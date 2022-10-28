NCAA Division I Council to Vote on Proposal That Would Eliminate Official Visit Limit for Recruits, Kayden McDonald to Commit on Monday

C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tommy Eichenberg have each been named semifinalists for one of college football’s top individual awards. Harrison and Stroud are both semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, which honors college football’s best player. Stroud and Harrison are among 20 semifinalists, all of whom play on the offensive side of the ball. They’re one of two pairs of teammates to be Maxwell Award semifinalists along with Alabama’s Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt.

