Watch: Kenny Payne Talks Start of Exhibition Play

Louisville head coach Kenny Payne met with the media to discuss the start of exhibition play ahead of the 2022-23 regular season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After several weeks of practicing against each other over the course of the offseason and into the preseason, the Louisville men's basketball program is finally playing an actual opponent.

Ahead of the start of the regular season on Nov. 9, the Cardinals are set to host a pair of teams in the KFC Yum! Center for exhibition matchups.

"I think we're all excited to play somebody else," head coach Kenny Payne said. "We've seen each other since June or July, whenever we started. Now it's time to see us against somebody else."

First, Lenoir-Rhyne will come to town on Sunday, Oct. 30 and tip-off at 3:00 p.m. EST, followed by Chaminade on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Both games will be streaming on ACC Network Extra.

"I want them to play together," Payne said when asked what specifically he wants to see in exhibition play. "Offensively, I want there to be ball movement. I want there to be multiple lane touches, I want there to be a dominance around the basket. Defensively, I want them connected. I want them to be able to read off each other."

Prior to their matchup with the Bears and Silverswords, Payne took time to meet with the media. He discussed what he saw from the Red-White Scrimmage, what he's looking for out of his team in exhibition play, his relationship with Lenoir-Rhyne head coach and former Cardinal Everick Sullivan, and more.

Below is the video from his press conference:

Louisville HC Kenny Payne Talks Start of Exhibition Play (10/28/22) (; 15:32)

