ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Touch a Truck with the Junior League of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh welcomes Callie Burnette, President of the Junior League of Chattanooga. Callie tells us all about the upcoming Touch A Truck event to bring awareness to the Junior League. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Community Day and Car Show at East Hamilton High School

Ooltewah, Tenn- For entry to the event, simply bring a ten-dollar vehicle entry fee or an unopened toy! All proceeds go to the Forgotten Child Fund. East Hamilton High School's 5th Annual Community day and Car Show. November 5th, 10am-2pm 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVC

Eating good with Buddy's BBQ

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big thanks to one of our sponsors Buddy's BBQ who supplied lunch during our 1st Responders Salute. You can enjoy Buddy's BBQ down in Hixson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Turkey Call: Evolution of a volunteer

[Editor's note: Josh Painter, President of the Chattanooga-area chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation was recently recognized as one of the top volunteers for NWTF in Turkey Call magazine.. We are proud to share their conversation with Painter). From greenhorn to chapter president, Josh Painter has progressed into a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Creative Discovery Museum to host donor event for STEM Zone exhibit opening

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Creative Discovery Museum (CDM) is excited to invite Ignite Discovery capital campaign donors to an exclusive opening of STEM Zone. CDM’s Ignite Discovery campaign is funding the comprehensive renovations of the Museum. This event recognizes the support of these donors by inviting them to experience all the new exhibits in STEM Zone in a hands-on, interactive way – just like kids! Mackenzie Steele, Director of Marketing and Communications joins The Daily Refresh to tell us more abut the exhibit.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Hixson restaurant catches fire late Monday night

HIXSON, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passersby alerted 911 to a restaurant fire on Hixson Pike Monday night. CFD was called to Rafael's Italian Restaurant around 11:00 p.m. On arrival, they say flames were coming through the roof. They say the fire in the kitchen was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

SWAT standoff on Pineville Road leads to arrest Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a SWAT standoff on Pineville Road Monday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Pineville Road where the sheriff says HCSO issued a search warrant:. Sheriff Garrett says the suspect barricaded himself inside...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy