Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injury, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday.

Terrell has yet to practice this week since sustaining the injury during Atlanta's 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

Terrell, 24, has 29 tackles and one fumble recovery in seven games (all starts) this season for the Falcons (3-4). He has 184 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 37 games (all starts) since being selected by Atlanta with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) also was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers (2-5), while cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) is listed as questionable. --Field Level Media

The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
