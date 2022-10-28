Suspect in Pelosi attack reportedly tried to tie husband up 'until Nancy got home'

The man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) house Friday morning and attacked her husband with a hammer was reportedly searching for the lawmaker herself, CNN reports, per two sources familiar with the matter.

The male assailant apparently walked around the couple's San Francisco home shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" sources told CNN. He also tried to tie up her husband, Paul Pelosi, "until Nancy got home."

Paul, 82, was taken into surgery for injuries to his head, but is expected to make a full recovery. The speaker was able to speak to her husband before the procedure, per CNN.

As of Friday afternoon, a motive for the attack was still unclear, per San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. David DePape, 42, has been identified as the suspect, and will be charged with attempted homicide . An acquaintance characterized DePape as "out of touch with reality," CNN reports.

When police arrived at the home, "the suspect pulled a hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it," Scott said. "Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid."

President Biden is "praying" for the Pelosi family and called the speaker "to express his support after this horrible attack," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also contacted Pelosi, his office said.

"Leader McCarthy reached out to the Speaker to check in on Paul and said he's praying for a full recovery and is thankful they caught the assailant," per a McCarthy spokesperson.