Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAZ
Man indicted in his grandfather’s death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was indicted Tuesday on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with his grandfather’s death in Ironton, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said. A special grand jury session was held in the case involving Kace Pleasant, 22. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the...
Law enforcement looking for 2 suspects who allegedly stole Jeep from Wellston, Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Law enforcement is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a jeep from Wellston in Jackson County, Ohio. The Jeep was later found in Vinton County. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office in neighboring Vinton County received a call about a stolen jeep from Wellston driving on State Route 683. Vinton County […]
Times Gazette
13 indicted by county grand jury
A Highland County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals totaling 27 charges when it convened Tuesday. Most of the offenses were drug related, and the others included grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. Indicted Tuesday were:. * Lula Spruance, 45, of Hillsboro, for aggravated possession...
sciotopost.com
32-Year Old Arrested Charged with Murder in Nelsonville
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Nelsonville Police Department was dispatched to 5175 State Route 78, Buchtel, Ohio, for a questionable death. Upon arrival, a male was found deceased from a fatal head wound. The Athens County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Chief Scott Fitch requested BCI to process the scene and also requested assistance from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and other Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene. Sheriff Rodney Smith and his deputies as well as the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began to assist in the investigation. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and Athens and Meigs County deputies began checking residences in an attempt to locate the suspect.
Felony charges dropped against Ohio roofing company
An earlier version of this story can be viewed here. LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — Felony charges against an Ohio roofing company and its owners will be dropped in exchange for a lesser charge. Shield Roofing, based in South Point, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury for lying to its customers, including a church […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Robbery suspect arrested after found with getaway van with her child inside
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Lawrence County, Ohio, deputies said a gas station robbery suspect was arrested after a bystander followed her vehicle and officers found her with the getaway van with her 3-year-old child inside. Brittany Watkins, 32, was taken into custody on a robbery charge following an...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car thieves get away from Vinton Co. deputies
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two suspects in a Jackson County auto theft eluded deputies in Vinton County today. According to Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain, deputies located a stolen Jeep in the area of Shiloh Road near Route 683. Cain, in a statement, said the “two suspects fled on...
WLWT 5
Jurors see how weapons used in Pike County massacre were hidden in concrete blocks
WAVERLY, Ohio — The murder weapons used to kill eight members of the Rhoden family were found hidden in concrete buckets that were thrown into a body of water. In George Wagner IV's murder trial in Pike County Monday, jurors saw how a dive team located the buckets and how fragments of the guns were recovered and identified.
Ohio man arrested after barricading inside home
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a West Portsmouth man was taken into custody by SWAT after he allegedly threatened his daughter and his daughter’s mother, and then barricaded inside his home. Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 28 at 4:32 p.m. The […]
2 wanted in connection to West Virginia grand larceny investigation
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of grand larceny. According to the PCSO, the two suspects are sought in connection to a vehicle breaking and entering that happened in a parking lot at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, West […]
Ironton Tribune
Woman arrested for gas station robbery
A woman is in jail being charged with robbing a convenience store on Sunday morning. According to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:41 p.m., a white female suspect entered the Marathon gas station on County Road 144, South Point and immediately went to the counter and tried to grab the cash register.
Pike County murder trial: Officers describe recovering, testing murder weapons
The eighth week of trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 began Monday with a focus on shoeprints found at one scene and taped conversations between family members.
wklw.com
Johnson Co Murder Suspect Indicted
A Johnson Co grand jury indicted 22 year-old Ronnie Pack of Paintsville on Oct. 19. Pack has been charged with a triple homicide that occurred on Depot Road in Paintsville on Sept. 9. Pack now stands officially charged with three counts of murder, which is a capital offense punishable by death, life without parole, life with parole after 25 years, life in prison or a term of no less than 20 years and no more than 50 years, as well as one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, a class D felony punishable by one top five years in prison and a fine of no more than $10,000. According to the indictment, Pack intentionally caused the deaths of 56 year-old Paula Wells, 56 year-old Richard Morman and 36 year-old Myrtle Renee Dorton (Pack), when he shot them. Pack also committed the act of first-degree wanton endangerment when he endangered the life of KSP Detective Christopher Jason Dials by raising his handgun toward Dials. Pack remains lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
Former Ohio deputies face federal charges over use of excessive force
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former deputies in southern Ohio are facing federal charges, with one accused of using pepper spray and beating a restrained suspect. Jeremy Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, of Chillicothe, both former deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, are charged with crimes related to Mooney’s use of force, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. A federal grand jury indicted both men last week.
WSAZ
Crews respond to head-on crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday night on state Route 10 in the Barboursville area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just after 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Route 10 near the intersection of Heath Creek Road.
Grand Jury returns 24 public and 6 secret indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 21 and returned 24 Public Indictments and 6 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. Brandon Arnett, 35. Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Karlee...
WSAZ
Man arrested after standoff
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested after a lengthy standoff. Mark Hall, 51, of Portsmouth was arrested on by Scioto County Sheriff’s deputies after the standoff. The 911 call came in just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Deputies say the caller told 911 dispatchers that an armed...
Woman hospitalized after dog attack in Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman was hospitalized after being attacked by dogs in Vinton County, Ohio on Saturday. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope and rode her bike down Shea Road when she was attacked by three dogs. Two witnesses were able to help […]
Pedestrian hit near Chesapeake High School
A 45-year-old pedestrian was struck Monday night near Chesapeake High School in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Man found dead behind shed in Portsmouth, ruled as homicide victim
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A homicide investigation is underway in Portsmouth after a man’s body was found behind a shed Saturday afternoon, per police. Chad Sissel, 36, of Portsmouth was found at the 1200 block of Linden Avenue behind a shed. Police say they received a call just before 5 p.m. and once on the […]
Comments / 0