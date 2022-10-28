Volleyball section tourneys underway

GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results and scenarios for section volleyball tournaments that involve area teams:

Section 7A

N-K 3

Bigfork 0

NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-0 victory over Bigfork on Oct. 26.

Results of the match were not available.

Tourney news

In round two action on Oct. 26, in the South Subsection, Floodwood downed Cook County, Cromwell-Wright defeated Duluth Marshall, South Ridge beat Barnum, and Carlton topped Silver Bay.

In Round 2 action in the North Subsection, Ely downed Northeast Range 3-0, North Woods topped Mt. Iron-Buhl 3-0, Nashwauk-Keewatin downed Bigfork 3-0, and Chisholm downed Cherry 3-0.

Quarterfinal games were conducted at the site of the highest-seeded team on Oct. 28. Ely faced North Woods, Nashwauk-Keewatin faced Chisholm, Floodwood met Cromwell-Wright, and South Ridge took on Carlton.

Semifinal matches times and dates, as well as the championship match information, is to be determined.

Section 7AA

In Round 1 action in the North Subsection, Greenway had a bye, Aitkin beat Rock Ridge, Mesabi East topped Crosby-Ironton, and International Falls downed Two Harbors.

In quarterfinal action on Friday, Greenway played Aitkin, and Mesabi East met International Falls.

In the South Subsection, in Round 1 action on Oct. 26, Rush City had a bye while Proctor defeated Moose Lake-Willow River, Esko topped Mora, and Pine City beat Hinckley-Finlayson.

In quarterfinal play on Oct. 28, Rush City played Proctor, and Esko took on Pine City.

Semifinal action is slated for Nov. 2, with matches set for either Hermantown or Duluth Denfeld. The championship match is set for Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. in Hermantown.

Section 7AAA

No. 1 seed Grand Rapids had a bye into the semifinals. Quarterfinal results had No. 2 seed Cloquet beating No. 7 seed Duluth Denfeld 3-0, No. 3 seed Hermantown topping No. 6 seed Hibbing 3-0, and No. 4 seed North Branch defeating No. 5 seed Princeton 3-0.

Semifinal action is on Nov. 2, with matches at the site of the highest-seeded team. Grand Rapids will play North Branch at home at 6 p.m. in one semifinal while Hermantown takes on Cloquet in the other semifinal.

The championship match is slated for Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. at a site to be determined.