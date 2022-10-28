Read full article on original website
WTVC
Touch a Truck with the Junior League of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh welcomes Callie Burnette, President of the Junior League of Chattanooga. Callie tells us all about the upcoming Touch A Truck event to bring awareness to the Junior League. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Community Day and Car Show at East Hamilton High School
Ooltewah, Tenn- For entry to the event, simply bring a ten-dollar vehicle entry fee or an unopened toy! All proceeds go to the Forgotten Child Fund. East Hamilton High School's 5th Annual Community day and Car Show. November 5th, 10am-2pm 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363.
WTVC
Eating good with Buddy's BBQ
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big thanks to one of our sponsors Buddy's BBQ who supplied lunch during our 1st Responders Salute. You can enjoy Buddy's BBQ down in Hixson.
WTVC
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
WTVC
PIE Innovation Center in Cleveland now open, aims to set high schoolers in right direction
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — New opportunities are becoming available to juniors and seniors in Bradley County. Tuesday morning, the PIE Innovation Center opened its doors to the community to help these high school students prepare for the next phase of life. PIE stands for "Partnerships in Industry & Education." The...
WTVC
Historic rail cars removed in effort to restore Chattanooga Choo Choo to 'former glory'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big change is happening at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, with old rail cars that once served as hotel rooms for decades now being lifted into the air. "It gave me sort of a pinch in my heart, see those rail cars being crushed out there," says Ron Littlefield, former Chattanooga Mayor.
WTVC
Turkey Call: Evolution of a volunteer
[Editor's note: Josh Painter, President of the Chattanooga-area chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation was recently recognized as one of the top volunteers for NWTF in Turkey Call magazine.. We are proud to share their conversation with Painter). From greenhorn to chapter president, Josh Painter has progressed into a...
WTVC
Last minute costume ideas with Goodwill of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Goodwill of Chattanooga has great finds at great prices for those last-minute costume ideas. You'll never know what you'll discover or find. Perfect for those D-I-Y ideas. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Partially paralyzed Chattanooga woman rescues thousands of animals over the years
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Man's best friend finds a best friend of their own in Julia Anderson. "She has the most incredible heart for animal rescue I've ever met," said Tami Freedman. Freedman has been helping Anderson on her rescue mission for more than a decade. "If you sit there...
WTVC
Getting spooked at Dread Hollow
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What better way to spend Halloween than at Dread Hollow? Sierra and Josh took a trip to Dread Hollow and got a fright in the process.
WTVC
3 Chattooga high school athletes among 4 killed in northwest Georgia crash early Sunday
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: The Chattooga High School football team posted to their Facebook on Sunday. They say they are heartbroken to have lost 3 of their own. Chattooga County Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer released the following statement:. I received information overnight of an automobile accident that claimed...
WTVC
Creative Discovery Museum to host donor event for STEM Zone exhibit opening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Creative Discovery Museum (CDM) is excited to invite Ignite Discovery capital campaign donors to an exclusive opening of STEM Zone. CDM’s Ignite Discovery campaign is funding the comprehensive renovations of the Museum. This event recognizes the support of these donors by inviting them to experience all the new exhibits in STEM Zone in a hands-on, interactive way – just like kids! Mackenzie Steele, Director of Marketing and Communications joins The Daily Refresh to tell us more abut the exhibit.
WTVC
"Ludicrous:" Teachers say new 3rd grade retention law could be detrimental to students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law requires 3rd graders to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back and move on to 4th grade. While some lawmakers are in support of the law, many teachers believe it could be detrimental to students.
WTVC
Chattanooga postal worker killed over weekend honored by community at vigil Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A community is honoring the life of a Chattanooga postal worker who was shot and killed over the weekend. Hearts were heavy at the Shallowford post office as friends and family gathered to remember former USPS worker Cody Ransom. We spoke to several loved ones at...
WTVC
Hixson restaurant catches fire late Monday night
HIXSON, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passersby alerted 911 to a restaurant fire on Hixson Pike Monday night. CFD was called to Rafael's Italian Restaurant around 11:00 p.m. On arrival, they say flames were coming through the roof. They say the fire in the kitchen was...
WTVC
SRO recovers handgun from student in hallway at Howard High School Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school resource officer (SRO) pulled a loaded handgun from a student in a hallway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. A release says the student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. The unidentified student was taken to the...
WTVC
Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker Chattanooga Community Kitchen 40th Anniversary
The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is the Chattanooga Community Kitchen and they are celebrating their 40th year anniversary. The Chattanooga Community Kitchen provides 3 meals a day, 365 days a year for the homeless community. Stay connected with the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
WTVC
SWAT standoff on Pineville Road leads to arrest Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a SWAT standoff on Pineville Road Monday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Pineville Road where the sheriff says HCSO issued a search warrant:. Sheriff Garrett says the suspect barricaded himself inside...
WTVC
Man dead in car in church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, police say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was found dead in a car in a church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to First Baptist Church on Stuart Road:. The call came after a worker of the church discovered an unresponsive man...
WTVC
28-year-old man fighting for life after shooting in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot Monday morning in Chattanooga, police say. Investigators say they believe the incident happened a little after 10:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Milne Street. An ambulance rushed the victim to a local hospital.
