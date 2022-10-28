Read full article on original website
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests, accidents and summonses
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 calls for service for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,174 calls for service. Kathleen A. Simmons, 53, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police charge woman with possession of fentanyl
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police arrested a woman on alleged drug offenses after officers found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs, including a supply of fentanyl, while she was parked at a gas station. Maria Bowie, 40, of Cumberland County, was charged by police Oct. 23 with aggravated unlawful...
NECN
Woman Killed in Maine Crash, Minutes After Being Involved in Earlier Accident
Police say a 43-year-old Maine woman was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon, just minutes after she was involved in a previous accident. Around 3 p.m., Maine State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash with serious injury and entrapment in the area of Scribner Hill and Gorden roads in Readfield.
wabi.tv
Prosecutors say NY woman accused of shooting, killing Maine man did not fire the gun
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - The New York woman accused of shooting and killing a man in Winthrop in October 2020 will reportedly be released from prison after state prosecutors indicated today that she did not fire the gun. This, according to the Kennebec Journal. 30-year-old Kiera Francis had previously pleaded...
Wiscasset man charged with drug crimes
BELFAST, Maine — A Wiscasset man remains in Waldo County Jail on drug and other charges following his arrest earlier this month in Belfast. Hector Bohan, 32, is charged with Class B felony aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and Class C felony unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said in a release.
WGME
3 people charged after Plamyra drug raid finds fentanyl, meth
PALMYRA (WGME) -- Three people have been charged after a drug raid in central Maine. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant on Wyman Road in Palmyra Thursday at the home of Joseph and Jessica Quimby. Inside, investigators say they found several grams of fentanyl, meth, 69...
wabi.tv
Two men and one woman face drug charges after drug bust in Palmyra
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested and one woman is facing drug charges after a drug bust in Palmyra Thursday. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says after a month of investigating they were able to get a search warrant for 115 and 135 Wyman Road. 40-year-old Jospeh...
Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
WGME
Police reportedly find fentanyl, heroin, and more in Maine man's car
BELFAST (WGME) -- A Wiscasset man is facing drug charges after police say they found a safe full of fentanyl, heroin, and meth inside his car. According to WVII, police stopped a “suspicious” vehicle on Hunt Road in Belfast on October 4 and after questioning the driver, he was released.
Oregon man indicted for alleged assault of girlfriend at Maine hotel
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man from Oregon is facing multiple charges in Maine after police said he allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled his girlfriend in a hotel room in Augusta while their child was present during a trip to Maine in January. Lieutenant Nyberg with the Augusta Police Department...
wabi.tv
Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat
READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
Game Warden and K-9 Locate Missing 74-Year-Old Man in Etna, Maine
A missing 74-year-old Etna man was found safe Monday after being lost for nearly 30 hours in the woods, as temperatures dipped below freezing overnight. Joseph Nolin had left the area near his son’s residence on the Dunham Road in Etna around 8:45 Sunday morning to go check his game cameras in the expanse of woods behind his house, according to a news release from the Maine Warden Service.
National Drug Take Back Day took place at locations across Maine
MAINE, USA — National Drug Take Back Day took place at locations all across the country and here in Maine on Saturday. Members of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office gathered at the Airport Mall on Union St. in Bangor to collect prescription drugs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
wabi.tv
Winthrop man killed in rollover crash
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog
An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-24. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Raymond Bowman, 55, of...
Child Dies in Crash; Another Child Has Serious Head Injury in Madison, Maine
Child Dies in Crash and Another Child Has Life-Threatening Head Injury. Police said a child died at the scene of a crash Thursday night in Madison, Maine and another child suffered a life-threatening head injury. Third Child and Two Adults Sustain Non-Life Threatening Injuries. A third child and two adults...
Three people displaced after apartment building fire in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews in Skowhegan responded to a call at 37 High Street around 4:30 on Sunday morning. Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal's Office also responded to the six-unit apartment building. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an email Sunday, two units...
Two People Arrested in Drug Bust in Clifton, Maine
A man and woman were arrested early Monday morning in Clifton, Maine as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Penobscot County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the Scott's Point Road around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Levant fire early Monday morning
LEVANT, Maine — Firefighters responded to a deadly fire at 503 Avenue Road in Levant around 3:15 a.m. Monday. A spokesperson with the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire killed one adult and hospitalized two others. Officials have yet to release any information about the victim and survivors.
