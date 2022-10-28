UNC football head coach Mack Brown joined 97.9 The Hill this morning for “Mondays with Mack,” presented by Chapel Hill Tire. Brown and the Tar Heels are now 7-1 on the season after defeating Pitt at Kenan Stadium Saturday night. The team can even clinch the Coastal Division as soon as next weekend, though it would require three other teams to lose. Carolina is also now inside the Top 20 in the AP Poll at No. 17 this week. Fans are still eagerly awaiting the release of the first College Football Playoff poll, which makes its season debut on Tuesday. But Brown is preaching caution to his team.

