Georgia State

NCAA Division I Council to Vote on Proposal That Would Eliminate Official Visit Limit for Recruits, Kayden McDonald to Commit on Monday

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change

Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Ties Tennessee for No. 2 Spot in the AP Top 25, Holds in USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ahead of First College Football Playoff Rankings Release

As the season's first College Football Playoff rankings prepare for release Tuesday night, the Buckeyes are still second overall in the nation in both polls. In wake of a wild 44-31 win over Penn State yesterday that included 45 total fourth quarter points and one of the greatest defensive performances in school history from J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State held onto its No. 2 rankings in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls released Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State

When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Third Fight in Michigan’s Last Seven Home Games Breaks Out in The Big House Tunnel After Wolverines’ Win over Michigan State

Another week, another fight at The Big House. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday night, an incident occurred in the shared tunnel between visitors and the home team in which Spartan football players threw punches and kicks at Wolverine defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows. Another Michigan player yet to be identified received a blow from a swinging helmet while accosted by several members of MSU's team. Jim Harbaugh indicated afterwards that at least one player potentially suffered a nose injury.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

J.T. Tuimoloau Wants to Make History, Ohio State's Defensive Line Play Has Been Excellent and Terry McLaurin is Undefeated at Lucas Oil Stadium

If yes, you'll probably be a fan of this clip from FOX College Football describing Ohio State's undefeated 8-0 start to the regular season:. A GOAL IN MIND. J.T. Tuimoloau's dominance against Penn State has been well-documented to this point, but to recap quickly: He recorded every statistic possible on Saturday, putting together the best individual defensive performance in Ohio State history, and he is now the talk of the town.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-star D-tackle Kayden McDonald commits to Ohio State

In mid-September of 2021, the Buckeyes offered a scholarship to defensive tackle Kayden McDonald from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett. McDonald visited Ohio State after the offer and was back in Columbus the weekend of Sept. 24-26 of this year making an official visit to Ohio State as the Buckeyes rolled over Wisconsin 52-21. McDonald went home from that official visit very impressed.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Semifinalists for Maxwell Award, Tommy Eichenberg Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award

C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tommy Eichenberg have each been named semifinalists for one of college football’s top individual awards. Harrison and Stroud are both semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, which honors college football’s best player. Stroud and Harrison are among 20 semifinalists, all of whom play on the offensive side of the ball. They’re one of two pairs of teammates to be Maxwell Award semifinalists along with Alabama’s Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Former Ohio State basketball recruit flips to Michigan

The Ohio State basketball team has a top-five recruiting class in the country for the 2023 class. They have four prospects currently, although they might add one more. Originally, George Washington III was the first commit for this class that is so good. Ultimately, he decided to de-commit. This may...
COLUMBUS, OH

