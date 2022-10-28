The woman who caused a deadly crash in Schenectady County last summer is going to be spending the next several years in prison. Prosecutors say that Gina Hassan was under the influence of alcohol and medication when her vehicle struck another vehicle on Troy-Schenectady Road in Niskayuna in July 2021. One of the people in the vehicle she hit, Dennis Farrell, died of his injuries but his wife survived. Earlier this year, Hassan pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

