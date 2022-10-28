Where people in every state are moving to most

Related
Landmark LGBTQ+ history in every state
Most of the best-known and pivotal moments in LGBTQ+ history—and the places associated with them—revolve around East and West Coast cities like San Francisco and New York or LGBTQ+-friendly beach towns like Provincetown, Massachusetts. Of course, not all LGBTQ+ Americans live in coastal metropolises. In fact, some of the states with the largest LGBTQ+ populations are in the Midwest, South, and Western regions of the United States, according to the Williams Institute. And between 15% and 20% of LGBT Americans—roughly 2.9-3.8 million people—live in rural...
States Whose Residents Have the Most Cash To Spend
Overall, the economy fared better than expected early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Expansive government relief programs gave a boost to household finances, and because people spent less during lockdowns, the personal savings rate—calculated as the percentage of disposable income that people save—increased to record heights. But the recent rise and persistence of inflation has reversed that trend, which could expose more households to financial difficulties—though residents in certain parts of the country will be better off than others. Researchers calculated each state’s per capita disposable income in 2021, adjusted for cost-of-living differences, and ranked them accordingly.
10 cities where bike commuting is growing fastest in the US
Using data from the Bike League, the Census Bureau, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and several cities' websites, Velotric looked into the 10 cities in the U.S. where bike commuting has increased the most.
12 things every American has in their house, according to non-Americans
“This is the most wholesome I've felt about my country in a while.”
Nearly two open jobs for every unemployed worker, data shows
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new employment data which showed there are nearly two open jobs for every unemployed worker in the U.S. The federal data showed the number of job openings rose to 10.7 million in September, up about 437,000 from the previous month after a significant decrease in August. "Based on today's release there are now 1.9 job openings for every unemployed...
Demographics of gun ownership
Four out of every 10 adults in America have reported that there is at least one gun in their home, and men are nearly twice as likely to be gun owners than women. Gun ownership across races varies rather widely, with 36% of white men reporting to own at least one gun, against much lower figures for Black (24%), Hispanic (18%), and Asian men (10%). Most gun owners are over the age of 30 and tend to lean conservative in their political and social beliefs. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
Bipartisan Safer Communities Act
- Status of legislation: Passed - Date passed or failed: June 2022 The first gun legislation to be signed into law since 1994, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act finally passed in the wake of the devastation from two more mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. Though remarkable for its bipartisan support, the law is moderate in terms of its measures and regulations. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act bans people convicted of domestic abuse crimes from owning firearms and extends time allocated for background checks for people under 21—a partial closure of the "Charleston loophole." The law also designates federal funds to assist states with crisis intervention programs.
Travel Times to Abortion Facilities Have Lengthened After Dobbs Decision: Study
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new analysis illustrates the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: In numerous states, women now have no choice but to travel long distances to get an abortion. One-third of American women of reproductive age must now drive excessive distances, the researchers reported. Twice as many women must now travel more than an hour to get abortion care. And some are having to drive even longer distances to access an abortion. ...
Alcohol to Blame for 1 in 5 Young Adult Deaths in U.S.
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For anyone who thinks alcoholism isn't a deadly disease, a new government report shows alcohol abuse caused nearly 13% of deaths in American adults under 65 between 2015 and 2019. The statistics were even more grim among younger U.S. adults: In people aged 20 to 49, alcohol abuse was the cause of 20% of deaths. "States and communities can prevent these premature deaths...
Advice to my daughters on choosing a candidate, even if their votes cancel mine
Now that both my daughters have reached voting age, I’m getting a lot of questions about the midterm elections. Where do I drop off my ballot, how many propositions are there, why can’t I do this on my iPhone … stuff like that. As a responsible citizen,...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0