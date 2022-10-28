Boys cross country team off to state

HIBBING — Before the high school cross country season began, veteran Grand Rapids High School cross country coach Steve Kohorst was talking about his boys team, saying the athletes were young but skilled and motivated.

With that being said, he said there was a chance the boys team could qualify for the state meet in the state’s three-class system.

On Thursday, in a best-case scenario, the Thunderhawk boys team put it all together to claim second place in the Section 7AA Meet at Hibbing by a narrow margin. With the top two teams advancing to the state meet in Northfield, Minn., Grand Rapids earned what is believed to be the first-ever trip to the state meet by a Grand Rapids boys cross country team.

“The stars were aligned,” said a happy Kohorst. “Rock Ridge was a shoo-in for first and then we looked at the next four teams and it all looked pretty much the same when we looked at the times and stuff.

“We thought, ‘Wow, we could be in the mix here.’ When the boys realized they were going to state, it was crazy, mayhem. They thought they had a chance and they kept guaranteeing me, but I was always apprehensive. But they did it.”

A loaded and talented Rock Ridge team ran away from the rest of the teams to place first with 25 points. Grand Rapids came in second with 104 followed closely by North Shore with 105. North Shore requested a recount following the meet and it was found that Grand Rapids had truly taken second place.

Pine City was fourth with 123 followed by Cloquet 131, Hibbing 157, Mora 180, Hermantown 186, North Branch 249, Proctor 261, and Duluth Denfeld 265.

Rock Ridge senior Cameron Stocke won the five-kilometer race in a time of 15 minutes and 55 seconds. Senior Miles Fischer of Cloquet was second in 16:50 while Ian Thorpe of North Shore was third in 16:57.

Senior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa led the Grand Rapids contingent with a 10th place finish in 17:35. Following closely behind him were teammates junior Nikolas Casper, 20th in 18:11, sophomore Zane Poenix, 23rd in 18:21, freshman Brenden Sylvester, 24th in 18:21, sophomore Mason Adler, 26th in 18:26, junior Seth Barton, 28th in 18:28, and sophomore Larson Curnow, 58th in 19:32.

“We had five guys in the top 26 finishers and I always say that if you get five out of the top 30, you have a good shot.”

Kohorst said he has talked to some of the older runners who competed in cross country and it is believed to be the first appearance ever for the boys team.

Kohorst said he expected the boys to put up a good showing at the section meet because the Thunderhawk times were right there with the other runners in the section.

“We told the guys they were right in the mix,” Kohorst said. “We had a couple of guys in the front but then the other three guys were all together. When we got done, they said we won by only one point over North Shore and they contested it so we had to go through that. I guess we actually won by three points.

“I told my wife back in 2003, that if we don’t get the boys team to state by 2022, I think I am going to quit. Lo and behold, we made it.”

Girls

Hibbing won the meet with 47 points while Rock Ridge also earned a berth with 51. They were followed by North Shore 87, Proctor 93, Cloquet 131, Pine City 182, Hermantown 187, Duluth Denfeld, 198, Mora 237, Grand Rapids 246, and North Branch 330.

Freshman Maija Lamppa of Rock Ridge won the five-kilometer race in a time of 19:35. Junior Mileena Sullivan was second in 19:44 while junior Olya Wright of North Shore was third in 19:45.

Junior Whitney Sylvester was the Thunderhawks’ top placer as she was 32nd in 22:03. She was followed by teammates junior Ella Karkela, 41st in 22:25, junior Emily Walters, 42nd in 22:32, eighth grader Elaine Jackson, 63rd in 24:24, senior Gabby Daydodge, 68th in 25:56, junior Emily Timm, 74th in 27:15, and junior Madeline Larson, 75th in 27:23.