Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough: Inter-City Visit, Orange County Transit Plan, and Early Voting
Hillsborough Town Commissioner Matt Hughes spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 1st. He discussed the recent Inter City visit to Asheville, the Orange County Transit Plan, and early voting in Orange County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
The Afternoon News: Halloween Festivities, Affirmative Action, and Hit and Runs
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including the Town of Chapel Hill’s Halloween festivities, Affirmative Action at UNC in front of the Supreme Court, multiple weekend hit and runs, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Franklin All Nighter
University Baptist Church pastor Paul Burgess discusses the Franklin All Nighter, an all-night run/walk this weekend to raise funds for mental health.
chapelboro.com
Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park
Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Locate, Call Off Search For 14-Year-Old
UPDATE: Chapel Hill Police said at 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday that Ruat was safely located. The Chapel Hill Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager on Tuesday afternoon. A release from the department said 14-year-old Lal Rem Ruat was last seen on Monday around...
chapelboro.com
Hometown Hero: Neal and Jeanette Bench
This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is a two-for-one with local heroes Neal and Jeanette Bench! The Benches are long-time volunteers and community members, and recent recipients of the 2022 Raburn “Rip” Jackson award from the North Carolina Recreation and Park Association!. Jeanette and Neal’s...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Road Rage, Affirmative Action, Elections
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a road rage incident in Hillsborough, UNC arguing Affirmative Action in front of the Supreme Court, elections and early voting talk, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Mondays With Mack: ‘A One-Week Season’
UNC football head coach Mack Brown joined 97.9 The Hill this morning for “Mondays with Mack,” presented by Chapel Hill Tire. Brown and the Tar Heels are now 7-1 on the season after defeating Pitt at Kenan Stadium Saturday night. The team can even clinch the Coastal Division as soon as next weekend, though it would require three other teams to lose. Carolina is also now inside the Top 20 in the AP Poll at No. 17 this week. Fans are still eagerly awaiting the release of the first College Football Playoff poll, which makes its season debut on Tuesday. But Brown is preaching caution to his team.
chapelboro.com
Halloween Road Rage Shooting Injures Child Near Hillsborough
A reported road rage incident in Hillsborough led to a shooting that injured a child on Halloween night, with authorities charging a man on Tuesday morning. Kelly Long, a 41-year-old Hurdle Mills resident, was charged by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on four counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill. Both the sheriff’s office and Hillsborough Police Department investigated the incident overnight, as the shooting occurred both inside and outside Hillsborough town limits.
chapelboro.com
‘We’ll Just Show You’: UNC Football Showcases Toughness in Win Against Pitt
Head coach Pat Narduzzi’s Pittsburgh Panthers have long been known for their tough brand of football. But on Saturday night in Kenan Stadium, Mack Brown and the Tar Heels showed they can play that game, too. Carolina erased a 10-point second half deficit to the defending ACC champions and...
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: Wake-Up Call
Mack Brown had the understatement of the night when he said, “It didn’t look good.”. No kidding. It may have been a layover from the off week or a hangover from their spectacular win at Duke, but the Tar Heels came out looking sluggish and unprepared against a Pitt team that flipped its playbook.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Ranked No. 17 In First College Football Playoff Poll
The UNC football team heard its name called during the unveiling of the first College Football Playoff Poll of the season Tuesday night. The Tar Heels slotted in at No. 17 in the poll. Joining Carolina in the poll are ACC peers Clemson at No. 4, Syracuse at No. 20,...
chapelboro.com
Drake Maye and Antoine Green Win Weekly Awards for Performances vs. Pitt
Drake Maye and Antoine Green lit it up for the UNC football team against Pitt on Saturday night, and on Monday both players received weekly honors from the ACC. Maye was named the conference’s Quarterback of the Week and Green its Wide Receiver of the Week. This is the...
