Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
As Arizona tactics show, voter intimidation isn’t a ‘both sides’ issue
In theory, Arizona voters should be able to take advantage of ballot drop boxes for their convenience. In practice, it’s not quite working out that way, at least not statewide. As we’ve discussed, far-right conspiracy theorists, fueled by weird lies, have begun monitoring the drop boxes, accusing random voters...
Media belatedly acknowledge GOP surge, including among conservatives they dismissed
The mainstream media has been reluctant to acknowledge the anticipated 'red wave' sweeping next week's midterm elections, but lately are changing their tune.
MSNBC
Pocketbook voters backing the GOP are likely to be disappointed
As the midterm election cycle enters its final week, The Wall Street Journal had a good report over the weekend on the one issue that’s likely to deliver big gains for Republicans. Economic pressures are weighing on voters as they lock in decisions for next month’s elections. ... Voters...
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.1.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In Arizona’s U.S. Senate race, the Libertarian Party’s candidate, Marc Victor, ended his candidacy this morning and threw his support behind Republican Blake Masters. (Victor's name, however, will remain on the ballot, since it's too late to remove him.)
'Loudmouth' Capitol rioter who said elected officials were 'all going to be executed' sentenced to 4 years in prison
A Memphis man who filmed himself inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 4 years in prison. Matthew Bledsoe was convicted by a jury in July on several Capitol riot charges. More than 900 people have been arrested on Capitol riot charges, and more than 400 have pleaded...
Criminology expert takes a sledgehammer to GOP claims “blaming Democrats for an increase in crime”
This article was originally published on The Conversation. In the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections, Republican candidates across the nation are blaming Democrats for an increase in crime. But as a scholar of criminology and criminal justice, I believe it's important to note that, despite the apparently confident assertions...
Fact Check: Is Violent Crime Rate in Oklahoma Higher Than in New York?
"The rate of violent crime is higher in Oklahoma under your watch than in New York and California," Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was told by his opponent.
Oklahoma Democrat mocked for rightly saying state has higher crime than New York and California
Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister was mocked by the audience and Oklahoma’s governor Kevin Stitt when she stated that violent crime rates are higher in the state than in New York and California.The two candidates faced off during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City as the race heated up just ahead of mid-term elections in less than a month.“The fact is the rate of violent crime is higher in Oklahoma under your watch than in New York and California, that’s a fact,” Ms Hofmeister said.The audience at the venue burst into...
MSNBC
Mark Kelly holds six-point lead over GOP challenger in new polling
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., currently holds a six-point lead over his GOP challenger Blake Masters, according to new NYT/Siena College polling. Mika Brzezinski looks at the new battleground numbers.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Americans face voter intimidation at the polls
Can Dental Implants Be Paid For By Medicare? (See How) Oregon Program Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Live In These Zip Codes. Bone On Bone? These ''Bionic'' Knee Sleeve Will Transform Your Knees Back 17 Years. SPONSORED. Here Are 29 of the Coolest Gifts for This...
Paul Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other politicians: Report
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her had allegedly said he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Poll shows majority of Americans want the death penalty for murderers
Almost three-quarters of Americans support the death penalty for murderers. Seventy-three percent of respondents believe that the death penalty should either be implemented in all cases of murder or depending on the circumstances, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll. The poll surveyed 1,500 adults between Oct. 16-18. The margin of...
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump’s lies prey on his supporters’ ‘vulnerability to misinformation’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new court filing from the San Francisco district attorney that details the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, and explains how Donald Trump’s lies are calibrated to take advantage of his supporters’ “vulnerability to misinformation.”Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Chris Hayes: The myth of crime as a big-city, blue-state problem
Yes, crime is up. But it is not only happening in big cities in blue states, despite what Republicans across the country and Fox News would like you to believe.Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden again shrinks Guantanamo’s population, creating test for GOP
For critics of the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, The New York Times reported some encouraging news over the weekend. The United States has released the U.S. military’s oldest prisoner of the war on terror, a 75-year-old businessman who was held for nearly two decades as a suspected sympathizer of Al Qaeda but was never charged with a crime. The man, Saifullah Paracha, a former legal resident of New York, was one of Guantanamo’s most unusual and better known “forever prisoners.” Military prosecutors never sought to put him on trial, but review panels considered him too dangerous to release until last year.
MSNBC
Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Republican attacks on Nancy Pelosi and lies about the 2020 election have inspired the “Where is Nancy” January 6 mob and the Trump supporter who assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a targeted attack trying to kidnap and even murder her. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Right-wing resists facts about extremist violence to preserve identity of victimhood
Ben Collins, senior reporter for NBC News, talks with Rachel Maddow about how right-wing conspiracy theorists actively avoid the facts that debunk their theories, particularly if those facts threaten their image of themselves as victims. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawmakers point fingers after attack on Pelosi's husband
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after the incident first happened. A few days later some Democrats are pointing their fingers at Republicans for not calling our far-right conspiracy theories more forcefully. Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Right Engages in Whataboutism After Pelosi Attack
When it comes to political violence, why don’t we hear the GOP speaking out against the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s home, or the 1/6 insurrection? Because it’s coming from people on their side of the aisle, Mehdi says. And Republicans have lost the courage to call this domestic terror threat what it really is: a right-wing problem. Susan Del Percio, Kurt Bardella and Ben Collins join him to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
'Women are angry, determined': What's at stake in the battle for reproductive rights this November
In the final days before the November midterm elections, abortion rights have taken center stage for voters across the country. According to a new ABC News/IPSOS poll, 62 percent of registered voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Additionally, a September ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed 64 percent of Americans broadly rejected the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Comments / 0