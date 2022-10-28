ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina police investigate Halloween party shooting

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired, injuring two adults and one teen. A crowd of approximately 100 people was inside, partying in the venue. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The Amer Center manager […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTM

Danville Mall Shooting Suspect Arrested

Tuesday morning law enforcement agencies arrested Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, in Burlington, NC without incident. He will be held in Alamance County jail awaiting extradition back to the Commonwealth of Virginia to stand trial for the charges brought against him. Law enforcement assets with the Danville Police Department, North Carolina...
BURLINGTON, NC
chapelboro.com

Halloween Road Rage Shooting Injures Child Near Hillsborough

A reported road rage incident in Hillsborough led to a shooting that injured a child on Halloween night, with authorities charging a man on Tuesday morning. Kelly Long, a 41-year-old Hurdle Mills resident, was charged by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on four counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill. Both the sheriff’s office and Hillsborough Police Department investigated the incident overnight, as the shooting occurred both inside and outside Hillsborough town limits.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WMBF

Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a North Carolina convenience store. The St. Pauls Police Department said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on Highway 301. According to police, responding officers found “significant damage to the back wall where the suspect made entry” as well as missing items.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man shot, injured in Durham shooting Saturday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday in Durham, according to police. This happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Southern Pines woman facing heroin charge

Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman from Southern Pines on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop in Pinebluff on Thursday. “On October 27, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pinebluff Cemetery Road in Pinebluff,” said Fields in a news advisory.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

