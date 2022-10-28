Read full article on original website
Volkswagen Built a Wide-Body Jetta GLI on Turbofan Wheels for SEMA
Volkswagen is going buckwild with the Jetta at this year’s SEMA show. The company is unveiling a new concept – the Jetta GLI Performance – that is meant to take VW’s performance compact sedan to the next level while also paying homage to GLIs of years gone by.
The Aston Martin DBX Has a Delightful DB5 Tribute in its Dashboard
This past weekend, I had the pleasure of driving an Aston Martin DBX 707, the performance variant of the British company’s first ever SUV. There’s a lot to like about the DBX 707 (which, despite its name, is only rated for 697 hp in the U.S. — the 707 figure refers to PS, the European power-output unit of measure). But my favorite little detail was something I discovered the moment I activated Adaptive Cruise Control.
This Is Ferrari's New Le Mans Hypercar, The 499P
Ferrari has officially launched the 499P, the sports prototype it hopes will bring a 10th overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans back to Maranello. The iconic Italian automaker has developed a modern challenger for the Le Mans Hypercar category while celebrating the 50th anniversary of its most recent endurance prototype triumph.
Jeep Shows Off All-Electric Restomod CJ Surge Ahead of SEMA
Forget throwing an LS engine in your Jeep CJ. You should put an electric motor in there instead, and Jeep is leading the way. At SEMA, the company is unveiling a battery-electric system that is meant to fit in classic Jeeps. It’s called the CJ Surge, and in a word, it’s sick. The “electromod” concept is meant to allow designers and engineers to better understand the potential of BEV parts kits.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Reportedly Sold Out For 2023
Say what you will about more mainstream General Motors products such as the Chevrolet. Malibu or Cadillac XT5, there’s no denying its performance cars kick ass. Especially the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. After our first drive, we said it “may be the best sports sedan ever made.” So we’re not terribly surprised to hear the CT5-V Blackwing is sold out through 2023.
The BMW iX M60 Is So Good It'll Make You Love the Grille
I’m not going to lie: I love the way the 2023 BMW iX looks. Think I’m crazy? You may be right, but before you consign me to a padded cell know that it’s been an acquired taste. In fact, when I got the first embargoed pictures of this thing ahead of its debut I physically recoiled from the screen — much like many of you are probably doing right now. But this M60 is so good and drives so well, it might just win you over, too.
Check Out This Sweet Leaf-Powered Sunny That Nissan's Bringing To SEMA
There are going to be a lot of giant trucks at this year’s SEMA show. But the best truck in the entire show might be the opposite: this 1987 Nissan Sunny. Why? I mean, first of all, just look at it. How many other trucks at SEMA will have fender-mounted mirrors? Probably none. But also, it’s electric.
This Ultra-Rare Testarossa Spider Is the Only Way to Authentically Live the Out Run Life, and it's Up for Auction
When I envision a Ferrari Testarossa, I envision a convertible. I blame Yu Suzuki’s 1986 driving game Out Run for this. See, Ferrari never officially built roof-less Testarossas, though a lone example was commissioned by former Fiat CEO Gianni Agnelli. Later on, some independent firms performed their own unofficial conversions — one such being design house Pininfarina, which was of course responsible for the Testarossa’s fetching looks in the first place.
At $18,000, Is This 1952 MG TD Midget a Pretty Big Deal?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice MG TD says they have three project cars and that’s one too many, and the MG drew the short straw. let’s see if its price makes it the right choice for a buyer. I think it’s a shame...
At $15,500, Is This 1979 Lincoln Mark V a Baroque Bargain?
Winter is coming, and according to the ad for today’s Nice Price or No Dice Mark V, the car’s present owner needs the Lincoln gone before the snowy season starts. Let’s see if it’s priced to take the fall. Monday’s 1952 MG TD Midget may have...
What Type of Car Should Make a Comeback?
Automakers are big on revivals right now. Nostalgia sells, so we’re getting new Broncos and Integras and Supras to capitalize on that American lust for simpler days. But what if car companies could go further, bringing back entire swaths of the automotive market rather than just a few individual nameplates? What if they revived not just cars, but types of cars?
Dodge Brings Back the Hellephant, Plus New HurriCrate Engines
Four years ago, Dodge showed up at SEMA with a thousand-horsepower crate engine that you could just buy off the shelf. Well, assuming you knew exactly which shelf to look at, and exactly when it would be stocked, because that whole aisle emptied out in a matter of days. Now, though, the Hellephant is back — and it’s brought some friends and siblings along with it.
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Is Scary Quick But Shockingly Friendly
These are strange times in the auto industry. After years of waiting and two generations without it, Ford is putting a V8 back in the Raptor to create this, the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. At the same time, Ford is making a fully-electric F-150 pickup truck. The supercharged, Shelby-powered Raptor R and all-electric F-150 Lighting exist at opposite ends of a single spectrum, and going between the poles of Ford’s (and America’s) best-selling model can be jarring.
Tesla Now Plans to Start Cybertruck Production by the End of 2023: Report
A new report from Reuters says Tesla is aiming to begin full Cybertruck mass production by the end of next year. For realsies this time, or so it says. This would only be two years after the initial mass production target was announced by CEO Elon Musk. That easily beats out vehicles like the Semi and new Roadster.
FALSE ALARM: You Can Still Order a 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing (Update)
Say what you will about more mainstream General Motors products such as the Chevrolet. Malibu or Cadillac XT5, there’s no denying its performance cars kick ass. Especially the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. After our first drive, we said it “may be the best sports sedan ever made.” So we’re not terribly surprised to hear the CT5-V Blackwing is sold out through 2023.
GM and Ford are Getting Chips Into Their Cars That Need Them
Ford and GM are having slightly different experiences getting semiconductors into their unsold cars that need them, Mazda will soon finally tell us about its electrification strategy and Stellantis’ dream of Jeep in China is officially over. All that and more in this spooky edition of The Morning Shift for Monday, October 31, 2022.
VW Says The ID.4 Is Too Dull to Get a High Performance R Version
When we reviewed the Volkswagen ID.4, we didn’t exactly think it was a bad car, but we also didn’t think it was a great one. Really, it was fine. A decent EV. If all you want is an electric car, the ID.4 is an electric car. So we’re not exactly surprised to hear VW confirm there won’t be an I.D4 R, but what is surprising is just how blunt they were about it.
Lexus Is Shutting Off Features Tied to 3G on Almost All 2010-2018 Models
A large number of 2010-2018 Lexus vehicles have lost all convenience and safety features tied to the Lexus Enform service now that 3G is being phased out in the U.S. by major mobile networks. This is bad news for owners of certain — and relatively new — Lexus models that relied on the old wireless standard for features such as remote lock/unlock, remote start, and stolen vehicle tracking.
Tesla Locks Its Trailer Mode Software Against Third-Party Hitches
In today’s absurd market, it’s hard to find the right car. With chip and materials shortages still running rampant in the auto industry, people are often stuck buying whatever color, trim level, or options package they can find on a local lot. For many buyers, this means turning to dealerships or third-party providers to get those last few accessories, but it seems Tesla is only approving of the former — blocking owners of third-party trailer hitch receivers from using the company’s Trailer Mode software.
Lamborghini Urus Recalled for Frying its Backup Camera and Screen
Certain models of the 2022 Lamborghini Urus are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada due to a potential defect in the infotainment system that renders the display and rear-view camera inoperable. Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the issue stems from a potentially faulty voltage regulator...
