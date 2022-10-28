Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping, carjacking
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced to 31 years in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. A judge sentenced 37-year-old Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, last week to 372 months in prison. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017,...
KFOX 14
No arrest made in shooting along Acapulco Avenue in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting that left an 18-year-old boy injured in El Paso's Lower Valley remained unsolved Tuesday. Adan Ocon of El Paso was shot and injured in the 7500 block of Acapulco Avenue by an unknown person or persons, according to police. Police stated Tuesday...
KFOX 14
El Paso man accused of being involved on Jan. 6 Capitol attack released on bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Federal prosecutors are moving forward with a case about an El Paso man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol attack. An FBI investigator tasked with looking over evidence of the January 6th attack took the stand Tuesday during a preliminary hearing for 47-year-old David Arredondo.
KFOX 14
El Paso county attorney to prosecute case against DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A petition to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales moved forward Tuesday to go to trial. County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal filed a Notice of Intent to Proceed in the Removal of the District Attorney at the El Paso County Courthouse. Notice Intent...
KFOX 14
Woman arrested, accused of intentionally starting fire near gas pumps at gas station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested and accused of intentionally setting a fire near gas pumps at a gas station in west El Paso. Officials said the incident happened on Oct. 10 around 8:33 p.m. at the 4200 block of N. Mesa Street. An investigation conducted...
KFOX 14
Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD opens new school on Fort Bliss; school named after El Paso veteran
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school will be El Paso ISD's 13th campus in the district’s bond program. The ceremony will be held at 10...
KFOX 14
The El Paso County Sheriff's Department unlocks new fears at Haunted House
The El Paso County Sheriff Department will be putting on a haunted house for local area residents this Halloween. El Paso children and families can visit the haunted house at the Sherriff’s Office Headquarters located on 3850 Justice Drive. The entry is fee is ten dollars and all proceeds...
KFOX 14
Decision to prosecute petition seeking removal of El Paso's DA expected
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The decision to move forward with a petition seeking the removal of El Paso’s District Attorney is expected on Tuesday. County Attorney Joanne Bernal is the one who will decide whether to prosecute the petition. The petition for removal was filed on August...
KFOX 14
Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
KFOX 14
1 person seriously injured in early morning Halloween crash
El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in west El Paso. The crash happened on 1700 block of Hawthorne, right by the Highland Apartments near UTEP. Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with...
KFOX 14
Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
KFOX 14
El Paso County hosts celebration in claim as "Veterans Capital of the USA"
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — After ranking 7th nationwide in best cities for veterans in a study by Veterans United Home Loans, El Paso County plans to celebrate its claim as the "Veterans Capital of the U.S.A." The study compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key...
KFOX 14
1 person seriously injured after crash on I-10 west at Yarbrough
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in east El Paso. The crash happened on I-10 west and Yarbrough Drive around 3 p.m. As of 5 p.m., all lanes on I-10 west reopened. No other information was provided.
KFOX 14
Border Patrol shoots pepperballs at migrants after agent assaulted with flag pole
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso sector Border Patrol agents shot pepperballs toward migrants after an agent was assaulted near the US-Mexico border Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP said Venezuelan nationals were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El...
KFOX 14
Gov. Abbott, El Paso leaders announce opening of new Spectrum service center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the opening of a new Spectrum service center on Tuesday. The new facility is 60,000 square feet and is located at 8460 Gran Vista Drive.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces firefighters to hand out free glow sticks for Halloween
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters will be helping children celebrate Halloween safely by handing out free glow sticks. Families who will be trick-or-treating can go to the following Las Cruces fire stations to get a glow stick:. Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave. Station...
KFOX 14
KFOX14 goes ghost hunting at the Double Eagle in Old Mesilla; what did we find?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — You may be familiar with the Double Eagle Restaurant in Old Mesilla, New Mexico for its delicious steaks or rich history, but what you may not know is that it’s believed to be haunted for more than a century. In a special Halloween...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces Mayor will not seek re-election
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces mayor Ken Miyagishima announced Tuesday he is not seeking re-election. Miyagishima, who was elected into office in 2007, is the longest-serving mayor in Las Cruces. The 59-year-old mayor stated, "I want to thank the many residents whom I’ve had the pleasure to...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro's Montana BRIO completed with $49.2 grant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final part of Sun Metro's BRIO transit service was recently completed. Montana Brio is expected to connect riders to all sides of El Paso. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
