adults between Oct. 16-18. The margin of...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Biden again shrinks Guantanamo’s population, creating test for GOP

For critics of the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, The New York Times reported some encouraging news over the weekend. The United States has released the U.S. military’s oldest prisoner of the war on terror, a 75-year-old businessman who was held for nearly two decades as a suspected sympathizer of Al Qaeda but was never charged with a crime. The man, Saifullah Paracha, a former legal resident of New York, was one of Guantanamo’s most unusual and better known “forever prisoners.” Military prosecutors never sought to put him on trial, but review panels considered him too dangerous to release until last year.
MSNBC

Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Republican attacks on Nancy Pelosi and lies about the 2020 election have inspired the “Where is Nancy” January 6 mob and the Trump supporter who assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a targeted attack trying to kidnap and even murder her. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

Lawmakers point fingers after attack on Pelosi's husband

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after the incident first happened. A few days later some Democrats are pointing their fingers at Republicans for not calling our far-right conspiracy theories more forcefully. Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC

Right Engages in Whataboutism After Pelosi Attack

When it comes to political violence, why don’t we hear the GOP speaking out against the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s home, or the 1/6 insurrection? Because it’s coming from people on their side of the aisle, Mehdi says. And Republicans have lost the courage to call this domestic terror threat what it really is: a right-wing problem. Susan Del Percio, Kurt Bardella and Ben Collins join him to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

'Women are angry, determined': What's at stake in the battle for reproductive rights this November

In the final days before the November midterm elections, abortion rights have taken center stage for voters across the country. According to a new ABC News/IPSOS poll, 62 percent of registered voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Additionally, a September ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed 64 percent of Americans broadly rejected the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
GEORGIA STATE

