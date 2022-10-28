ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durand, IL

WIFR

Rockford Roasting Company to reduce weekend services at Brew Bar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s independent coffee shops announced a change in services Tuesday. Starting November 4, Rockford Roasting Company at 206 N. Main Street will close on the weekends. Owners say those still looking to get their coffee fix on the weekend can visit the Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

River Bluff Nursing Home to get board of directors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Nursing Home takes another step towards stability, as the Winnebago County Board announces the care facility will soon have a board of directors. The Winnebago County Board announced the approved resolution on Monday, saying the group will create goals and strategize to ensure River...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Edgebrook Center announces indoor farmers market in time for fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As we prepare for the fall and winter temperatures to hit, the Edgebrook Center announces a new farmers market option. An indoor farmers market starts Wednesday and will run weekly through December 7th, excluding November 23rd. The stop will feature nine vendors, ranging from bakeries to...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pecatonica names new village president

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica has a new village board president. Village Trustee Tom Heister will take over the job. Fellow trustees picked Heister during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. He replaces Bill Smull, who resigned last week for what he said was health reasons. Heister said that he looks forward to working with […]
PECATONICA, IL
WIFR

Freeport Fire Department receives nearly $2,000 grant

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Fire Department receives a $1,985 fire prevention grant on Tuesday which will be invested on an accelerant detection device for the department. The device will help detect components of a fire like gases and hydrocarbons which will make it easier for firefighters to determine...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Ring doorbell program expands reach, Winnebago County residents

WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WIFR) - The Ring doorbell safety program is now available to all Winnebago County residents. “It’s a great way to feel safe and to make other neighbor’s feel safe,” said Burt Gerl, District 15 Winnebago County board member. The Ring doorbell safety initiative expands...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Battery powered electric buses coming to the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD) announced on Tuesday the reveal of six new battery powered electric buses coming to the Stateline. The buses will cut down fuel emission with charging ports from inside the bus. There are currently 15 RMTD electric hybrid buses in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Public Schools now have mobile bus-tracking app

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools has launched a mobile app for K-12 families to track bus routes in real time. The app, called Stopfinder, is a two-way platform that lets the district share transportation schedules, announcements and updates directly with students’ families and care providers. The district...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox47.com

LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
WISCONSIN STATE
103.3 WJOD

Thousands Bask in the Glow of Galena’s Annual Halloween Parade

Saturday evening was another picture-perfect Halloween parade on Main St. in historic Galena, Illinois. The 43rd annual event is undoubtedly one of the longest-running and most popular Halloween parades in the Tri-States, if not the entire U.S., with thousands of young and old packing onto just a half-mile stretch of Main Street.
GALENA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

43-acre gas station and truck stop coming to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new fuel center, which will include a 12,000-foot convenience store and multiple restaurants, is coming to Belvidere. The Speed Trek Fuel Center will span 43 acres at the intersection of Genoa Road and Crystal Parkway, near the I-90 exit. The Shell gas station, which celebrated its groundbreaking on Friday, will […]
BELVIDERE, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Understanding family homelessness in DeKalb

The DeKalb library is hosting a panel discussion and book presentation that explores family homelessness. Diane Nilan is the president of Hear US, an organization that advocates for homeless families. She is also the author of “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.” She said most people don’t understand family homelessness.
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

Pottery Lounge celebrates five years with a spook-tacular event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pottery Lounge in the Forest Plaza celebrates its five-year anniversary with a Halloween themed party. The locally owned Paint Your Own pottery studio invited all family members for treats, games, goodie bags, temporary tattoos, balloon animals and of course, some spooky pottery painting and glazing. “We...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Keith Country Day School holds mock election for students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keith Country Day School in Rockford shared a unique experience with students Tuesday focused on civic leadership. Middle and upper school students participated in a mock election at school, held from 8:30 to 3p.m Tuesday ahead of the November General Election. Students got a sneak peek...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Early voting numbers rise heading towards November 8 elections

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents flock to early voting sites ahead of the November 8 Election. When Illinois permanently gave its residents the vote-by-mail option in August, opponents worried there were too many chances for error. However, Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow and Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss report...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

SYCAMORE POLICE ISSUE TRICK OR TREAT INFORMATION AND REMINDERS

This year Halloween is on Monday, October 31st. Recommended Trick or Treat hours for Sycamore are 4:00PM to 8:00PM. ➢ Young children should always be accompanied by an adult. ➢ Older children should Trick or Treat with a group. ➢ Walk on the sidewalk and cross the street at crosswalks.
SYCAMORE, IL
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]

If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
ROCKFORD, IL

