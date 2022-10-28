NCAA Division I Council to Vote on Proposal That Would Eliminate Official Visit Limit for Recruits, Kayden McDonald to Commit on Monday

Read full article on original website
Related
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Locker Room Was “On Fire” After PSU Win, Ryan Day Hasn't “Ever Seen” Anything Like J.T. Tuimoloau’s Performance
Another Ohio State-Penn State game came down to the fourth quarter Saturday, but for the sixth straight time in the all-time series, the Buckeyes walked off the field with a win. Trailing by five points as the final frame neared its midway mark, Ohio State needed to turn things around...
Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change
Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Ties Tennessee for No. 2 Spot in the AP Top 25, Holds in USA TODAY Coaches Poll Ahead of First College Football Playoff Rankings Release
As the season's first College Football Playoff rankings prepare for release Tuesday night, the Buckeyes are still second overall in the nation in both polls. In wake of a wild 44-31 win over Penn State yesterday that included 45 total fourth quarter points and one of the greatest defensive performances in school history from J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State held onto its No. 2 rankings in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls released Sunday afternoon.
247Sports
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Third Fight in Michigan’s Last Seven Home Games Breaks Out in The Big House Tunnel After Wolverines’ Win over Michigan State
Another week, another fight at The Big House. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday night, an incident occurred in the shared tunnel between visitors and the home team in which Spartan football players threw punches and kicks at Wolverine defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows. Another Michigan player yet to be identified received a blow from a swinging helmet while accosted by several members of MSU's team. Jim Harbaugh indicated afterwards that at least one player potentially suffered a nose injury.
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau Wants to Make History, Ohio State's Defensive Line Play Has Been Excellent and Terry McLaurin is Undefeated at Lucas Oil Stadium
If yes, you'll probably be a fan of this clip from FOX College Football describing Ohio State's undefeated 8-0 start to the regular season:. A GOAL IN MIND. J.T. Tuimoloau's dominance against Penn State has been well-documented to this point, but to recap quickly: He recorded every statistic possible on Saturday, putting together the best individual defensive performance in Ohio State history, and he is now the talk of the town.
Does Ohio State football expect Jaxon Smith-Njigba to play again this season?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receivers coach Brian Hartline said Jaxon Smith-Nijgba has done his best not to be a distraction despite the constant unpredictability of his hamstring injury. Smith-Njigba made a FaceTime call to the receivers prior to last Saturday’s game at Penn State. He has been...
247Sports
BREAKING: Four-star D-tackle Kayden McDonald commits to Ohio State
In mid-September of 2021, the Buckeyes offered a scholarship to defensive tackle Kayden McDonald from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett. McDonald visited Ohio State after the offer and was back in Columbus the weekend of Sept. 24-26 of this year making an official visit to Ohio State as the Buckeyes rolled over Wisconsin 52-21. McDonald went home from that official visit very impressed.
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week After Dominant Performance Against Penn State
The awards keep coming for J.T. Tuimoloau. One day after the Walter Camp Football Foundation named the Ohio State defensive end its national defensive player of the week, the Big Ten named Tuimoloau the conference's defensive player of the week on Monday following his dominant performance against Penn State on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau and Marvin Harrison Jr. Earn Top Honors for Performances Against Penn State
After each of Ohio State's wins this season, we have honored two Buckeyes with player of the game awards, with offense first and defense second. That order will change for the first time this week. A no-brainer selection, J.T. Tuimoloau's stat-stuffing performance against Penn State earns defensive player of the...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Semifinalists for Maxwell Award, Tommy Eichenberg Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award
C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tommy Eichenberg have each been named semifinalists for one of college football’s top individual awards. Harrison and Stroud are both semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, which honors college football’s best player. Stroud and Harrison are among 20 semifinalists, all of whom play on the offensive side of the ball. They’re one of two pairs of teammates to be Maxwell Award semifinalists along with Alabama’s Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt.
Former Ohio State basketball recruit flips to Michigan
The Ohio State basketball team has a top-five recruiting class in the country for the 2023 class. They have four prospects currently, although they might add one more. Originally, George Washington III was the first commit for this class that is so good. Ultimately, he decided to de-commit. This may...
Comments / 0