Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Defense, Jaiden Schultz come up big to send West Orange to North 1, Group 4 final
West Orange coach Sean Devore did something in the North 1, Group 4 semifinals he claims he’s never done since returning to his alma mater eight years ago. His squad individually man marked an opposing team’s top scoring scoring threat — in this case Montclair’s Sonia Neighbors — and picked a good time to do it, too.
Central, Group 4 football semifinals preview: Can Winslow, Long Branch do it again?
The first step toward handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game.
Girls volleyball: Multi-faceted attack springboards Monroe past Hillsborough
It’s all hands on deck for Monroe. The Falcons don’t rely on a specific player to take over a match and dominate point after point. Rather, they keep the opponent on their toes, never knowing who will set the ball or who will come down swinging. Fourth-seeded Monroe...
Girls soccer: North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 semifinals roundup, Nov. 1
A pair of Sophia Sardiera assists powered number one-seeded West Morris into the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 girls soccer State Tournament final, as they defeated 13th-seeded West Essex 2-0 in Chester. Madison Lamb opened the scoring for West Morris (11-6-1) with a goal in the 19th minute.
Girls Soccer: Old Tappan, River Dell win in North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 semifinals
Mackenzie Ward made four of five saves in the penalty shootout as fifth-seeded Old Tappan defeated top-seeded Ramsey 0-0 (2-1) in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group tournament, in Ramsey. Ramsey (16-3) controlled possession for most of the game, but Ward refused to let anything by her...
Volleyball photos: Monroe vs. Hillsborough, Central Group 4 quarterfinals on Nov. 1, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones above put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage above to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Girls Soccer: No. 1 Westfield, No. 3 Watchung Hills advance in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 after semifinal wins
Sutton Factor made two penalty shootout saves as third-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 0-0 (4-2) in a dramatic semifinal in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament, in Flemington. Both teams were able to...
Brick Memorial gets late goal to set up all-Shore Conference sectional final
Ashlee Schlagenhaft had not scored a goal all season for the Brick Memorial girls soccer team. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Soccer: North 2, Group 3 semifinals recap for Nov. 1
Lily Camacho scored a goal to lead third-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over second-seeded Somerville in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Somerville. The win advanced Scotch Plains-Fanwood (12-2-6) to the sectional final for the...
North Jersey, Group 3 Tournament field hockey first round, Nov. 1
Sophomore Kathryn Doyle’s first-quarter goal was enough to seal the win for fourth-seeded Middletown South over 13th-seeded Wayne Valley in the first round of the North Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Middletown. Middletown South will next host fifth-seeded Warren Hills in the quarterfinal stage on Friday. Junior Makenna Blozen...
South Jersey, Non-Public B Tournament girls soccer quarterfinal, Nov. 1
Sophomore Mia Abbey marked two goals to help lead sixth-seeded Bishop Eustace to a 2-1 win over third-seeded Wardlaw-Hartridge in the quarterfinal of the South Jersey Non-Public B Tournament in Edison. Bishop Eustace will next visit second-seeded Holy Cross Prep in the semifinal on Saturday. Sophomore Erin Moriarty scored as...
See the Toms River East High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Toms River East High School marching band performed at the Tournament of Bands New Jersey State Championship, which the school also hosted, in Toms River.
Gloucester Tech girls soccer repeats as champ, wins another NJTAC title (PHOTOS)
The bad news started breaking in the preseason and throughout the fall, more and more of it followed as Gloucester Tech dealt with a series of injuries that jeopardized its championship hopes. Back injuries were the beginning of a string of unlucky breaks, but then a broken hip and a...
Princeton adjusts to loss of Keegan, wins sectional opener 8-0 over South Brunswick
For Princeton, Monday’s first round sectional tournament game was about more than just advancing to the next round. The Little Tigers had been coming back from a full week layoff after having suffered their first two losses of the season back to back to Princeton Day in the MCT semifinal and to No. 10 North Hunterdon in Annandale.
Lydia Lekhal scores game’s only goal to lead Highland Park into CJ 1 final
There was nothing much separating second-seeded Highland Park and third-seeded New Egypt Tuesday night in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 semifinal contest. Except for a lick of paint and a rub of luck. The two teams were battling to host the Central Jersey, Group 1 sectional final Saturday, after...
Central Jersey, Group 2 girls soccer semifinals, Nov. 1 (PHOTOS)
Senior Kaitlyn Pettit’s goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for ninth-seeded Wall over fifth-seeded Manasquan in the semifinal round of the Central Jersey Group 2 Tournament in Manasquan. Wall will face either second-seeded Point Pleasant Boro or sixth-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven for the title on Saturday, its eighth...
Germantown Academy (PA) defeats Hun - Field Hockey
On the back of three fourth quarter goals, Germantown Academy (PA) defeated Hun 4-2, in Fort Washington. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Justin Scavalla made five saves as second-seeded West Orange, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated 10th-seeded Columbia, 2-0, in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 quarterfinals in West Orange. It is the 13th shutout of the season for Scavalla, who also eclipsed the 100 save mark for...
Field Hockey: Summit rises up to blank Millburn and advance
Field Hockey: Summit vs Millburn (NJSIAA, North Jersey, Group 3, First Round) on November 1, 2022 — One of Summit’s biggest strengths is its depth. There isn’t just one person to shut down, there are a few. If you purchase a product or register for an account...
Girls Volleyball: Morris Knolls sweeps Roxbury in North 1, Group 3 quarters
Behind matching 25-14 scores, third-seeded Morris Knolls topped No. 6-seed Roxbury in two sets on Tuesday, earning entry to the semifinal round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 girls volleyball Tournament. The victors will battle second-seed Paramus on Friday afternoon. Morris Knolls (14-12) has now earned four two-set...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0