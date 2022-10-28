ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

News Talk 860 KSFA

New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About

What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
Tom Handy

Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.
texasstandard.org

In Texas, how you vote on Election Day depends on where you live

Early voting for the midterms is going on right now. During this time period, Texans can cast a ballot at any polling location in their county. But on Election Day, rules might be different depending on where you live. Some counties still use a precinct model requiring you to go...
KHOU

VERIFY: How SB 1 will impact November election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Senate Bill 1, which became law last year, restricts how and when voters cast a ballot. Many of you had questions about how that may impact this election. Will there be drive-thru voting?. Juda asked the VERIFY team, “Are we allowed to drive-through vote...
texasstandard.org

Why Texas political polls aren’t always accurate

Texas has become a centerpiece in the national conversation over efforts to restrict voting. The Lone Star State is one of several states that enacted new voting restrictions after the 2020 election. Just over a year ago, Gov. Abbott signed a bill into law that many Democrats and other critics say puts up new barriers to voting for marginalized voters.
KOAT 7

Here's how some New Mexico counties are voting this midterm election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are several tight races in New Mexico's 2022 midterm election, and voters are well aware of it. As of Tuesday morning, almost 260,000 people have early voted. Though the numbers aren't surprising to KOAT political expert, Rhiannon Samuel. "It's really anyone's game," she said. KOAT...
MySanAntonio

Abbott's Texas business allies want a pivot from culture war

Greg Abbott looks set for a third term as Texas governor, but what exactly he has planned for the next four years is harder to predict. Even business groups that tend to side with the GOP can't tell for sure what's in store. The Issues section of his campaign website...
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Ag Commissioner Miller Pens Positive Op-Ed

AUSTIN – Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller released an opinion-editorial column Tuesday expressing his views about the Lone Star State.   Miller is on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot.  His Democrat opponent is Susan Hayes.   Here is Commissioner Miller's Letter:  I wake up every day with gratitude for this extraordinary place we call home. Our Texas. I am proud of our culture. I am proud of our people. I am proud of our history and where we will go from here. I was born without wealth or privilege in a little town called DeLeon. My parents worked hard and taught us kids to work hard…
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Oct. 31, 2022: Why polling isn’t always right, and what Texas has to do with it

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022:. The accuracy of political polling was called into question after the 2016 election. What national discrepancies led to that, including discrepancies in Texas? Jeremy Wallace, political reporter for the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News, offers an explainer on polling.
