Palmyra, ME

Rockland Police charge woman with possession of fentanyl

ROCKLAND — Rockland Police arrested a woman on alleged drug offenses after officers found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs, including a supply of fentanyl, while she was parked at a gas station. Maria Bowie, 40, of Cumberland County, was charged by police Oct. 23 with aggravated unlawful...
ROCKLAND, ME
Wiscasset man charged with drug crimes

BELFAST, Maine — A Wiscasset man remains in Waldo County Jail on drug and other charges following his arrest earlier this month in Belfast. Hector Bohan, 32, is charged with Class B felony aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and Class C felony unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said in a release.
BELFAST, ME
3 people charged after Plamyra drug raid finds fentanyl, meth

PALMYRA (WGME) -- Three people have been charged after a drug raid in central Maine. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant on Wyman Road in Palmyra Thursday at the home of Joseph and Jessica Quimby. Inside, investigators say they found several grams of fentanyl, meth, 69...
PALMYRA, ME
Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
READFIELD, ME
Police reportedly find fentanyl, heroin, and more in Maine man's car

BELFAST (WGME) -- A Wiscasset man is facing drug charges after police say they found a safe full of fentanyl, heroin, and meth inside his car. According to WVII, police stopped a “suspicious” vehicle on Hunt Road in Belfast on October 4 and after questioning the driver, he was released.
BELFAST, ME
Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat

READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
READFIELD, ME
Game Warden and K-9 Locate Missing 74-Year-Old Man in Etna, Maine

A missing 74-year-old Etna man was found safe Monday after being lost for nearly 30 hours in the woods, as temperatures dipped below freezing overnight. Joseph Nolin had left the area near his son’s residence on the Dunham Road in Etna around 8:45 Sunday morning to go check his game cameras in the expanse of woods behind his house, according to a news release from the Maine Warden Service.
ETNA, ME
Winthrop man killed in rollover crash

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
WINTHROP, ME
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-24. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Raymond Bowman, 55, of...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Two People Arrested in Drug Bust in Clifton, Maine

A man and woman were arrested early Monday morning in Clifton, Maine as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Penobscot County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the Scott's Point Road around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
CLIFTON, ME
