Adorned With a Barbie Bun And Floral Prints, Millie Bobby Brown Turns The ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere Eve Into a Date Night With Boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi

Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Date Night With Jake Bongiovi, Praises 'Talented' Co-Star Henry Cavill (Exclusive)
One fun red carpet date night! Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi hit the Big Apple in style on Thursday. The cute couple were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, Enola Holmes 2, at The Paris Theatre in New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Cuddle At The Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’ In NYC
Inseparable? Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hit the New York City red carpet for her highly anticipated Netflix film Enola Holmes 2, just one day after Jake was seen watching her film scenes on set! At the Thursday, October 27 event, the Stranger Things icon stunned in a high blonde updo and long pink halter dress with black floral details. Millie, 18, wore an understated makeup palette and sparkling earrings and rings, underscoring her natural beauty, and finished the gorgeous look with white platform sandals. Jake, 20, was right by her side in a sleek monochromatic black suit with matching shoes.
Henry Cavill & GF Natalie Viscuso Make Red Carpet Debut After 1.5 Years Of Dating: Photos
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso just made their red-carpet debut, and the couple of one and a half years looked radiant! Henry, 39, appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 on Thursday, October 27 in New York City, looking dapper in a pinstriped suit and red tie, complete with a devastating Superman-style forehead curl. Natalie, 32, a former Legendary Entertainment Vice President of Television and Digital Studios, rocked a gorgeous, light yellow cape dress with a sleek black belt. She wore her long, blonde hair down in gorgeous curls, and finished the look with a glamorous shade of classic red lipstick and elegant black pumps. The couple were at the event with the movie’s star, Millie Bobby Brown , who appeared on the red carpet in a sweeping, bubble gum pink halter gown alongside her beau, Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi, 20.
Millie Bobby Brown, 18, stuns in plunging pink gown at world premiere
MILLIE Bobby Brown is brimming with joy as attends the world premiere of Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2. The Stranger Things actress, 18, wore a plunging pink gown as she joined co-star Henry Cavil, 39, on the brown carpet. The film is set to pick up where the streaming giant’s...
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Not Living Together-- Rumors Swirl Divorce Is Not Far Off
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage issues spark rumors of divorce.dvsross/Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not off to a good start. The power couple just got married and already show signs of a breakup in their immediate future. Radar Online reported Affleck may have removed his wedding ring.
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss by Wearing a Dress and Heels on The Talk for the First Time
In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...
Prevention
See Reese Witherspoon Shut Down the Red Carpet in Figure-Hugging Dress
Reese Witherspoon was out and about on Monday night to promote Netflix's new series, From Scratch. Reese, who is the executive producer, walked the red carpet in for a special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater. For the event, the Morning Show star wore a super figure-hugging brown midi-dress. The sweetheart neckline featured a sheer panel down the middle to add a bit of drama. Reese completed her outfit with matching brown heels and a white clutch purse.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Twin During Date Night at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
All the stars are closer at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The cast of the Marvel sequel—including Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright—stunned in bold ensembles at the movie's debut in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. But Black Panther also welcomed a new star for round two: Rihanna, who sings the lead single "Lift Me Up," off the blockbuster's soundtrack.
AOL Corp
Sheryl Underwood shows off 95-pound weight loss on 'The Talk': 'I've made significant life changes. I was not healthy.'
Sheryl Underwood is finding a new groove. To ring in her 59th birthday, The Talk co-host showed off her figure on Friday’s episode, during which she opened up to the studio audience about the emotional journey it took to get here. "This is my birthday body," she said. "As...
TODAY.com
Fans love Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'matching trains' at Black Panther premiere
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky know how to make an entrance. The couple, who share one child, showed up in matching tan outfits to the Hollywood screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre. Rihanna wore a sparkling khaki dress with matching long gloves...
Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman look stylish as they cuddle up at screening of their upcoming movie The Son in New York City
Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman were present at a screening of The Son, which took place at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Monday night. The 55-year-old actress and her 54-year-old costar appeared to be enjoying their time at the screening of the soon-to-be-released movie, in which they both star.
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes
Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their first baby, son Parker, in May Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are making sweet memories on son Parker's first Halloween. The HGTV star, 44, shared a cute video on Instagram Monday that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together. "Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️." The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed...
Millie Bobby Brown Hugs Mariah Carey At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere After Dishing About Their Friendship
Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey are BFFs apparently! The actress, 18, was spotted giving the R&B icon, 53, a big hug in a video, as they both attended the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 on Thursday, October 27. The Daydream singer embraced Millie and gave her a kiss on the cheek at the screening after the actress revealed how close the two are during an interview on The Tonight Show.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Blake Lively Texted Her About Her Daughter’s Halloween Costume, and It Is Not Eleven
Do you ever come across a story and feel like this is a masterpiece you need to present to the universe through your lens? Well, while most of us may not be lucky enough to have such worldwide popularity, Millie Bobby Brown sure is! The kid with telekinetic powers and a deadly gaze in Netflix’s most celebrated horror fiction rose to prominence and stardom only when she was 8-years-old. And now, just a decade later, the British youth icon went on to produce the most loved British period drama in Netflix’s history, Enola Holmes.
Exclusive: See the first look at Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 gift guide
The media mogul's annual Oprah's Favorite Things list returns to signal the start of the holiday season, with more than 100 gifts. See the essentials.
Spice Girls’ Mel B Is Engaged to Rory McPhee After 3 Years of Dating: Inside His Romantic Proposal
2 become 1! Melanie Brown (a.k.a. Mel B) is engaged to Rory McPhee, the Spice Girls singer announced. The 47-year-old “Wannabe” artist — known to pop fans as Scary Spice — excitedly dished all the details about McPhee’s proposal on the Friday, October 28 episode of the U.K. talk show Gogglebox.
Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare photos of son James on his 20th birthday
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s son, James, is 20! The actress celebrated her eldest child’s milestone birthday with a touching Instagram tribute Friday. “20 years ago today … the plates shifted,” Parker, 57, captioned rare throwback photos of James. “All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors,” the “Sex and the City” alum continued. “Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives. “Happy birthday my son,” Parker, who is also the mother of twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 13, concluded. “I love you...
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Compares ‘Enola Holmes’ Millie Bobby Brown to His Brothers for THIS Weird Reason
The exchange of pleasantries between the British megastars Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown does not end, and neither does their charming brother-sister chemistry. Each time we have witnessed the reel siblings off-screen, we have always got a good deal of laughter and a merry time. This was the exact scenario in their latest interview when both the stars did not get tired of pulling each other’s legs. The duo sat down with GMA on 28th October, last Friday, and both unraveled some interesting facts about each other.
Comments / 1