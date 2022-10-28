ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year

As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Access Health CT open enrollment begins today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Open enrollment for healthcare coverage through Access Health CT began on Tuesday. CEO James Michel said he planned to visit navigator locations on both Tuesday and Wednesday to help families enroll. On-hand specialists will also be there to help customers compare and shop for the right...
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

Connecticut brews up ranking as fourth “witchiest” state

Connecticut was named the fourth witchiest state in the U.S. on Wednesday by a psychic company’s website. The website, Psychic Source, analyzed the Google search volume of several witch-related terms over the past year to determine which state’s residents had the most interest in witchy topics. “To begin...
CONNECTICUT STATE
inklingsnews.com

Vaccine hesitation grows as Omicron booster is approved

The FDA recently authorized the usage of a historic COVID vaccine by Moderna and Pfizer. The booster, known as a ‘bivalent’ vaccine, is targeted specifically toward the two versions of the Omicron strain of the Coronavirus. Although demand for previous boosters was high when the vaccine was relatively...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Safety, Candy Abound At Ashmun Trunk-Or-Treat

Little mermaids, Minions and monsters gathered outside of the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program’s headquarters Monday — to take turns ​“trunk or treating” within a web of safety-minded community members and their cars. Well over 100 families and friends lined up along Ashmun Street on Halloween...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Lessons Lurk In The Graveyard

Martha Townsend was laid to rest in Grove Street Cemetery 225 years ago this fall — becoming the first person to be interred in downtown’s foliage-dappled, history-rich burial ground. Since then, thousands of notable New Haveners have joined her. They have left behind wisdom of the ages that...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Study: Connecticut’s Favorite Swear Word Starts With a ‘B’

A new analytics study conducted by Word Tips found the average American now uses 80-90 curse words per day. That is not all, they broke down which states in America swear the most and ranked them. They looked at social media posts to determine how many swears were used per 1,000 posts. From that data Word Tips was able to rank the states.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Trick or treating getting started in Wallingford

A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Learning how to save money on vacations by ‘travel hacking’. Eyewitness News is finding ways to save you money, find you money and make you money. "Thriller" home in Plainville sets up donation drive. Updated: 3 hours ago. Plainville home...
WALLINGFORD, CT
NECN

Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon, Conn.

Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
VERNON, CT

