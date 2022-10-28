Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Grain warehouse license of Baxter, Iowa business revoked
Doug’s Feed Service, Inc., of Baxter, Iowa has consented to a voluntary revocation of its grain warehouse license, effective Oct. 31, 2022, by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Due to the revocation of the license, Doug’s Feed Store, Inc., is prohibited from storing grain after Nov. 30, 2022.
Agriculture Online
Avian influenza identified in an Iowa commercial layer flock
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Wright County, Iowa. The virus was found in a commercial layer flock, and this is...
Agriculture Online
Prepare for the pinch of 2023
As the 2022 harvest comes to a close, farmers across the nation are breathing a collective sigh of relief. But don’t get too comfortable because it’s time to start planning for next year. “This time of year is also a really good time to have discussions with the...
Agriculture Online
U.N. coordinator expects loaded ships to leave Ukrainian ports Thursday
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.N. coordinator for the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal said he expects loaded ships to depart Ukrainian ports on Thursday. "Exports of grain and foodstuffs from #Ukraine️ need to continue. Although no movements of vessels are planned for 2 November under the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative, we expect loaded ships to sail on Thursday," U.N. coordinator Amir Abdulla posted on Twitter. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans climb on short-covering; wheat, corn also higher
CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose about 2% on Tuesday, buoyed by short-covering as the U.S. harvest winds down, hopes for export sales to China and uncertainty about the availability of South American supplies, traders said. Wheat futures turned higher, rallying from early declines as traders focused...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy up 13-17 cents; wheat, corn steady-down 2 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel. * Wheat called lower after surging 6.4%...
Agriculture Online
Passion for beef production on a 121-year-old Sandhills ranch
Wallace Baskin was a successful North Platte, Nebraska, butcher in the late 1800s with a customer list that included Buffalo Bill Cody, whose Scout’s Rest Ranch was on the edge of town. However, the business wasn’t Baskin’s passion. “His love for the horses and other animals on...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat up 6% after Russia quits Black Sea pact; corn, soy firm
CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped 6%, hitting a two-week high, and corn rose 1.6% on Monday as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea export agreement raised concerns over global supplies. Soybeans followed the trend, with the most-active January contract setting a one-month top. Chicago Board of...
