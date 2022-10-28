Read full article on original website
WIFR
Rockford Roasting Company to reduce weekend services at Brew Bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s independent coffee shops announced a change in services Tuesday. Starting November 4, Rockford Roasting Company at 206 N. Main Street will close on the weekends. Owners say those still looking to get their coffee fix on the weekend can visit the Rockford...
WIFR
River Bluff Nursing Home to get board of directors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Nursing Home takes another step towards stability, as the Winnebago County Board announces the care facility will soon have a board of directors. The Winnebago County Board announced the approved resolution on Monday, saying the group will create goals and strategize to ensure River...
WIFR
Edgebrook Center announces indoor farmers market in time for fall
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As we prepare for the fall and winter temperatures to hit, the Edgebrook Center announces a new farmers market option. An indoor farmers market starts Wednesday and will run weekly through December 7th, excluding November 23rd. The stop will feature nine vendors, ranging from bakeries to...
Pecatonica names new village president
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica has a new village board president. Village Trustee Tom Heister will take over the job. Fellow trustees picked Heister during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. He replaces Bill Smull, who resigned last week for what he said was health reasons. Heister said that he looks forward to working with […]
WIFR
Freeport Fire Department receives nearly $2,000 grant
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Fire Department receives a $1,985 fire prevention grant on Tuesday which will be invested on an accelerant detection device for the department. The device will help detect components of a fire like gases and hydrocarbons which will make it easier for firefighters to determine...
WIFR
Ring doorbell program expands reach, Winnebago County residents
WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WIFR) - The Ring doorbell safety program is now available to all Winnebago County residents. “It’s a great way to feel safe and to make other neighbor’s feel safe,” said Burt Gerl, District 15 Winnebago County board member. The Ring doorbell safety initiative expands...
WIFR
Battery powered electric buses coming to the Stateline
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD) announced on Tuesday the reveal of six new battery powered electric buses coming to the Stateline. The buses will cut down fuel emission with charging ports from inside the bus. There are currently 15 RMTD electric hybrid buses in the...
WIFR
Rockford Public Schools now have mobile bus-tracking app
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools has launched a mobile app for K-12 families to track bus routes in real time. The app, called Stopfinder, is a two-way platform that lets the district share transportation schedules, announcements and updates directly with students’ families and care providers. The district...
fox47.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Thousands Bask in the Glow of Galena’s Annual Halloween Parade
Saturday evening was another picture-perfect Halloween parade on Main St. in historic Galena, Illinois. The 43rd annual event is undoubtedly one of the longest-running and most popular Halloween parades in the Tri-States, if not the entire U.S., with thousands of young and old packing onto just a half-mile stretch of Main Street.
43-acre gas station and truck stop coming to Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new fuel center, which will include a 12,000-foot convenience store and multiple restaurants, is coming to Belvidere. The Speed Trek Fuel Center will span 43 acres at the intersection of Genoa Road and Crystal Parkway, near the I-90 exit. The Shell gas station, which celebrated its groundbreaking on Friday, will […]
northernpublicradio.org
Understanding family homelessness in DeKalb
The DeKalb library is hosting a panel discussion and book presentation that explores family homelessness. Diane Nilan is the president of Hear US, an organization that advocates for homeless families. She is also the author of “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.” She said most people don’t understand family homelessness.
Winnebago County residents can get a free Ring doorbell
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County is giving out more free Ring doorbells. People who lived in certain districts were the only ones who could get them last month, but starting Tuesday, anyone in the county can. They must be a homeowner and live in a single-family home or condo, however. The county will […]
WIFR
Pottery Lounge celebrates five years with a spook-tacular event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pottery Lounge in the Forest Plaza celebrates its five-year anniversary with a Halloween themed party. The locally owned Paint Your Own pottery studio invited all family members for treats, games, goodie bags, temporary tattoos, balloon animals and of course, some spooky pottery painting and glazing. “We...
WIFR
Keith Country Day School holds mock election for students
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keith Country Day School in Rockford shared a unique experience with students Tuesday focused on civic leadership. Middle and upper school students participated in a mock election at school, held from 8:30 to 3p.m Tuesday ahead of the November General Election. Students got a sneak peek...
WIFR
Early voting numbers rise heading towards November 8 elections
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents flock to early voting sites ahead of the November 8 Election. When Illinois permanently gave its residents the vote-by-mail option in August, opponents worried there were too many chances for error. However, Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow and Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss report...
dekalbcountyonline.com
SYCAMORE POLICE ISSUE TRICK OR TREAT INFORMATION AND REMINDERS
This year Halloween is on Monday, October 31st. Recommended Trick or Treat hours for Sycamore are 4:00PM to 8:00PM. ➢ Young children should always be accompanied by an adult. ➢ Older children should Trick or Treat with a group. ➢ Walk on the sidewalk and cross the street at crosswalks.
One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared
Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]
If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
