A Johnson Co grand jury indicted 22 year-old Ronnie Pack of Paintsville on Oct. 19. Pack has been charged with a triple homicide that occurred on Depot Road in Paintsville on Sept. 9. Pack now stands officially charged with three counts of murder, which is a capital offense punishable by death, life without parole, life with parole after 25 years, life in prison or a term of no less than 20 years and no more than 50 years, as well as one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, a class D felony punishable by one top five years in prison and a fine of no more than $10,000. According to the indictment, Pack intentionally caused the deaths of 56 year-old Paula Wells, 56 year-old Richard Morman and 36 year-old Myrtle Renee Dorton (Pack), when he shot them. Pack also committed the act of first-degree wanton endangerment when he endangered the life of KSP Detective Christopher Jason Dials by raising his handgun toward Dials. Pack remains lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

PAINTSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO