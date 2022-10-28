Read full article on original website
Eau Claire businesses host trick-or-treat event
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Monsters, princesses, and superheroes flooded the streets of downtown Eau Claire this Halloween to score some treats. Ahead of the residential trick-or-treating this evening in the City of Eau Claire downtown businesses opened their doors to families dressed in costumes. Kids were hard at work filling their bags to the brim with candy. Staff members at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire decided to give out something besides candy.
Oakwood Hills Family Dental Halloween candy buy-back
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If your home is overflowing with Halloween candy, there’s a place you can go to get rid of some of it. Oakwood Hills Family Dental is running its annual candy buy-back from now until Nov. 8. The buy-back is running for the first time in two years after being shut down due to COVID-19. Kids, or parents with leftover candy can “sell” it for $1 a pound, up to five pounds.
House brings Halloween spirit to Pigeon Falls community
PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No matter where they live, members of one family always get into the Halloween spirit by creating a spooktacular display. That love for the season brings people from all around the Trempealeau County area to check it out. At this home on Main Street in Pigeon...
Earthbound Environmental Solutions celebrating Halloween
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween isn’t just a holiday for children. Drivers for Earthbound Environmental Solutions in Eau Claire and Altoona went door-to-door, not for candy but for trash. There are some familiar faces in the fleet with workers dressing up as Mario, Cookie Monster, a racoon, and...
Tommy’s Express Car Wash transforms into Tunnel of Terror through Halloween night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire car wash is getting into the Halloween spirit. Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Clairemont Avenue is transforming into the Tunnel of Terror. The experience is open 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Halloween Night. Proceeds raised by the event will go towards...
Spaghetti Spectacular
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 15th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular to benefit McDonell Area Schools is Sunday, November 6. It runs from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls. The meal is $15 for adults or $10 for kids 5-12, kids 4 and...
Royal Credit Union’s annual toy drive to begin Nov. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union and The Salvation Army is announcing they’ve partnered again for Giving Never Melts Away, RCU’s annual toy drive. According to a media release from RCU, new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages are being accepted at all Royal Credit Union locations during regular business hours from Nov. 1 -Nov. 30. Monetary donations are also accepted in the offices and online HERE.
6 church congregations got together to celebrate art and help out another congregation
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Church goes came out to Hope Lutheran Church to appreciate art from the Chippewa Valley Sunday afternoon. “It’s a celebration, as the title implies, of a number of different types of arts,” said Jim Newman, one of the organizers of the event. Five...
A Look Inside: ECASD $98.6 million capital referendum
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Addressing the aging structure, improving the learning environment for our children and continuing the necessary reinvestment in buildings are at the heart of the Eau Claire Area School District’s nearly $99-million capital referendum on the ballot November 8th. The referendum would cost homeowners 40 cents per $1,000 of property value. For a home worth $100,000, that would mean around $40 per year.
Performing arts venues still working to recover from the pandemic
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A production scheduled for Veteran’s Day weekend at the Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls is no longer happening due to a lack of ticket sales at other venues. As the arts community continues to recover from the pandemic, some people are concerned about the future.
GRAB YOUR PROTON PACK: The West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters are ready for Halloween
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Between ghosts, ghouls, and all things creepy, Halloween is the spookiest night of the year. Their phone lines might be a little busy on the spooky holiday, but The West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters are around to catch any creatures that might be lurking. From proton...
Visit Eau Claire receives $39,500 grant for Eau Claire Marathon
AEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Tourism is announcing a $39,500 Joint Effort Marketing grant for Visit Eau Claire. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism in conjunction with Visit Eau Claire, the grant is intended to attract runners to the city’s Eau Claire Marathon next year. The grant is intended to support the advertisement and promotion of the race weekend, scheduled for April 29-30. The race also features a half marathon, four-person relay marathon, 5K, 10K and kids’ fun run.
Remembering the poor farm
It was a quiet afternoon with gray skies that threatened rain when I stepped into the Jackson County Poor Farm Cemetery. Located just outside of Black River Falls along County Highway P are the remains of at least 120 souls who were buried in the small fenced-in cemetery. I say at least 120 because there are unmarked graves as well.
Girl Scouts Troop members gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message over decision to sell the camp
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Members with the Girl Scouts Troop #3188 gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message to the Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes over their decision to divest from the camp. The council made the announcement in early October that Camp Nawakwa would be put...
Prevail Bank Eau Claire branch grand reopening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prevail Bank on Fairfax Street in Eau Claire is officially back open after being under construction for more than six months. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate the reopening. Tuesday’s event included activities for kids and self-tours of the Bank. As part of the construction process, an additional 2,000 square feet of office space was added.
Eau Claire alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1 at midnight and applies everywhere in the City of Eau Claire. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire - Government Facebook Page, alternate side parking gives crews a chance to clear leaves and debris away from storm drains as well as waterways in late fall. The social post says this helps get roads cleared faster as well as makes roads safer for emergency vehicles and Eau Claire Transit buses during winter. The social post also says alternate side parking rules do not replace more restrictive parking regulations, including any street posted with No Parking signs. Alternate side parking is expected to be implemented until May 1.
November is lung cancer awareness month; Doctors recommend getting screened early
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - November is lung cancer awareness month. One Marshfield Clinic doctor in Eau Claire says lung cancer is the most common cause of death from cancer in the nation. More common than colon, pancreatic, and breast cancer combined. Dr. Tatsiana Halkova says people who have a...
UPDATE: Eau Claire woman is found safe
UPDATE: Eau Claire Police confirm Weidinger has been found safe. —– EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 28-year-old Jennifer Weidinger has not been seen since last Thursday, October 27th. She was seen in the Barstow Street area of downtown Eau Claire. Police say she might have...
Chemical leak at Jennie-O plant prompts shelter-in-place in Barron, Wisconsin
A chemical leak at the Jennie-O plant in Barron, Wisconsin, resulted in a brief shelter-in-place Monday morning. Two employees drove themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for possible exposure to Anatox and Lysine. One of those employees was on-site when the chemical leak happened, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
Colfax School District receives funding for new school bus
COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - The Colfax Area School District is moving to become more environmentally conscious with the help of the EPA Clean School Bus Program. The Colfax School District received a $30,000grant from the EPA Clean School Bus Program to purchase a new propane school bus. This will be the eleventh propane bus in the district. Colfax School District Superintendent Bill Yingst said these buses have been great.
