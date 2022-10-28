Read full article on original website
Over 1 Million Chickens to Be Destroyed After Bird Flu Infects Iowa Egg Farm
Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April, when a turkey farm was infected. The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north...
Marijuana on the Ballot: Which States Will Vote on Cannabis Measures?
Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
Company Sent Illinois Voters Text Messages With ‘Election Misinformation,' Officials Say
Some voters in Illinois have recently received text messages containing incorrect information about the location of their polling places for Election Day, state officials said Tuesday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Board of Elections, the unsolicited texts were sent by a group called “Voting Futures.”
Supreme Court Denies Sen. Lindsey Graham's Bid to Avoid Testifying in Georgia Election Interference Case
The Supreme Cour denied a bid by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to block a subpoena demanding his testimony before a Georgia grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in that state's 2020 presidential election. The court in its ruling said a federal judge's order upholding the subpoena adequately protected Graham from...
Supreme Court Declines to Block Subpoena of Lindsey Graham in Georgia Election Probe
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court lifted a temporary hold on Graham's appearance before a special grand jury, now...
Where Do I Vote in Illinois? More on Early Voting Locations, How to Find Your Polling Place
(Lea esta historia en español vía Telemundo Chicago aquí) Election Day is one week away, and Illinois voters have a variety of ways that they can choose to cast their ballots in what is shaping up to be an historic vote. Whether by-mail or in-person, Illinois voters...
The End of Cash Bail is Not a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois. Here's What You Need to Know
Opinions about Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation, which is set to take effect in the coming months, have surfaced across social media as well as in political speeches and ads. While other states, including New Jersey and New York, have passed legislation largely curtailing the...
Mary Jane Theis Faces Retention Vote Amid Battle for Control of Illinois Supreme Court
The race for ideological control of the Illinois Supreme Court has been one of the most-closely watched elections on the 2022 ballot, and Cook County residents will get their own chance to weigh in, albeit in a slightly different fashion. While voters in the second and third districts will choose...
Will an Illinois Supreme Court Race Appear on Your Ballot? Here's What You Need to Know
Much has been made about the upcoming vote on the composition of Illinois’ Supreme Court, but only voters in specific districts will be given the chance to cast their ballots in the election. That’s because the Supreme Court is divided into five different districts, each representing a cluster of...
Illinois' Election Day is One Week Away: Here Are the Offices, Candidates on Your Ballot
The 2022 midterm elections are coming up in Illinois, and voters will have a slew of key races to decide on when they cast their ballots this November. Whether it be at the federal level, the state level or local, the political balance of countless entities is up for grabs this November, and voter turnout is expected to be strong.
Where and When to Trick-or-Treat on Halloween in 45 Chicago Suburbs
Halloween is here, and you're nearly prepared: Costume? Check. Candy? Check. Decorations? Check. But when exactly does trick-or-treating take place in your neighborhood?. From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of official Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the Chicago area. Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m.
