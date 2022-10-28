ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrboro, NC

chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Franklin All Nighter

University Baptist Church pastor Paul Burgess discusses the Franklin All Nighter, an all-night run/walk this weekend to raise funds for mental health.
chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park

Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Locate, Call Off Search For 14-Year-Old

UPDATE: Chapel Hill Police said at 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday that Ruat was safely located. The Chapel Hill Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager on Tuesday afternoon. A release from the department said 14-year-old Lal Rem Ruat was last seen on Monday around...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Hometown Hero: Neal and Jeanette Bench

This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is a two-for-one with local heroes Neal and Jeanette Bench! The Benches are long-time volunteers and community members, and recent recipients of the 2022 Raburn “Rip” Jackson award from the North Carolina Recreation and Park Association!. Jeanette and Neal’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

The 5:00 News – Road Rage, Affirmative Action, Elections

97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a road rage incident in Hillsborough, UNC arguing Affirmative Action in front of the Supreme Court, elections and early voting talk, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Mondays With Mack: ‘A One-Week Season’

UNC football head coach Mack Brown joined 97.9 The Hill this morning for “Mondays with Mack,” presented by Chapel Hill Tire. Brown and the Tar Heels are now 7-1 on the season after defeating Pitt at Kenan Stadium Saturday night. The team can even clinch the Coastal Division as soon as next weekend, though it would require three other teams to lose. Carolina is also now inside the Top 20 in the AP Poll at No. 17 this week. Fans are still eagerly awaiting the release of the first College Football Playoff poll, which makes its season debut on Tuesday. But Brown is preaching caution to his team.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Halloween Road Rage Shooting Injures Child Near Hillsborough

A reported road rage incident in Hillsborough led to a shooting that injured a child on Halloween night, with authorities charging a man on Tuesday morning. Kelly Long, a 41-year-old Hurdle Mills resident, was charged by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on four counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill. Both the sheriff’s office and Hillsborough Police Department investigated the incident overnight, as the shooting occurred both inside and outside Hillsborough town limits.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: Wake-Up Call

Mack Brown had the understatement of the night when he said, “It didn’t look good.”. No kidding. It may have been a layover from the off week or a hangover from their spectacular win at Duke, but the Tar Heels came out looking sluggish and unprepared against a Pitt team that flipped its playbook.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

