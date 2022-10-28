WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.N. coordinator for the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal said he expects loaded ships to depart Ukrainian ports on Thursday. "Exports of grain and foodstuffs from #Ukraine️ need to continue. Although no movements of vessels are planned for 2 November under the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative, we expect loaded ships to sail on Thursday," U.N. coordinator Amir Abdulla posted on Twitter. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

