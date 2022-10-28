ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Phil Mannor
4d ago

better that he not be publicly recognized. if you do find him domt publish it. feel good story though it is, gangs dont take kindly to that kind of thing I would imagine

FOX40

Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Suspect stabs young teenager, then flees, Sacramento Police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A young teenager was stabbed on Halloween night in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. Police said officers responded to a report of an assault on the 4700 block of Westlake Parkway, near Del Paso Road and Interstate 5. According to police,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Family of late police captain files wrongful death suit against city

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Family members of late Fremont Police Capt. Fred Bobbitt on Monday delivered to Alameda County Superior Court a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Fremont for allegedly contributing to Bobbitt’s death, an attorney for the family said. The family alleges that retaliation and other actions or inaction by city officials […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Stockton man gets over 9 years in prison for firearms conviction

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN)– A Stockton man was sentenced Monday to nine years and two months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Jeffrey James Bray, 37, sold eight firearms and over 300 rounds of ammunition to an undercover agent in 2019, the Department of Justice said. […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Denzil Broadhurst identified as man killed in collision with Sacramento police cruiser

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento police cruiser as Denzil Ollen Broadhurst, 61. The collision happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. A Sacramento Police officer was in a marked police vehicle en route to a reported felony in progress when the collision between the motorcycle and cruiser happened. Authorities said the officer did not have their siren or emergency lights on when the crash happened.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Halloween crash with police cruiser in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a crash with a police officer in North Sacramento on Halloween. Around 8:10 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Sacramento Police Department and a motorcyclist collided in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. The officer was in a marked police vehicle on the way to a reported felony in progress and did not have their siren or emergency lights on at the time of the crash, according to a news release.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate West Oakland shooting Halloween night

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in West Oakland late Monday. A spokesperson told KRON4 News that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Street, which is adjacent to Interstate 880. Police found out about the shooting after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital […]
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

2 men shot in Stockton carjacking, deputies say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men were hurt after an attempted carjacking in Stockton, deputies said Monday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls on North West Lane just before 1 a.m. However,...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Four arrested for armed robbery at Bay Fair BART Station

(KRON) — BART police arrested four individuals at the Bay Fair BART station on Monday night for armed robbery, according to a statement sent out by the BART Police Department. Honesty Gray, 19, of Oakland, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Monday night. BART police also arrested three juveniles in connection with the incident. […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

14-year-old boy shot dead near Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday in Northern California, authorities said. The teenager was found lying on the front lawn of a home in the North Highlands community near Sacramento around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. Detectives have not determined what led up to the shooting and the sheriff's department did not immediately have information regarding a potential suspect. A 911 caller who found the teen told authorities they had heard gunshots, the sheriff's department said. The teenager, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car

SACRAMENTO — Police are still looking for the suspect who killed a driver in south Sacramento over the weekend.Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Lane in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.When they arrived, officers discovered that the driver was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.Officers began rendering aid to the victim until the fire department arrived, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The name of the man killed has not been released.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.Police ask that anyone with information about this investigation contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Dixon middle school student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A middle school student in Solano County was arrested Monday after he allegedly brought a pistol to school. According to Dixon Police, it happened around 11 a.m. at John Knight Middle School. Police went to the school and found a 13-year-old student had a semi-automatic pistol with magazines inside his backpack.
DIXON, CA
ABC10

Lockdown lifted at Christian Brothers High School after shooting hoax

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A lockdown was lifted at Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento Tuesday after false reports of a shooting. The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to reports that multiple people were shot at a high school on the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. They determined the shooting was a hoax.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Innocent bystander struck, killed in Modesto by suspected street racer who crashed

MODESTO – A 66-year-old Modesto man was killed after he was struck by a suspected street racer who had crashed Friday night, police say. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near Scenic Drive and Bodem Street. Modesto police say a white BMW and a motorcyclist were allegedly racing each other when they hit slower traffic. The motorcyclist tried to evade the traffic – but ended up hitting a curb and getting ejected.That's when the motorcycle and the rider crashed into a man who was walking on the sidewalk. Officers got to the scene and found a citizen doing CPR on the bystander. However, the man was soon pronounced dead. Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with "substantial" injuries. The driver of the BMW also stayed at the scene.  The name of the man killed has not been released at this point. Investigators note that this crash is the second of the year where alleged street racers have killed an innocent bystander in Modesto. It's also the city's 16th deadly crash of the year, police say.  
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 suspects arrested after Halloween decoration vandalism spree in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – A group has been arrested after a vandalism spree in several Roseville-area neighborhoods that saw people's Halloween decorations destroyed. The Roseville Police Department says, within an hour late Sunday night, they got several reports from residents in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas about people vandalizing Halloween decorations. One resident reported that all of their handmade Halloween lawn decorations they had created over the years had been damaged or destroyed. Other people reported to police that their inflatable decorations had been popped. In total, police say around $6,000 worth of damage was reported.Officers promptly reviewed home...
ROSEVILLE, CA
