North Carolina police investigate Halloween party shooting
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired, injuring two adults and one teen. A crowd of approximately 100 people was inside, partying in the venue. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The Amer Center manager […]
3 youths shot at North Carolina apartment complex; 2 in serious condition, police say
The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing.
Child grazed by bullet during road rage incident in North Carolina
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged in connection with a road rage incident that injured a child. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it started Monday around 7 p.m. in Hillsborough. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. They...
Danville Mall Shooting Suspect Arrested
Tuesday morning law enforcement agencies arrested Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, in Burlington, NC without incident. He will be held in Alamance County jail awaiting extradition back to the Commonwealth of Virginia to stand trial for the charges brought against him. Law enforcement assets with the Danville Police Department, North Carolina...
Police searching for 5 suspects after North Carolina Lowe’s robbery
The photos also included images of two vehicles -- a minivan and an SUV -- that were driven to Lowe's Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
Stolen car, guns and illegal alcohol found in Lexington home, sheriff’s office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after stolen guns, a stolen car and a lot of illegal alcohol were seized in Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday they responded to Ed Byerly Road in Lexington about a stolen vehicle, which they located at the scene. The Hyundai […]
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
Juvenile shot, man hit by vehicle on Sherrill Avenue, High Point police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was shot and a man was hit by a car Monday night in High Point, according to police. Police say that officers responded to shots fired call at an apartment complex on Sherrill Avenue around 9 p.m. Sometime after that a juvenile arrived at an area hospital with […]
Halloween Road Rage Shooting Injures Child Near Hillsborough
A reported road rage incident in Hillsborough led to a shooting that injured a child on Halloween night, with authorities charging a man on Tuesday morning. Kelly Long, a 41-year-old Hurdle Mills resident, was charged by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on four counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill. Both the sheriff’s office and Hillsborough Police Department investigated the incident overnight, as the shooting occurred both inside and outside Hillsborough town limits.
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
Person killed in head-on wreck on Shields Road in Kernersville, police say
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a head-on crash in Kernersville, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release. According to Forsyth County EMS, there was a wreck on the 1300 block of Shields Road, which is off of US 66 running through Kernersville. Police say the wreck was fatal, and the […]
Woman, 4 men sought after thefts at Lowe’s store in Southern Pines, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store. Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies. The photos also included...
Teen dies after SUV hit her while trick-or-treating with friend, North Carolina cops say
Another 14-year-old was injured in the crash on Halloween night, officials said.
Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a North Carolina convenience store. The St. Pauls Police Department said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on Highway 301. According to police, responding officers found “significant damage to the back wall where the suspect made entry” as well as missing items.
North Carolina dad arrested after kidnapping 7-year-old son, police say
On Sunday at 11 a.m., officers with the Wendell Police Department responded at the 400 block of Wendell Falls Parkway in reference to a kidnapping.
Teacher injured; fight breaks out at East Wake High School a week after ‘code red’ lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A teacher was injured and a fight broke out among students Tuesday at a Wake County high school where there was a “code red” lockdown last week, officials said. The fight among students happened at East Wake High School at 5101 Rolesville Road...
Man shot, injured in Durham shooting Saturday
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday in Durham, according to police. This happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Southern Pines woman facing heroin charge
Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman from Southern Pines on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop in Pinebluff on Thursday. “On October 27, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pinebluff Cemetery Road in Pinebluff,” said Fields in a news advisory.
Two NC residents facing attempted murder charges for incident in Atlantic Beach, police say
Two people are facing attempted murder charges after an incident in Atlantic Beach in August, police said. Titus Dicker and Alexandria Powell, both of Greensboro, N.C., were extradited to the county last week. They each face 3 counts of attempted murder, according to police. Dicker, 22, also has a weapons...
