NBC Connecticut
What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year
As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
NHPR
Lead poisoning is declining in CT, but still disproportionately affects vulnerable communities
Children in New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hartford, and Meriden made up 49% of cases between 2012 and 2020. And, although the numbers are generally improving, lead poisoning disproportionately hits children of color — affecting mental, behavioral, and educational health. “If you think about a preventable cause for those types...
Eyewitness News
Access Health CT open enrollment begins today
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Open enrollment for healthcare coverage through Access Health CT began on Tuesday. CEO James Michel said he planned to visit navigator locations on both Tuesday and Wednesday to help families enroll. On-hand specialists will also be there to help customers compare and shop for the right...
UC Daily Campus
Connecticut brews up ranking as fourth “witchiest” state
Connecticut was named the fourth witchiest state in the U.S. on Wednesday by a psychic company’s website. The website, Psychic Source, analyzed the Google search volume of several witch-related terms over the past year to determine which state’s residents had the most interest in witchy topics. “To begin...
inklingsnews.com
Vaccine hesitation grows as Omicron booster is approved
The FDA recently authorized the usage of a historic COVID vaccine by Moderna and Pfizer. The booster, known as a ‘bivalent’ vaccine, is targeted specifically toward the two versions of the Omicron strain of the Coronavirus. Although demand for previous boosters was high when the vaccine was relatively...
Safety, Candy Abound At Ashmun Trunk-Or-Treat
Little mermaids, Minions and monsters gathered outside of the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program’s headquarters Monday — to take turns “trunk or treating” within a web of safety-minded community members and their cars. Well over 100 families and friends lined up along Ashmun Street on Halloween...
Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit
Business organizations in Connecticut and nationally are challenging a new Connecticut law barring employers from holding mandatory meetings with employees. The post Connecticut’s captive audience law gets hit with lawsuit appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District race between John Larson and Larry Lazor focuses on social security and health care
The 1st Congressional District includes 27 towns and cities in Connecticut. Democratic incumbent John Larson has held the seat since 1999. He is being challenged by Republican Dr. Larry Lazor, a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at Hartford Hospital.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: An effort is underway to clear the names of people believed to be witches in CT in 1600s
(WTNH) – Witches in Connecticut. Back in the 1600s, several women and men have brutally hanged because some thought they were witches. Now, there is an effort to clear their names. Watch the video above for the full segment.
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
Open enrollment begins in CT Tuesday. What you need to know.
84% of the 101,285 people enrolled through the exchange, Access Health CT, get some financial assistance for their coverage, officials said.
capeandislands.org
CT emergency housing hotline discontinues 24/7 service as more people are entering homelessness
With funding running out, the state’s once 24/7 emergency hotline for people facing housing crises said Monday that it’s cutting back its hours. United Way’s 211 housing call center will remain open seven days a week but reduce hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The change takes effect Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Old UConn West Hartford campus could become apartment buildings, stores
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more. The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up and has cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, retail […]
State police open applications as law enforcement agencies see recruitment challenges
MIDDLETOWN, Conn — The Connecticut State Police has opened the application process for the 134th Training Troop. Qualified applicants interested in becoming a state trooper have until November 28 to apply to become part of the 134th Training Troop, which is expected to enter the Training Academy in 2023.
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Connecticut is one of four states without early voting. But some Black and Latino voters say it would help them cast a ballot.
Connecticut Makes Top 10 List of Best States to Raise a Family in 2022
Due to the pandemic and the rise of telecommuting, adults have a great deal of freedom to choose where they live which is a huge benefit for families who can now focus on the needs of raising their children.
Lessons Lurk In The Graveyard
Martha Townsend was laid to rest in Grove Street Cemetery 225 years ago this fall — becoming the first person to be interred in downtown’s foliage-dappled, history-rich burial ground. Since then, thousands of notable New Haveners have joined her. They have left behind wisdom of the ages that...
Study: Connecticut’s Favorite Swear Word Starts With a ‘B’
A new analytics study conducted by Word Tips found the average American now uses 80-90 curse words per day. That is not all, they broke down which states in America swear the most and ranked them. They looked at social media posts to determine how many swears were used per 1,000 posts. From that data Word Tips was able to rank the states.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Trick or treating getting started in Wallingford
A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Learning how to save money on vacations by ‘travel hacking’. Eyewitness News is finding ways to save you money, find you money and make you money. "Thriller" home in Plainville sets up donation drive. Updated: 3 hours ago. Plainville home...
NECN
Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon, Conn.
Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
