Lewis County, WV

WDTV

October Teacher of the Month: Lucas Stalnaker

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lucas Stalnaker has been selected as October’s Teacher of the Month sponsored by About You Monograms. Stalnaker is a history and civics teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. He’s been there for 16 years and now he’s being recognized by his students for going the extra...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Salute to Veterans: Operation Welcome Home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Tiffany Summerlin with Operation Welcome Home joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about how...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

New Family Support Center opens in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Upshur County now has a central location where families can get information about everything from jobs to community resources. The Mountain Cap Family Support Center of Upshur County held its ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon in Buckhannon. The resource hub has a social worker specializing in Grand families and Kinship Care, […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Patricia Joyce Helmick

Patricia Joyce Helmick, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, October 30,2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born on October 8, 1937, in Fairmont; a daughter of the Wayman J. West and Lena (Snider) West. Patricia retired from C and P Telephone Company. She was an avid...
FAIRMONT, WV
thebluegrey.com

LCHS’ Art Departments Meet West Virginia Dance Company

On October 6th, students of all Lewis County High Schools art classes reported to the auditorium for an evening of interpretative takes on theatre classic Macbeth. WVDC did showings of their prior short films to establish an uncanny feel and further immerse attendees, before commencing with their live on-stage show with continuous twists and turns keeping performance-goers both engaged, and on their toes!
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Morgantown church providing free lunch reopens doors to the public

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown church has been feeding people free lunch for nearly 40 years. The pandemic forced them to make some changes, but now they’re back to providing the same level of hospitality they’ve always been known for. People in this Morgantown neighborhood know Trinity...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Pierpont to open new laboratory preschool

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Pierpont Community and Technical College unveiled its new laboratory pre-school Tuesday. The laboratory will located inside Pierpont’s Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg. It will be used to train students in Pierpont’s early childhood education program. Students will be focusing on interests of children...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Holiday films set to screen at Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three popular holiday films are set to screen next month in downtown Clarksburg at the Robinson Grand. The Robinson Grand’s “Holiday Movie Memories 2022″ includes the following films:. Polar Express (2004) on December 9. Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019) on December 22.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Charlotte Geraldine Saunders

Charlotte Geraldine Saunders, 72 of Fairmont passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Morgantown on March 28, 1950 a daughter of the late William Pearl and Helen Lucille Rebold Anderson. Charlotte graduated from Clay-Battelle High School and attended Fairmont...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Project SEARCH applications open, virtual open house scheduled

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Project SEARCH at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is recruiting interns for its 2023-2024 class. An open house will be held on Feb. 7. Applications are due April 3 and can be requested through high school guidance counselors and local County Departments of Rehabilitation Service (DRS).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

John Deere holds tractor n’ treat

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The John Deere in Fairmont held a tractor and treat Saturday. It was a great opportunity for kids to come out and get candy. There was also a drawing to win a free tractor. The event gave families a safe environment to check out the tractors...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Philippi Elementary to be on remote learning for two days due to illness

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philippi Elementary School will transition to remote learning for two days this week because of a severe staff shortage due to illness, officials with Barbour County Schools said. Philippi Elementary will be on remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2. Officials said teachers will...
PHILIPPI, WV
wajr.com

Marion County Schools seek excess levy renewal

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Marion County, voters are being asked to approve a renewal of the excess levy for the school system. Marion County Schools Treasurer Scott Rider said the levy has been in place for 75 years and a “yes” vote will not increase cost any resident.
ehspress.org

The Haunted History of West Virginia

The mountains and the hills of West Virginia hold many stories, some of which have been around for centuries. This spooky season, take time to visit the haunted historical places of West Virginia. Such as the souls that still haunt the Lunatic Asylum in Weston and a hotel that was built in the early 1800’s. All haunted Locations offer tours during the Halloween season.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Sirianni’s Cafe

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Sirianni’s Café in Davis. Sirianni’s Café is located at 474 William Ave. in Davis. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
DAVIS, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Tucker County tied for 3rd in latest WVSSAC rankings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ahead of the final week of football season for our area high schools, the WVSSAC released the most recent playoff rankings for the state on Tuesday. Full rankings can be viewed on WVSSAC’s Website. Rating is constructed using a formula that calculates wins along with...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

