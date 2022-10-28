ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire businesses host trick-or-treat event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Monsters, princesses, and superheroes flooded the streets of downtown Eau Claire this Halloween to score some treats. Ahead of the residential trick-or-treating this evening in the City of Eau Claire downtown businesses opened their doors to families dressed in costumes. Kids were hard at work filling their bags to the brim with candy. Staff members at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire decided to give out something besides candy.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Oakwood Hills Family Dental Halloween candy buy-back

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If your home is overflowing with Halloween candy, there’s a place you can go to get rid of some of it. Oakwood Hills Family Dental is running its annual candy buy-back from now until Nov. 8. The buy-back is running for the first time in two years after being shut down due to COVID-19. Kids, or parents with leftover candy can “sell” it for $1 a pound, up to five pounds.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

House brings Halloween spirit to Pigeon Falls community

PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No matter where they live, members of one family always get into the Halloween spirit by creating a spooktacular display. That love for the season brings people from all around the Trempealeau County area to check it out. At this home on Main Street in Pigeon...
PIGEON FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Earthbound Environmental Solutions celebrating Halloween

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween isn’t just a holiday for children. Drivers for Earthbound Environmental Solutions in Eau Claire and Altoona went door-to-door, not for candy but for trash. There are some familiar faces in the fleet with workers dressing up as Mario, Cookie Monster, a racoon, and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Spaghetti Spectacular

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 15th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular to benefit McDonell Area Schools is Sunday, November 6. It runs from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls. The meal is $15 for adults or $10 for kids 5-12, kids 4 and...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Royal Credit Union’s annual toy drive to begin Nov. 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union and The Salvation Army is announcing they’ve partnered again for Giving Never Melts Away, RCU’s annual toy drive. According to a media release from RCU, new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages are being accepted at all Royal Credit Union locations during regular business hours from Nov. 1 -Nov. 30. Monetary donations are also accepted in the offices and online HERE.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

A Look Inside: ECASD $98.6 million capital referendum

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Addressing the aging structure, improving the learning environment for our children and continuing the necessary reinvestment in buildings are at the heart of the Eau Claire Area School District’s nearly $99-million capital referendum on the ballot November 8th. The referendum would cost homeowners 40 cents per $1,000 of property value. For a home worth $100,000, that would mean around $40 per year.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Performing arts venues still working to recover from the pandemic

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A production scheduled for Veteran’s Day weekend at the Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls is no longer happening due to a lack of ticket sales at other venues. As the arts community continues to recover from the pandemic, some people are concerned about the future.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Visit Eau Claire receives $39,500 grant for Eau Claire Marathon

AEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Tourism is announcing a $39,500 Joint Effort Marketing grant for Visit Eau Claire. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism in conjunction with Visit Eau Claire, the grant is intended to attract runners to the city’s Eau Claire Marathon next year. The grant is intended to support the advertisement and promotion of the race weekend, scheduled for April 29-30. The race also features a half marathon, four-person relay marathon, 5K, 10K and kids’ fun run.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wnanews.com

Remembering the poor farm

It was a quiet afternoon with gray skies that threatened rain when I stepped into the Jackson County Poor Farm Cemetery. Located just outside of Black River Falls along County Highway P are the remains of at least 120 souls who were buried in the small fenced-in cemetery. I say at least 120 because there are unmarked graves as well.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Prevail Bank Eau Claire branch grand reopening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prevail Bank on Fairfax Street in Eau Claire is officially back open after being under construction for more than six months. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate the reopening. Tuesday’s event included activities for kids and self-tours of the Bank. As part of the construction process, an additional 2,000 square feet of office space was added.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1 at midnight and applies everywhere in the City of Eau Claire. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire - Government Facebook Page, alternate side parking gives crews a chance to clear leaves and debris away from storm drains as well as waterways in late fall. The social post says this helps get roads cleared faster as well as makes roads safer for emergency vehicles and Eau Claire Transit buses during winter. The social post also says alternate side parking rules do not replace more restrictive parking regulations, including any street posted with No Parking signs. Alternate side parking is expected to be implemented until May 1.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Eau Claire woman is found safe

UPDATE: Eau Claire Police confirm Weidinger has been found safe. —– EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 28-year-old Jennifer Weidinger has not been seen since last Thursday, October 27th. She was seen in the Barstow Street area of downtown Eau Claire. Police say she might have...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Colfax School District receives funding for new school bus

COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - The Colfax Area School District is moving to become more environmentally conscious with the help of the EPA Clean School Bus Program. The Colfax School District received a $30,000grant from the EPA Clean School Bus Program to purchase a new propane school bus. This will be the eleventh propane bus in the district. Colfax School District Superintendent Bill Yingst said these buses have been great.
COLFAX, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy