Troy, NY

WNYT

Glenville road closed due to water main break

A water main break closed a portion of a road in Glenville on Monday. The water main broke just before 2 p.m., Monday. Glenridge Road was closed between town hall and the roundabout until further notice. No boil water advisory has been issued yet.
GLENVILLE, NY
WNYT

Fulton County forest fire finally contained

The forest fire in Fulton County has finally been put out. The fire started on Lilly Lake Road in Bleecker. We spoke to the chief of the Meco Volunteer Fire Department, who tells us it started as a brush fire just after 12 p.m. Sunday. The fire quickly spread to...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Fort Plain fire remains under investigation

We’re getting a new look at a fire that happened Friday in Fort Plain. Look at this video from a person who lives in that area. You can see the smoke rising from the building. We have learned that the Montgomery County sheriff’s office, the Fort Plain police, the...
FORT PLAIN, NY
WNYT

Fire crews respond to apartment fire

This is video sent to our newsroom of the blaze at the Park Hill Lane apartments. Details are limited at this time, but we are told thankfully nobody was hurt. A representative from the Menands Fire Station says the flames are believed to have been confined to one unit. We’ll...
MENANDS, NY
WNYT

New Saratoga Springs chiropractor office opens

Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered care. While chiropractic care may be scary for some people,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Duo charged in Saratoga Springs catalytic converter theft

Saratoga Springs police have made a couple of arrests related to the theft of a couple dozen catalytic converters. Trever Murphy from North Carolina and Joshua McIntosh from Virginia. Police tell us they recovered 24 of the converters. Some at a Saratoga Springs hotel, some in a van that the...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield police search for missing man

Police in Pittsfield are searching for Gino Gennari, 60. They did not give many details surrounding his disappearance, but they did say he may be operating a blue 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup truck. He is 5 ft., 7 in. tall and 190 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Pair recovering after Troy shooting

Two people continue to recover after being shot in Troy on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Fulton streets. Police already had extra staff on hand for Halloween, so they were able to get to the scene quickly. Members of the Federal Task Force were on the scene to assist detectives. They identified two victims, both adults, one male and one female.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Cafe Monocle now closed

A popular cafe in Cohoes has closed. Cafe Monocle has been in business for three years. The owner announced on Facebook that today would be the last day. Landlord troubles, staffing shortages and the cost of food were among the reasons the owner gave.
COHOES, NY
iheart.com

Woman Sentenced to Spend Time in Prison For Causing Deadly Crash

The woman who caused a deadly crash in Schenectady County last summer is going to be spending the next several years in prison. Prosecutors say that Gina Hassan was under the influence of alcohol and medication when her vehicle struck another vehicle on Troy-Schenectady Road in Niskayuna in July 2021. One of the people in the vehicle she hit, Dennis Farrell, died of his injuries but his wife survived. Earlier this year, Hassan pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Shelter-in-place part of ongoing investigation in Granville

GRANVILLE, NY (WRGB) - The Washington County Department of Public Safety put out an alert around 7 p.m. Thursday, urging Granville residents who live on East Main Street to stay indoors, due to an active police investigation. About 45 minutes later, they released an updated message saying that situation had...
GRANVILLE, NY
Troy Record

Albany Medical Center physicians issue guidance about pediatric respiratory viruses

ALBANY, N.Y. — Emergency rooms across the country, including The Massry Family Children’s Emergency Center at Albany Medical Center, are seeing a high volume of patients with various respiratory illnesses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Albany Medical Center physicians hope to educate parents about RSV symptoms, and what...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie

A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
COLONIE, NY

