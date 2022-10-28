ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Pelosi attack reportedly tried to tie husband up 'until Nancy got home'

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

The man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) house Friday morning and attacked her husband with a hammer was reportedly searching for the lawmaker herself, CNN reports, per two sources familiar with the matter.

The male assailant apparently walked around the couple's San Francisco home shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" sources told CNN. He also tried to tie up her husband, Paul Pelosi, "until Nancy got home."

Paul, 82, was taken into surgery for injuries to his head, but is expected to make a full recovery. The speaker was able to speak to her husband before the procedure, per CNN.

As of Friday afternoon, a motive for the attack was still unclear, per San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. David DePape, 42, has been identified as the suspect, and will be charged with attempted homicide . An acquaintance characterized DePape as "out of touch with reality," CNN reports.

When police arrived at the home, "the suspect pulled a hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it," Scott said. "Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid."

President Biden is "praying" for the Pelosi family and called the speaker "to express his support after this horrible attack," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also contacted Pelosi, his office said.

"Leader McCarthy reached out to the Speaker to check in on Paul and said he's praying for a full recovery and is thankful they caught the assailant," per a McCarthy spokesperson.

The Week

Capitol Police cameras reportedly captured the Pelosi break-in, but nobody was watching it live

The U.S. Capitol Police installed security cameras outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) San Francisco house years ago, and they monitor them around-the-clock from a command center in the U.S. Capitol when she is home, but nobody was watching the feed early Friday morning when an intruder broke into the home looking for her and brutally assaulted her husband, Paul Pelosi, instead, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Tuesday night, citing at least three people familiar with events.  Capitol Police discovered the break-in at Pelosi's house when an officer running through the department's 1,800 camera feeds saw flashing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Week

Alleged Pelosi assailant charged with attempted kidnapping, assault

Federal authorities have charged the suspect accused of brutally attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) husband with attempted kidnapping and assault, multiple outlets reported Monday, per court documents. After breaking into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco early Friday morning, the alleged assailant, David Wayne DePape, woke up Paul Pelosi and demanded to know the House speaker's whereabouts, The Washington Post reports, according to the documents. When Mr. Pelosi said his wife was away (she was in Washington, D.C. at the time), DePape reportedly said he would wait. When responding officers arrived at the scene (Mr. Pelosi was eventually able to call...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Week

Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' at home in California

Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was attacked at the pair's San Francisco home on Friday morning, the house speaker's office said in a statement. He is expected to make a full recovery. "Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," spokesperson Drew Hammill wrote in a statement. "The assailiant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery." Pelosi herself was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack, Hammill said.  "The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," he added. As noted by Axios, the "alleged attack comes amid an uptick in threats against members of Congress and a series of security incidents over the summer."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Week

Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband faces attempted murder charges

The suspect who is accused of violently assaulting the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday in San Fransisco was arraigned on a long slate of felony charges. David DePape, 42, was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, first-degree burglary, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, threatening a public official, and more following the attack on Paul Pelosi, 82.  According to the San Francisco Police Department, DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosi home early Friday morning in an attempt to find and harm the speaker, who was not home at the time. Sources told KNTV-TV San Jose and CNN that...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Week

Elon Musk tweets link from site known to push right-wing misinformation

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, shared a link on Sunday to an article containing false claims about the attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Early Friday morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked inside his San Francisco home by a man with a hammer, police said. The suspect has been identified as David DePape, 42, who reportedly asked, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" once he got inside the house. During the attack, Paul Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm; he underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. Hillary Clinton...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Week

FBI has investigated threats against Nancy Pelosi for years, new report finds

A suspect is facing charges after assaulting Paul Pelosi in his home while looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). However, this attack was just the culmination of numerous threats against the speaker going back years.  Federal records obtained by USA Today revealed the U.S. Capitol Police had notified the FBI of threats against Pelosi at least four times from 2013 to 2017. However, the report noted federal prosecutors very rarely pursued charges.  While USA Today noted violent threats have been commonplace among both Democratic and Republican leaders, Pelosi has become a common target over the past decade. Others who faced threats include...
The Week

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' office burglarized

Law enforcement in Arizona is investigating a break-in at the campaign offices of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Arizona, CNN reports. Hobbs is in the final weeks of her midterm campaign in a tight race against Republican Kari Lake.  Phoenix police said they "learned that items were taken from the property sometime during the night" after responding to a call Tuesday afternoon about a burglar. A suspect has not been identified, and investigators are combing CCTV footage for evidence, per The New York Times.  Hobbs' campaign manager Nicole DeMont responded to the news in a statement, saying...
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

Schumer caught on hot mic: Pennsylvania Senate debate 'didn't hurt us too much'

A hot microphone caught Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) assessing the state of the midterm races and Democrats' odds of maintaining control of Congress. The Senate majority leader commented while in a conversation with President Biden as he arrived at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, The New York Times reports. Most of his commentary was optimistic regarding his party's shot at winning critical races in the upcoming election. During the brief exchange, Schumer remarked on the Pennsylvania Senate race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and celebrity physician Dr. Mehmet Oz (R).  "It looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Will Republicans win the House of Representatives?

A short shift in the political atmosphere this summer gave Democrats a chance to close the gap with Republicans as the parties vie for public favor ahead of the pivotal midterm elections. Yet historical precedent and recent polls point toward the GOP wrestling away control of at least one of the chambers of Congress. Will it be enough to put the Republicans over the edge to win the House of Representatives? Here's everything you need to know: The latest A New York Times/Sienna poll of four House swing districts shows that all may not be lost for Democrats in the upcoming election. The poll...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Will Bernie Sanders run for president in 2024?

Speculation continues to mount about President Biden's potential re-election bid in 2024. While Biden has reportedly confirmed he will run for a second term, eyes have shifted to other possible candidates to take up the mantle for the Democrats if the president changes his mind. This would potentially open the door for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to launch a White House bid for the third time. The democratic socialist remains highly popular among the younger generations, but he is also among the eldest candidates — older even than Biden, at 81 years old. What are the chances that, if Biden...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony

Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Is DeSantis likeable enough to be elected president?

During last week's Florida gubernatorial debate, Democratic nominee Charlie Crist challenged incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to commit to serving his full term if he wins re-election next month. DeSantis, widely expected to run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, sidestepped the question, refusing to respond to Crist's prodding. "He's running for president. I think we all know that," Crist told Fox News after the debate. "He wouldn't admit it … but that's what's happening."  DeSantis has grabbed national headlines time after time with provocative actions that have angered Democrats but thrilled the GOP's MAGA base. He flew a group of...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Bombshell Roe leak made justices 'targets for assassination,' Alito says

Justice Samuel Alito, who penned the draft majority opinion overturning abortion protections under Roe v. Wade (1973), believes the bombshell leak of the related ruling  — Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — put the Supreme Court's members at risk of assassination, he said Tuesday in a public interview at the conservative Heritage Foundation. "It was a grave betrayal of trust by somebody," Alito said, per The New York Times. "It was a shock, because nothing like that had happened in the past. It certainly changed the atmosphere at the court for the remainder of last term." "The leak also made those of us...
The Week

Did John Fetterman's debate performance hurt his chances of winning the election?

On Oct. 25, Pennsylvania Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz had their first and only debate.  Critics observed that Fetterman, the Democrat in the race, was incredibly "rocky" throughout the debate, with some going as far as to characterize his performance as "disastrous." This was primarily chalked up to the fact that Fetterman, never known to be a strong debater, had a stroke back in May resulting in audio processing and speech problems; while his doctor has insisted the candidate "should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem," Republicans have seized on his health issues as a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

The alarming rise of antisemitism in the United States

Antisemitism has seemingly been on a caustic rise in the United States over the past few years, with new incidences of apparent hatred toward Jewish people making constant headlines. This particularly came to a boiling point in recent weeks, when rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, tweeted a statement calling for "Death Con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." While the backlash was swift, there appeared to be many who agreed with his sentiment, as evidenced by numerous antisemitic incidents seen in Los Angeles following Ye's remarks.  Ye's actions appear to be indicative of the growing problem of antisemitism across the country. Here's...
The Week

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez facing federal criminal investigation

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) is under federal criminal investigation in Manhattan, a spokesman for the senator confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday. "Sen. Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported on today, however he does not know the scope of the investigation," Michael Soliman, an adviser to Menendez, said in a statement. "As always, should any official inquires be made, the senator is available to provide any assistance that is requested of him or his office." Menendez became a senator in 2006, and is up for re-election in 2024. In 2015, Menendez was indicted on federal corruption charges, accused of illegally accepting favors from a Florida ophthalmologist, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in political contributions. When jurors couldn't reach a unanimous verdict, the case ended in a mistrial, and federal prosecutors decided in 2018 not to retry Menendez.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Week

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, reportedly ousts top executives

The Elon Musk era at Twitter began Thursday night as the world's wealthiest man took control of one of the world's most influential social media networks, then immediately fired its top executives, multiple sources told practically every major news organization. Among the executives reportedly shown the door were CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, general counsel Sean Edgett, and Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety.  The people who spoke with The Associated Press wouldn't say Thursday night if all the paperwork had been signed or if the deal had officially closed, but they said Musk...
The Week

GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel mocks Fetterman, Biden speaking abilities

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was a guest on conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt's radio show Thursday, and she and Hewitt agreed that only desperate Democratic candidates would invite President Biden to campaign on their behalf. They were specifically pointing at Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman's Philadelphia rally Friday with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

The Week

