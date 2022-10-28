Read full article on original website
WDTV
October Teacher of the Month: Lucas Stalnaker
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lucas Stalnaker has been selected as October’s Teacher of the Month sponsored by About You Monograms. Stalnaker is a history and civics teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. He’s been there for 16 years and now he’s being recognized by his students for going the extra...
WDTV
Salute to Veterans: Operation Welcome Home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Tiffany Summerlin with Operation Welcome Home joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about how...
New Family Support Center opens in Upshur County
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Upshur County now has a central location where families can get information about everything from jobs to community resources. The Mountain Cap Family Support Center of Upshur County held its ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon in Buckhannon. The resource hub has a social worker specializing in Grand families and Kinship Care, […]
WDTV
Patricia Joyce Helmick
Patricia Joyce Helmick, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, October 30,2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born on October 8, 1937, in Fairmont; a daughter of the Wayman J. West and Lena (Snider) West. Patricia retired from C and P Telephone Company. She was an avid...
thebluegrey.com
LCHS’ Art Departments Meet West Virginia Dance Company
On October 6th, students of all Lewis County High Schools art classes reported to the auditorium for an evening of interpretative takes on theatre classic Macbeth. WVDC did showings of their prior short films to establish an uncanny feel and further immerse attendees, before commencing with their live on-stage show with continuous twists and turns keeping performance-goers both engaged, and on their toes!
WDTV
Morgantown church providing free lunch reopens doors to the public
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown church has been feeding people free lunch for nearly 40 years. The pandemic forced them to make some changes, but now they’re back to providing the same level of hospitality they’ve always been known for. People in this Morgantown neighborhood know Trinity...
WDTV
Pierpont to open new laboratory preschool
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Pierpont Community and Technical College unveiled its new laboratory pre-school Tuesday. The laboratory will located inside Pierpont’s Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg. It will be used to train students in Pierpont’s early childhood education program. Students will be focusing on interests of children...
WDTV
Holiday films set to screen at Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three popular holiday films are set to screen next month in downtown Clarksburg at the Robinson Grand. The Robinson Grand’s “Holiday Movie Memories 2022″ includes the following films:. Polar Express (2004) on December 9. Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019) on December 22.
WDTV
Charlotte Geraldine Saunders
Charlotte Geraldine Saunders, 72 of Fairmont passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Morgantown on March 28, 1950 a daughter of the late William Pearl and Helen Lucille Rebold Anderson. Charlotte graduated from Clay-Battelle High School and attended Fairmont...
WDTV
Project SEARCH applications open, virtual open house scheduled
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Project SEARCH at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is recruiting interns for its 2023-2024 class. An open house will be held on Feb. 7. Applications are due April 3 and can be requested through high school guidance counselors and local County Departments of Rehabilitation Service (DRS).
WDTV
Mon County students getting rides on electric bus for next 6 weeks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon County is testing out a new electric school bus. On Tuesday, bus drivers and first responders got to see firsthand what the bus is like. The wheels on the electric bus will be going round and round, at least for the next 6 weeks in Mon County.
WDTV
John Deere holds tractor n’ treat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The John Deere in Fairmont held a tractor and treat Saturday. It was a great opportunity for kids to come out and get candy. There was also a drawing to win a free tractor. The event gave families a safe environment to check out the tractors...
WDTV
Philippi Elementary to be on remote learning for two days due to illness
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philippi Elementary School will transition to remote learning for two days this week because of a severe staff shortage due to illness, officials with Barbour County Schools said. Philippi Elementary will be on remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2. Officials said teachers will...
wajr.com
Marion County Schools seek excess levy renewal
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Marion County, voters are being asked to approve a renewal of the excess levy for the school system. Marion County Schools Treasurer Scott Rider said the levy has been in place for 75 years and a “yes” vote will not increase cost any resident.
ehspress.org
The Haunted History of West Virginia
The mountains and the hills of West Virginia hold many stories, some of which have been around for centuries. This spooky season, take time to visit the haunted historical places of West Virginia. Such as the souls that still haunt the Lunatic Asylum in Weston and a hotel that was built in the early 1800’s. All haunted Locations offer tours during the Halloween season.
Fire destroys Cliff Street home in Weston
A fire destroyed a Cliff Street home in Weston Tuesday afternoon, the Weston Fire Department said.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Sirianni’s Cafe
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Sirianni’s Café in Davis. Sirianni’s Café is located at 474 William Ave. in Davis. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Spike in RSV cases
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Edgar Petras talks about the spike children’s hospitals are with in RSV cases. Watch the video above to learn more.
WDTV
Tucker County tied for 3rd in latest WVSSAC rankings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ahead of the final week of football season for our area high schools, the WVSSAC released the most recent playoff rankings for the state on Tuesday. Full rankings can be viewed on WVSSAC’s Website. Rating is constructed using a formula that calculates wins along with...
