76ers: De’Anthony Melton’s Playing Status vs. Raptors on Friday

The 76ers expect to be fully healthy against the Raptors once again on Friday.

While the Philadelphia 76ers haven’t had much success so far this year, they have been at least fortunate enough to avoid injuries.

Since debuting against the Boston Celtics last Tuesday, the Sixers’ injury report has been clear. However, that changed going into Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors .

As the Sixers hit the road to face the Raptors, the backup guard De’Anthony Melton was added to the injury report as he’s been dealing with right adductor tightness. Going into the matchup, Melton was regarded as questionable for the matchup.

When the Sixers held a Wednesday morning shootaround, Melton was a participant. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer , Melton was going into Wednesday’s game with intentions of playing, despite remaining questionable.

As expected, Melton was cleared for action after going through pregame warmups. He led the Sixers’ bench in playing time, as he checked in for 21 minutes. Melton had one of his more impressive nights with the Sixers as he went 5-7 from the field, and 2-4 from deep, producing 12 points.

In addition to scoring, Melton generated five assists and snagged three steals and three rebounds on defense in the loss to the Raptors.

Despite being questionable going into Wednesday’s game, Melton was left off of Philadelphia’s injury report ahead of the Sixers-Raptors rematch, which is set to take place on Friday night.

Therefore, the veteran guard is cleared for action and on pace to play in Philadelphia’s sixth outing of the season.

