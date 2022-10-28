ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2JWH_0iqcXBNJ00

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injury, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
749
Followers
2K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy