Watertown firefighters to be recognized at ceremony
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a four-year hiatus, the Watertown Fire Department’s annual award ceremony is back. Captain Andy Naklick appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above. The ceremony will take place at the Massey Street fire station...
Area schools celebrate Halloween
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Halloween kicked off early for kids across the north country. Cape Vincent’s Bashaw Elementary School hosted its annual Halloween parade. Dinosaurs, DJs, and demons marched down the street led by fifth graders, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Cape Vincent Fire Department.
$40K doors custom made for Watertown’s Paddock Arcade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown’s Paddock Arcade has gotten new paint, new windows and a new facade. The next new thing is a $40,000 custom-made wooden door unit to make the building a showplace. “This unit is 120 inches wide and 126 inches tall,” said Howard Demick,...
Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of Clare
CLARE, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of County Route 27, Clare, NY died at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. Her funeral service will be held at 1:15 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton with Rev. Pat Lavine and Rev. Helen Harris co-officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare.
John L. White, 83, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mass of Christian Burial for John L. White, 83, of Canton will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 12:00 pm at St. Mary’s Church, Canton with Father Bryan Stitt, Pastor, celebrating. John died peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he had been a patient for a short time.
New Life Church celebrates with Fall Fest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fall festivities took place at New Life Christian Church Sunday. The church held a Fall Fest on it’s Gaffney Drive campus, interweaving the festivities throughout it’s Sunday services. There was plenty to see and do including bounce houses, arts and crafts and good...
Carthage High School students to present “Kodachrome”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Kodachrome” isn’t just a popular photographic film from before there were digital cameras, it’s also a play Carthage High School students will perform this week. Cast member Ally Halko explained that the play is about a photographer who tells the stories...
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown business is being evicted from its Court Street location, but it’ll open up in a new spot. The Eatery’s owner, Christin Filippelli, says she was given 10-days notice to leave. She admits she’s behind on rent, but things have been...
Carolyn E. (Bezy) Montondo, 81, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn E. (Bezy) Montondo, 81, Chaumont, NY passed away Saturday, October 29th at her home under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County, after a short battle with cancer. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 2nd...
Small kitchen fire evacuates Watertown hotel Tuesday evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders briefly evacuated a Watertown hotel because of a fire Tuesday evening. The Best Western on Washington Street was evacuated after officials say a small fire broke out at Savory Downtown. We’re told a piece of plywood behind electrical panel boxes caught fire in...
John Hill, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Hill, Watertown NY passed away October 30th, 2022 at Jefferson County Hospice Residence, peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 92. He was born November 17, 1929 in Bradford, Yorkshire, England, the son of Thomas Hill and Laura Goldsmith Hill. John...
Halloween fun for everyone through the North Country
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a festive weekend in the North Country. “They were like ‘Mom, we have to be Chucky for Halloween’ and that started in March,” said Fort Drum resident Zhazha Prieto. Prieto and her family are four versions of the...
Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, 74, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, age 74 went home to Jesus on October 31, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was in the care of his loving family and Hospice. Terry was born in Syracuse, NY May 11, 1948 to Edmund and Mary (Burger)...
Richard Milton “Bogie” Bogardus, 86, of Hammond
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of the life of Richard Milton “Bogie” Bogardus, 86, of Old Oak Point Road, will be held in August 2023 at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are with IslandView Funeral Service, 300 Main St., Morristown. Condolences may be shared online at www.islandviewfs.com.
Robert A. Wiley, 74, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. Wiley, 74, of NYS Rt. 12 E, Cape Vincent, NY, passed away suddenly on October 29, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 3rd at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St, Watertown.
Tomorrow’s Health: Women’s lung cancer, newborn hearing screenings & a pediatric health care gap
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many children are being left out of health studies and doctors warn more resources should be invested in the fight against lung cancer for women. A new report calls for more money to help women with lung cancer. Researchers say women are disproportionately impacted by the disease, with more women dying of lung cancer than breast cancer and ovarian cancer combined.
Joanne Lee Coffey, 81, of Pyrites
PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Joanne Lee Coffey, 81, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton. Her funeral will follow at 1:15 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hermon Cemetery.
Lisa M. Roes, 37, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa M. Roes, 37, of Dayan Street, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home. Lisa is survived by her mother, Yvonne Roes of Lowville; her father, Kevin Roes of Oklahoma City, OK; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Katrina and Chad Steria and their children, Cooper and Karly; Brandy Roes and her children, Story and Vaelyn; her maternal grandparents, Richard and Delores Roggie of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great uncles, and many cousins. She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Anna Mae Roes; and three uncles, Darwin, Neil and Nate Roggie.
Why the north country is seeing historically-low jobless rates
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Unemployment rates in the tri-county region are the lowest they’ve been in at least 30 years. Some tie the low rates with high inflation, but there are other reasons why jobless rates in the north country are hovering around 3 percent. “When we look...
Jefferson County budget: More spending, lower taxes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s 2023 proposed budget was unveiled Tuesday morning. While spending is up, property taxes are set to go down. The spending plan totals $293 million and shows a 10% increase over this year. County Administrator Robert Hagemann calls this spending a one-time investment...
