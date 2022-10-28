ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Township, MI

State Police, ANNA Shelter seize sheep, goats, and pigs from Summit Twp. farm

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtK1K_0iqcTLd500

We’re learning more tonight about what kind of animals were rescued from a Summit Township farm on Thursday, the same farm where authorities seized more than 200 animals earlier this month.

Ruth Thompson with the ANNA Shelter told us her team and Pennsylvania State Police worked for about five hours executing another search warrant on Thursday.

State police, animal rescuers return to farm where 200 animals were seized earlier this month

Sheep, goats and pot belly pigs were taken off the Summit Township farm; no more dogs or cats were taken off the property.

Thompson said while this is an active investigation, they are in need of people to foster the animals.

More than 200 animals seized from Summit Township farm

“Certainly getting these guys back into a good farm environment where they’re going to be getting that individual love and attention would be fantastic. So if anybody’s interested, since it’s live evidence it will be a foster to adopt situation, but we would love to reach out to the public for some help,” said Ruth Thompson, ANNA Shelter.

At this point, no charges have been filed against the property owner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man

The Erie County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the body found in a Harborcreek park Saturday night. That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Pennsylvania State Police were called to Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body has been identified as a 55-year-old Erie […]
ERIE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl

A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
BYESVILLE, OH
YourErie

PA State forest campsites to get new registration system

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park on Saturday

State Police are investigating after a body is discovered at a park in Harborcreek. Police responded to that call at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after a body was found near Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, it is believed that the person had died of natural causes. […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Police advise residents on trick-or-treating safety

Trick-or-treating is right around the corner in Erie. It’s a time filled with fun, but you need to stay safe while doing so. Millcreek Police shared some tips and advice for residents that will be filling the streets for Halloween this year. The Millcreek Police Department shared some words of wisdom ahead of trick-or-treating on […]
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

Car crashes into house in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday. On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
1240 WJIM

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
YourErie

YourErie

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy