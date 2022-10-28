Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retired State Police sergeant from Columbia County dies of WTC effects
ALBANY – Retired State Police Sgt. Ivan Morales died on Friday, October 28, Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli announce. A City of Hudson resident, Morales died from an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack. He was a member...
Milton duo accused of breaking into house in Malta
A Milton duo allegedly broke into a house in Malta last Thursday, October 27, and got away with multiple items before the police could be called.
Albany man accused of DWI after hit-and-run crash
An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly ran into a Sheriff's Office patrol car, sped off, and eventually crashed into the front door of a house.
Missing man found deceased in Congress Park
The Saratoga Springs Police Department announced they located the body of a missing man in the pond in Congress Park.
WNYT
Pair recovering after Troy shooting
Two people continue to recover after being shot in Troy on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Fulton streets. Police already had extra staff on hand for Halloween, so they were able to get to the scene quickly. Members of the Federal Task Force were on the scene to assist detectives. They identified two victims, both adults, one male and one female.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office investigating crash in Albany
The Albany County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late-night crash that happened on Ten Broeck St.
Watervliet man arrested twice on same day
A Watervliet man was arrested twice in the same day on Thursday.
Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 Niskayuna DWI
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Orange County woman who was behind the wheel of a fatal DWI crash last July was sentenced in Schenectady County Court Monday. Gina Hassan will spend at least seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to two charges in connection with the death of 77-year-old Dennis Farrell. It was an […]
Troy PD investigating after 2 shot
Troy police are investigating after two people were shot Monday night.
Traffic stop ends in weapons charges for Albany duo
An Albany duo was jailed on Sunday after officers allegedly found a ghost gun, drugs, and a ski mask in their car following a traffic stop.
WNYT
Shooting in Albany under investigation
The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
WNYT
Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie
A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
WNYT
Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County
A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
Coxsackie teen facing DWAI charge for August crash
A Greene County teenager faces a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs following an investigation into a two-car crash that took place on state Route 32 and Malden Turnpike in Saugerties last August.
Driver Charged In Suspected DWI Crash That Killed Mother Of 5 From Cairo
The man suspected of causing a head-on crash that killed a mother of five from the region is facing criminal charges. Greene County resident John Peterson, age 35, of Coxsackie, was arrested on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, in the death of 41-year-old Danielle McKenna, of Cairo, the sheriff’s office said.
WNYT
Rotterdam victim of “grandparent scam” has warning for others
ROTTERDAM — A woman thought she was helping her beloved grandson, but she was scammed out of $7,000. “I got a call and it was a kid on the phone,” she said. “And he said grandma, I destroyed my life, I ruined my life, I need your help. I don’t want to be in jail for the weekend. I had an accident.”
WRGB
Contractor to pay $9K in restitution, convicted twice of violating worker's compensation
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The owner of a local construction company will serve a three-year conditional discharge, and pay $9,000 in restitution, following a second conviction for violating state worker's compensation law. Leroy Nelson, owner of J.R.N. Construction, was sentenced this week by Judge Andra Ackerman following his plea...
WRGB
Driver, passenger arrested on drug charges following traffic stop, say State Police.
State Police say they have arrested a Ballston Spa man and his passenger following a traffic stop in Malta. Police say on October 27, 2022, at about 10:40 p.m., Troopers stopped a vehicle on Spinnaker Drive in Malta, NY, for a speeding violation. According to Investigators, Jason F. Mineau, 43,...
Albany felon indicted on drugs and gun charges
An Albany man was indicted last week for unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing heroin and fentanyl with the intention to distribute, and possessing a firearm with the intention of carrying out a drug trafficking crime.
Malta traffic stop results in drug possession arrests
Two men were arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop in Malta.
Comments / 2