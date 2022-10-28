ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

WNYT

Pair recovering after Troy shooting

Two people continue to recover after being shot in Troy on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Fulton streets. Police already had extra staff on hand for Halloween, so they were able to get to the scene quickly. Members of the Federal Task Force were on the scene to assist detectives. They identified two victims, both adults, one male and one female.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 Niskayuna DWI

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Orange County woman who was behind the wheel of a fatal DWI crash last July was sentenced in Schenectady County Court Monday. Gina Hassan will spend at least seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to two charges in connection with the death of 77-year-old Dennis Farrell. It was an […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
WNYT

Shooting in Albany under investigation

The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie

A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County

A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Rotterdam victim of “grandparent scam” has warning for others

ROTTERDAM — A woman thought she was helping her beloved grandson, but she was scammed out of $7,000. “I got a call and it was a kid on the phone,” she said. “And he said grandma, I destroyed my life, I ruined my life, I need your help. I don’t want to be in jail for the weekend. I had an accident.”
ROTTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany felon indicted on drugs and gun charges

An Albany man was indicted last week for unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing heroin and fentanyl with the intention to distribute, and possessing a firearm with the intention of carrying out a drug trafficking crime.
ALBANY, NY

