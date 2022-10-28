ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 9

D
4d ago

That School is a joke, that’s what happens when the Administration is weak!!! That whole school needs to be turned upside down shaken up and realigned!!! They all Suck. Nothing like it used to be

Reply(1)
2
Related
NJ.com

South Jersey, Non-Public B Tournament girls soccer quarterfinal, Nov. 1

Sophomore Mia Abbey marked two goals to help lead sixth-seeded Bishop Eustace to a 2-1 win over third-seeded Wardlaw-Hartridge in the quarterfinal of the South Jersey Non-Public B Tournament in Edison. Bishop Eustace will next visit second-seeded Holy Cross Prep in the semifinal on Saturday. Sophomore Erin Moriarty scored as...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: North Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 1

Georgia Christos scored two goals as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated 10th-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Non-Public A girls soccer State Tournament, in Summit. Assists from Olivia Snyder and Riley Cross helped Oak Knoll (17-1-1) move on to the semifinals. Newark academy finishes the season at...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

STEMCivics defeats Medford Tech - Boys Soccer

STEMCivics scored the game-winning golden goal in the first overtime period to defeat Medford Tech 2-1, in Medford. The two teams traded goals in the first half before going scoreless in the second to force overtime. Kevin Gutierrez and Julian Silva each scored for STEMCivics (2-14), while William Rodriguez made...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

North Jersey, Group 3 Tournament field hockey first round, Nov. 1

Sophomore Kathryn Doyle’s first-quarter goal was enough to seal the win for fourth-seeded Middletown South over 13th-seeded Wayne Valley in the first round of the North Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Middletown. Middletown South will next host fifth-seeded Warren Hills in the quarterfinal stage on Friday. Junior Makenna Blozen...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: Schwarzenbek’s heroics help Westfield advance in 2OT

Emma Schwarzenbek doesn’t play like a freshman. She’s improved with each passing day and her biggest performance yet has helped her team keep its season alive. The freshman scored to put the ninth-seeded Blue Devils on the board in the first quarter and buried the game-winner in double overtime to secure a 3-2 win against eighth-seeded Livingston in Livingston in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 4 tournament.
WESTFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mount Olive High School teacher sentenced for stalking student

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Mount Olive High School teacher was sentenced Monday for stalking a student, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. The Honorable Noah Franzblau, J.S.C., sentenced Tajinder Tung, 51, of Stewartsville to 60 days at the Morris County Correctional Facility as...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy