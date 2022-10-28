ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach officials lift residential access restrictions

By Sarah Metts
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — On Thursday night, Fort Myers Beach Town Council decided to lift their residential restriction to get on and off the beach. Now they are allowing travel 7 days a week, from 7 AM to 7 PM.

“It’s a huge lift off my shoulders,” said Dorin Oxender, Fort Myers Beach. “The feeling of entrapment is over for sure.”

Residents pushed for this lift for weeks.

“It’s been tough, and I think in the beginning it did feel a little abandoned because we were just struggling to just find the basic necessities,” said Diane Dike, Fort Myers Beach.

Dike hopes this brings more help onto the island.

“We’ve only just begun,” said Dike. “I hope people will just come in and share their love and their hearts and whatever gifts and talents they have to help us rebuild and make it beautiful again.”

