North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 girls soccer semifinals, Nov. 1
Junior Juliana Dolinski had a goal and an assist to help lift second-seeded Sparta, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-1 win over sixth-seeded Wayne Hills in the semifinal round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 Tournament in Sparta. Sparta will next face top-seeded Ramapo...
South Jersey, Non-Public B Tournament girls soccer quarterfinal, Nov. 1
Sophomore Mia Abbey marked two goals to help lead sixth-seeded Bishop Eustace to a 2-1 win over third-seeded Wardlaw-Hartridge in the quarterfinal of the South Jersey Non-Public B Tournament in Edison. Bishop Eustace will next visit second-seeded Holy Cross Prep in the semifinal on Saturday. Sophomore Erin Moriarty scored as...
Girls soccer: North Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 1
Georgia Christos scored two goals as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated 10th-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Non-Public A girls soccer State Tournament, in Summit. Assists from Olivia Snyder and Riley Cross helped Oak Knoll (17-1-1) move on to the semifinals. Newark academy finishes the season at...
Girls Soccer: No. 1 Westfield, No. 3 Watchung Hills advance in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 after semifinal wins
Sutton Factor made two penalty shootout saves as third-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 0-0 (4-2) in a dramatic semifinal in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament, in Flemington. Both teams were able to...
Girls Soccer photos: South, Group 2 playoffs - Seneca at Haddonfield, Nov. 1, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Girls Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 2, Semifinals (PHOTOS)
Ava Palladino netted a pair of goals and had an assist as sixth-seeded Seneca defeated second-seeded Haddonfield 4-2 in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 semifinals in Haddonfield. Seneca improved to 14-7 and reached the sectional final for the first time since 2016. The Golden Eagles will travel to top-seeded...
STEMCivics defeats Medford Tech - Boys Soccer
STEMCivics scored the game-winning golden goal in the first overtime period to defeat Medford Tech 2-1, in Medford. The two teams traded goals in the first half before going scoreless in the second to force overtime. Kevin Gutierrez and Julian Silva each scored for STEMCivics (2-14), while William Rodriguez made...
Field Hockey Roundup for South Jersey, Group 3, First Round (PHOTOS)
Freshman Lilly Legato recorded a hat trick to lead 15th-seeded Cherry Hill West to a 4-3 upset over second-seeded Hammonton, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 3 playoffs in Hammonton. Addison Petti scored a goal and set up another,...
Field Hockey: South Jersey, Non-Public first round recaps for Nov. 1
10th-seeded Paul VI came back from two goals down at halftime to defeat seventh-seeded Gloucester Catholic 3-2 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public tournament, in Gloucester City. Paul VI (5-10) waited until there was just 1:09 left in the third quarter to score its first goal, but...
Girls Soccer: Highland Park, Point Beach advance after Central Jersey, Group 1 semifinal victories
Behind a Baileigh Johnson brace, fourth-seeded Point Pleasant Beach defeated eighth-seeded Roselle Park 4-1 in the semifinals of the Central Jersey, Group 1 tournament, in Point Pleasant Beach. Johnson’s first goal came in the 24th minute and gave Point Pleasant Beach (12-6) a 1-0 lead that it’d eventually take into...
Girls volleyball: Multi-faceted attack springboards Monroe past Hillsborough
It’s all hands on deck for Monroe. The Falcons don’t rely on a specific player to take over a match and dominate point after point. Rather, they keep the opponent on their toes, never knowing who will set the ball or who will come down swinging. Fourth-seeded Monroe...
Gloucester Tech girls soccer repeats as champ, wins another NJTAC title (PHOTOS)
The bad news started breaking in the preseason and throughout the fall, more and more of it followed as Gloucester Tech dealt with a series of injuries that jeopardized its championship hopes. Back injuries were the beginning of a string of unlucky breaks, but then a broken hip and a...
North Jersey, Group 3 Tournament field hockey first round, Nov. 1
Sophomore Kathryn Doyle’s first-quarter goal was enough to seal the win for fourth-seeded Middletown South over 13th-seeded Wayne Valley in the first round of the North Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Middletown. Middletown South will next host fifth-seeded Warren Hills in the quarterfinal stage on Friday. Junior Makenna Blozen...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Justin Scavalla made five saves as second-seeded West Orange, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated 10th-seeded Columbia, 2-0, in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 quarterfinals in West Orange. It is the 13th shutout of the season for Scavalla, who also eclipsed the 100 save mark for...
Field Hockey: Schwarzenbek’s heroics help Westfield advance in 2OT
Emma Schwarzenbek doesn’t play like a freshman. She’s improved with each passing day and her biggest performance yet has helped her team keep its season alive. The freshman scored to put the ninth-seeded Blue Devils on the board in the first quarter and buried the game-winner in double overtime to secure a 3-2 win against eighth-seeded Livingston in Livingston in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 4 tournament.
Princeton adjusts to loss of Keegan, wins sectional opener 8-0 over South Brunswick
For Princeton, Monday’s first round sectional tournament game was about more than just advancing to the next round. The Little Tigers had been coming back from a full week layoff after having suffered their first two losses of the season back to back to Princeton Day in the MCT semifinal and to No. 10 North Hunterdon in Annandale.
Germantown Academy (PA) defeats Hun - Field Hockey
On the back of three fourth quarter goals, Germantown Academy (PA) defeated Hun 4-2, in Fort Washington. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field Hockey: Summit rises up to blank Millburn and advance
Field Hockey: Summit vs Millburn (NJSIAA, North Jersey, Group 3, First Round) on November 1, 2022 — One of Summit’s biggest strengths is its depth. There isn’t just one person to shut down, there are a few. If you purchase a product or register for an account...
Mount Olive High School teacher sentenced for stalking student
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Mount Olive High School teacher was sentenced Monday for stalking a student, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. The Honorable Noah Franzblau, J.S.C., sentenced Tajinder Tung, 51, of Stewartsville to 60 days at the Morris County Correctional Facility as...
Central, Group 4 football semifinals preview: Can Winslow, Long Branch do it again?
The first step toward handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game.
