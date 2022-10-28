Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdayradionow.com
Fargo factory killings suspect wants trial
(Fargo, ND) -- A man charged in the deadly shooting of two co-workers and their unborn child at a Fargo factory wants to move forward with a trial. Anthony Reese Jr. pulled back on his plan to enter guilty pleas to three counts of murder, opting instead to go ahead with a trial. Reese made the announce while appearing in court Monday.
wdayradionow.com
Henning man facing charges after Clay County pursuit
(Clay County, MN) -- A Henning man is facing charges after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting tells WDAY Radio that a deputy pulled a vehicle over on 90th Avenue North at Second Street, but the driver took off and led a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
wdayradionow.com
Bomb Squad responds to Cass County Jail after arrest
(Fargo, ND) -- A man who was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Clay County Sunday now faces another felony charge after the Red River Valley Bomb Squad was called to Cass County Jail. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio 66-year-old Leonard Budrea Jr. was taken into custody...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police Chief sounds alarm on deadly fentanyl pills: "they're killing a lot of people"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Ziboslki is talking about deadly Fentanyl pills out on the streets, and where they're coming from. "So, it's from China, through Mexico where they are pressed into these fake pill forms, and then they are brought overland for the most part into the U.S. Now they can also come in via the mail," said Zibolski.
kvrr.com
Woman arrested in connection to Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Twenty-three-year-old Tarnelle Abraham has been arrested in connection to a Fargo shooting October 10. She was taken into custody by Cass County deputies on felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated reckless endangerment Friday morning. The shooting police say she was involved in happened in...
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
valleynewslive.com
S. Fargo kid’s bike stolen in broad daylight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday, a bike was stolen from a S. Fargo family in broad daylight. The alleged crime happened on camera. “The reason I chose this neighborhood, I feel like it is quiet and safe over here. And to hear this happen to me I was so shocked.” said Tea Guo, who’s son’s bike was stolen on Friday.
wdayradionow.com
Highway patrol identifies Breckenridge man killed in Richland County crash
(Wyndmere, ND) -- A Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been identified after a fatal crash in Richland County over the weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that just after 2 p.m. Saturday a car slammed into a motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Troy Green near the intersection of Highways 13 and 18 in Wyndmere.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police Lieutenant says new substation will "up our presence" in the downtown area
(Fargo, ND) -- The new downtown substation for the Fargo Police department is now open. "It's also going to up our presence in the downtown area. We're going to have officers here that are doing work, taking breaks, in marked squad cars and also having meetings and interactions with those in the community and so there is going to be an upped presence moving to and from this substation 24 seven," said Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt.
wdayradionow.com
Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
valleynewslive.com
Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are now learning what lead to the SWAT team moving in on a Fargo neighborhood on Tuesday, October 25. Officials say it was part of an ongoing drug investigation targeting a group of people selling M30 fentanyl pills in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The...
valleynewslive.com
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
Wahpeton man strikes, kills cow on US Highway 2
WAHPETON, ND (KXNET) — A 60-year-old Wahpeton man hit and killed a cow while driving on US Highway 2 near York on Wednesday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on US Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when he struck a cow in the road, causing his car to come […]
wdayradionow.com
Churches United aims to raise $500K to avoid having to face "really difficult decisions"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead-based non-profit social services agency Churches United is launching a $500 thousand fundraising campaign. "I am so grateful every day for the generosity of our community. I know that our community understands the need and I believe that our community will support us so that we can continue to serve," said Sue Koesterman, the agency's CEO.
valleynewslive.com
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?. A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn. She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirm a man’s body was pulled from the Red River Sunday morning near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. after witnesses stated they found the man’s body just north of Main Ave. We spoke with one witness who didn’t want to go on camera, but described what he saw.
wdayradionow.com
Business people who work in downtown Fargo express support for temporary toilet pilot program
(Fargo, ND) -- Some business people who work in downtown Fargo are generally supportive of the plan by the city to set up temporary toilets downtown. "I think it's absolutely awesome. There is unfortunately not enough public restrooms in the downtown area. We've seen that ourselves," said Brenda Radloff, the store manager at the the women's clothing retailer The Nines Fargo.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education
(St. Paul, MN) -- A mental health professional and small business owner is looking to represent Minnesota's District 4B if elected this November in the General Election. Lynn Halmrast joined WDAY Midday to share details about his candidacy, his plans if elected to the position, and his vow to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. Halmrast says he is not your typical politician, saying he is running because he was literally called to do it.
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
Fargo Reacts As People Do Their “Business” On Downtown Sidewalks
People should have options available so they can avoid having to defecate on the sidewalks and streets in downtown Fargo. When nature calls...there's no sending it to your voicemail. So if you have no home it stands to reason you have no throne upon which to sit. Downtown Fargo is...
Comments / 1