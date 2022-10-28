ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, NJ

NJ.com

Girls Soccer: North 2, Group 3 semifinals recap for Nov. 1

Lily Camacho scored a goal to lead third-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over second-seeded Somerville in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Somerville. The win advanced Scotch Plains-Fanwood (12-2-6) to the sectional final for the...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

North Jersey, Group 3 Tournament field hockey first round, Nov. 1

Sophomore Kathryn Doyle’s first-quarter goal was enough to seal the win for fourth-seeded Middletown South over 13th-seeded Wayne Valley in the first round of the North Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Middletown. Middletown South will next host fifth-seeded Warren Hills in the quarterfinal stage on Friday. Junior Makenna Blozen...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey, Non-Public B Tournament girls soccer quarterfinal, Nov. 1

Sophomore Mia Abbey marked two goals to help lead sixth-seeded Bishop Eustace to a 2-1 win over third-seeded Wardlaw-Hartridge in the quarterfinal of the South Jersey Non-Public B Tournament in Edison. Bishop Eustace will next visit second-seeded Holy Cross Prep in the semifinal on Saturday. Sophomore Erin Moriarty scored as...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

See the Toms River East High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Toms River East High School marching band performed at the Tournament of Bands New Jersey State Championship, which the school also hosted, in Toms River.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Central Jersey, Group 2 girls soccer semifinals, Nov. 1 (PHOTOS)

Senior Kaitlyn Pettit’s goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for ninth-seeded Wall over fifth-seeded Manasquan in the semifinal round of the Central Jersey Group 2 Tournament in Manasquan. Wall will face either second-seeded Point Pleasant Boro or sixth-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven for the title on Saturday, its eighth...
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

