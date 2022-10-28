Warriors advance in 7A playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS — It is playoff time for high school football teams in the area.

Following are results and scenarios of sections that contain teams in the coverage area:

Class AAAA

Grand Rapids received the No. 1 seed and had a bye into the semifinals along with No. 2 seed Hermantown and No. 3 seed North Branch.

In a quarterfinal game on Oct. 25, No. 4 seed Cloquet ripped No. 5 seed Duluth Denfeld 42-12.

In semifinal action on Saturday, Oct. 29, with both games at 6 p.m., Grand Rapids will play host to Cloquet while Hermantown will take on North Branch. Winners of those games will meet for the section championship on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at the site of the highest-seeded team.

Section 7AAA

Quarterfinals

Pequo Lakes 56

GNK 14

PEQUOT LAKES — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin football team lost to No. 2 seed Pequot Lakes 56-14 on Oct. 25 in quarterfinal action on Oct. 25.

Pequot Lakes scored four touchdowns in the first quarter to lead 27-0. Scoring were Cullen Kratchovil on a 22-yard pass from Grant Loge, Jaiden Biley on a three-yard run, Bryar Nordby on a 36-yard run, and J.P. Elsenpeter on a four-yard run.

Pequot Lakes scored the first two touchdowns of the second quarter, the first on a one-yard pass from Loge to Riley Larson, and the second on a 36-yard run by Nordby.

The Titans got on the scoreboard late in the first half when Derek Gibeau threw a touchdown pass.

Pequot Lakes scored first in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard pass from Clay Erickson to Emmett Johnson. GNK scored its final touchdown on an eight-yard pass from Gibeau to Eiden. The final touchdown, scored by Pequot Lakes, came on a 45-yard run by Griffin Hoffman.

With the loss, GNK finishes its season with a 1-8 mark. Pequot Lakes improves to 7-2.

In other quarterfinal games in the section on Oct. 25, No. 1 seed Esko downed No. 8 seed Hibbing 55-0, No. 3 seed Aitkin beat Rock Ridge 14-0, and No. 4 seed Two Harbors ripped No. 5 seed Proctor 47-7.

In semifinal action on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m., Esko will take on Two Harbors while Pequot Lakes will face Aitkin. The section championship game is slated for Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at Malosky Stadium at Griggs Field on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Section 7AA

Quarterfinals

HINCKLEY — In one quarterfinal game on Oct. 25, No. 4 seed Hinckley-Finlayson defeated No. 5 seed Mesabi East 27-15.

In semifinal action on Saturday, Oct. 29, with both games at 2 p.m., No. 1 seed Moose Lake-Willow River will play host to Hinckley-Finlayson while No. 2 seed Crosby-Ironton will play No. 3 seed International Falls.

The winners of the two games will play in the section championship game on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. in Esko.

Section 7A

Quarterfinals

Deer River 64

Mille Lacs 6

DEER RIVER — The defending champion Deer River High School football team won its quarterfinal game over Mille Lacs by a 64-6 margin on Oct. 25.

Deer River put this game away early as it led by an astounding 38-0 after the first quarter. The first touchdown came on a 37-yard pass from Sam Rahier to Rhett Mundt. Other touchdowns that followed in the quarter were a 15-yard run by Rahier, a five-yard run by Rahier, a 25-yard run by Tygh Gullickson, and a 23-yard run by Gullickson.

The Warriors tacked on three more touchdowns on the second quarter to lead 58-0 at the half. Connor Vickerman scored the first touchdown on a four-yard run, followed by a 67-yard run by Sean Drotts and a 48-yard run from DeAnthony Nason.

The third quarter was scoreless. Deer River’s final touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run Zach Mann.

Mille Lacs scored its lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Rahier completed 3-of-6 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown, and Mann completed his lone pass for nine yards.

Deer River rushed for 355 yards in the game led by Gullickson with 93 yards on six carries. Nason had 78 yards on seven carries, Drotts finished with 69 yards on just two carries, Vickerman had 52 yards on five carries, and Hunter Rhodes finished with 36 yards on seven carries.

Rhett Mundt and Sean Drotts led the defense in tackles while Ethan Williams and Mundt each had an interception.

With the win, Deer River improves to 9-0 for the season while Mille Lacs finishes at 0-9.

In other quarterfinal games, No. 2 seed Braham beat Ely 43-0, No. 3 seed Barnum was victorious over No. 6 seed East Central 65-6, and No. 4 seed Chisholm ran past No. 5 seed North Woods 22-6.

In semifinal action, Deer River will play host to Chisholm at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct.29, and Braham takes on Barnum at 2 p.m. at Braham.

The winners of the two games will play in the championship game which is slated for Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. on Eggerdahl Field in Proctor.

Section 7 9-Man

Two quarterfinal games were conducted on Oct. 25. Mt. Iron-Buhl, the No. 1 seed, and Cherry, the No. 2 seed, received byes into the semifinals.

Quarterfinals

Cook County 42

HCN 12

COOK COUNTY — Cook County defeated the Hill City/Northland team 42-12 in action on Oct. 25.

Results of the game were not available.

HCN finishes the season with a 1-7 record. Cook County improves to 5-3 for the season.

Quarterfinals

North Central 46

Bigfork 6

NORTH CENTRAL — North Central downed the Bigfork High School football team 46-6 in first-round action on Oct. 25.

Results of the game were not available.

With the win, North Central improves to 5-3 on the season. Bigfork finishes the season with a 4-5 record.

Semifinal action is Saturday, Oct. 29, with Mt. Iron-Buhl facing North Central and Cherry taking on Cook County. The section championship game is set for Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Mesabi East Athletic Complex.