Swim team wins LSC title

GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:

Girls Swimming

LSC

Championships

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team swam away with the team championship at the Lake Superior Conference Championships which was conducted in Superior, Wis., on Oct. 27.

Grand Rapids scored 511 points to outdistance second place Hibbing which had 398. They were followed by Proctor-Hermantown with 330.

Winning events for Grand Rapids were senior Makenzie Mustar in diving (399.85 points); senior Sophia Verke in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.95) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.10);; senior Hannah Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (56.64 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.53); and the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Verke, junior Chloe Petersen, sophomore Nevaeh Hoard and Rauzi (1:45.30).

Taking second for the Thunderhawks were sophomore Ella Albrecht in diving (352.95 points); the 200-yard medley relay of senior Selah Smith, seventh grader Lauren Rauzi, eighth grader Alaina Grochowski and senior Ada Jackson (2:08.35); and Petersen in the 200-yard individual medley (2:28.45).

Finishing third for Grand Rapids were Hoard in the 200-yard freestyle (2:10.67) and 500-yard freestyle (5:54.82); and Petersen in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.09).

LSC Championships

Team scores — 1. Grand Rapids 511, 2. Hibbing 398; 3. Proctor-Hermantown 330; 4. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 314; 5. Superior 235; 6. Duluth Denfeld 177.

200 medley relay — 1. Proctor-Hermantown, 2:06.90; 2. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Lauren Rauzi, Alaina Grochowski, Ada Jackson), 2:08.35; 3. Hibbing, 2:11.39.

200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, Hib, 2:04.08; 2. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:07.49; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:10.67.

200 individual medley — 1. Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:25.98; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:28.45; 3. Julia Peterson, CEC, 2:35.58.

50 freestyle — 1. Kylie Peterson, Sup, 26.49; 2. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.70; 3. Macie Emerson, Hib, 26.88.

Diving — 1. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 399.85; 2. Ella Albrecht, GR, 352.95; 3. Elly Blazevic, DD, 323.70.

100 butterfly — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:04.95; 2. Madison St. George, Hib, 1:07.34; 3. Macie Emerson, Hib, 1:10.03.

100 freestyle — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56.64; 2. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 58.27; 3. Kyle Peterson, Sup, 58.57.

500 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, Hib, 5:37.12; 2. Ava Niksich, PH, 5:47.22; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:54.82.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Chloe Petersen, Nevaeh Hoard, Hannah Rauzi), 1:45.30; 2. Hibbing, 1:47.31; 3. Superior, 1:50.27

100 backstroke — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:04.10; 2. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 1:07.60; 3. Ella Kalisch, Hib, 1:11.13.

100 breaststroke — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:11.53; 2. Norah Gunderson, PH, 1:14.50; 3. Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:15.09.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing, 3:56.94; 2. CEC, 4:03.15; 3. Proctor-Hermantown, 4:05.59.

Girls Swimming

Double Dual Meet

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team competed in a double dual meet with Proctor-Hermantown and Mesabi East on Oct. 25.

Taking first for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay composed of Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen and Treasure Jager (1:58.84); Verke in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.47) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.70); Petersen in the 200-yard individual medley (2:25.86) and the 100-yard freestyle (59.24 seconds); Rauzi in the 50-yard freestyle (25.79 seconds); Makenzie Mustar in diving (233.95 points); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Verke, Petersen, Nevaeh Hoard and Rauzi (1:45.36); and Selah Smith in the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.32).

Double Dual Meet

200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen, Treasure Jager), 1:58.84; 2. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Lauren Rauzi, Alaina Grochowski, Ada Jackson), 2:06.73; 3, Proctor-Hermantown, 2:07.93.

200 freestyle — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:05.47; 2. Ava Niksich, PH, 2:10.17; 3. Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:10.66.

200 individual medley — 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:25.85; Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:26.19; 3. Maggie Koskela, RR, 2:38.75.

50 freestyle — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 25.79; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 27.20; 3. Summer Kienzle, PH, 27.63.

Diving — 1. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 233.95; 2. Ella Albrecht, GR, 176.00.

100 butterfly — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:04.70; 2. Hailey Pechonick, RR, 1:09.72; 3. Selah Smith, GR, 1:12.05.

100 freestyle — 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 59.24; 2. Mia Stark, RR, 1:00.89; 3. Summer Kienzle, PH, 1:00.90.

500 freestyle — 1. Ava Niksich, PH, 5:47.48; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:47.61; 3. Samantha Bartovich, RR, 5:55.96.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Chloe Petersen, Nevaeh Hoard, Hannah Rauzi), 1:45.36; 2. Rock Ridge, 1:50.87; 3. Rock Ridge, 1:54.71,

100 backstroke — 1. Selah Smith, GR, 1:10.32; 2. Maggie Gripp, RR, 1:11.37; 3. Marlene Ericson, GR, 1:13.56.

100 breaststroke — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:11.23; 2. Norah Gunderson, PH, 1:13.81; 3. Tedrick, NRE, 1:15.17; 3. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 1:16.57.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge, 4:06.59; 2. Proctor-Hermantown, 4:09.02; 3. Rock Ridge, 4:12.40; Exhibition; Grand Rapids (Nevaeh Hoard, Selah Smith, Treasure Jager, Ada Jackson), 4:05.66.