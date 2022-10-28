ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Marijuana on the Ballot: Which States Will Vote on Cannabis Measures?

Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC Chicago

Where and When to Trick-or-Treat on Halloween in 45 Chicago Suburbs

Halloween is here, and you're nearly prepared: Costume? Check. Candy? Check. Decorations? Check. But when exactly does trick-or-treating take place in your neighborhood?. From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of official Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the Chicago area. Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy