12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. ( KRON ) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive.
Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and denim shorts.
Police say if you have information about her location, call 925-778-2441. Judsonville Drive is located near Dallas Ranch Middle School.
