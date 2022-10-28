Read full article on original website
WNYT
Glenville road closed due to water main break
A water main break closed a portion of a road in Glenville on Monday. The water main broke just before 2 p.m., Monday. Glenridge Road was closed between town hall and the roundabout until further notice. No boil water advisory has been issued yet.
WNYT
Local road closed for over a year and there’s no reopening in sight
For over a year, part of Burden Lake road in the Town of Sand Lake has been closed. Detours and road closure signs have become part of the landscape since they were placed there in August 2021, about a month after severe flooding hit the area. The problem is nobody...
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
WNYT
Fulton County forest fire finally contained
The forest fire in Fulton County has finally been put out. The fire started on Lilly Lake Road in Bleecker. We spoke to the chief of the Meco Volunteer Fire Department, who tells us it started as a brush fire just after 12 p.m. Sunday. The fire quickly spread to...
WNYT
Fort Plain fire remains under investigation
We’re getting a new look at a fire that happened Friday in Fort Plain. Look at this video from a person who lives in that area. You can see the smoke rising from the building. We have learned that the Montgomery County sheriff’s office, the Fort Plain police, the...
WNYT
Fire crews respond to apartment fire
This is video sent to our newsroom of the blaze at the Park Hill Lane apartments. Details are limited at this time, but we are told thankfully nobody was hurt. A representative from the Menands Fire Station says the flames are believed to have been confined to one unit. We’ll...
WRGB
No foul play, according to police after man was found dead in Saratoga Springs park
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police say there is no threat to the public after the body of a 30-year-old man was found in a park. Police say just after midnight, they received an assistance call from Colonie police in locating a missing person that was believed to have traveled to Saratoga Springs.
WNYT
New Saratoga Springs chiropractor office opens
Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered care. While chiropractic care may be scary for some people,...
Albany County Sheriff’s Office investigating crash in Albany
The Albany County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late-night crash that happened on Ten Broeck St.
WNYT
Duo charged in Saratoga Springs catalytic converter theft
Saratoga Springs police have made a couple of arrests related to the theft of a couple dozen catalytic converters. Trever Murphy from North Carolina and Joshua McIntosh from Virginia. Police tell us they recovered 24 of the converters. Some at a Saratoga Springs hotel, some in a van that the...
WNYT
Pittsfield police search for missing man
Police in Pittsfield are searching for Gino Gennari, 60. They did not give many details surrounding his disappearance, but they did say he may be operating a blue 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup truck. He is 5 ft., 7 in. tall and 190 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WNYT
Pair recovering after Troy shooting
Two people continue to recover after being shot in Troy on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Fulton streets. Police already had extra staff on hand for Halloween, so they were able to get to the scene quickly. Members of the Federal Task Force were on the scene to assist detectives. They identified two victims, both adults, one male and one female.
WNYT
Cafe Monocle now closed
A popular cafe in Cohoes has closed. Cafe Monocle has been in business for three years. The owner announced on Facebook that today would be the last day. Landlord troubles, staffing shortages and the cost of food were among the reasons the owner gave.
iheart.com
Woman Sentenced to Spend Time in Prison For Causing Deadly Crash
The woman who caused a deadly crash in Schenectady County last summer is going to be spending the next several years in prison. Prosecutors say that Gina Hassan was under the influence of alcohol and medication when her vehicle struck another vehicle on Troy-Schenectady Road in Niskayuna in July 2021. One of the people in the vehicle she hit, Dennis Farrell, died of his injuries but his wife survived. Earlier this year, Hassan pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
WRGB
Shelter-in-place part of ongoing investigation in Granville
GRANVILLE, NY (WRGB) - The Washington County Department of Public Safety put out an alert around 7 p.m. Thursday, urging Granville residents who live on East Main Street to stay indoors, due to an active police investigation. About 45 minutes later, they released an updated message saying that situation had...
WNYT
Schenectady man crashes into tree while allegedly trying to flee Albany deputies
A Schenectady man is facing charges after a crash in Albany. The sheriff tells NewsChannel 13 that Ptolemy Sutherland Jr. was pulled over Sunday night, but then took off. Sutherland was allegedly speeding when he crashed into a tree on Ten Broeck Street. He’s facing a list of charges that...
Troy Record
Albany Medical Center physicians issue guidance about pediatric respiratory viruses
ALBANY, N.Y. — Emergency rooms across the country, including The Massry Family Children’s Emergency Center at Albany Medical Center, are seeing a high volume of patients with various respiratory illnesses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Albany Medical Center physicians hope to educate parents about RSV symptoms, and what...
Troy Waterfront Chili Festival to benefit the Regional Food Bank
The Troy Waterfront Chili Festival is set for Saturday, November 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Milton duo accused of breaking into house in Malta
A Milton duo allegedly broke into a house in Malta last Thursday, October 27, and got away with multiple items before the police could be called.
WNYT
Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie
A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
