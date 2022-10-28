Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
College Football Playoff: Ohio State comes in at No. 2 in first rankings of season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 44-31 win over Penn State, Ohio State came in at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Ohio State currently sits tied with Tennessee for the No. 2 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25. Tennesee...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg named semifinalist for Chuck Bednarik Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg leads the Buckeyes in tackles so far this season and has been named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. The Bednarik Award is given annually to the outstanding defensive player of the year. Through eight games this season,...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State shares No. 2 with Tennessee in AP poll, Tuimoloau shines in Happy Valley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes and Volunteers are sharing the No. 2 spot in the Associated Press college football poll ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State has kept No. 2 for the fourth week in a row, while Tennessee went from No. 3 to...
WSYX ABC6
Buckeyes encouraging Buckeye Nation to donate blood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Buckeyes are urging Buckeye Nation to help beat that team up north. Ohio State linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg are hoping Central Ohio turns out to donate blood to beat Michigan in the annual blood bank competition. "It was a good idea to...
WSYX ABC6
C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. named semifinalists for Maxwell Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two of Ohio State's most dynamic weapons on offense have been named semifinalists for one of the biggest awards in college football. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were named semifinalists for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year.
WSYX ABC6
Darrel Rowland: Longtime Columbus newsman joins ABC6 staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Award-winning journalist Darrel Rowland on Monday joined the news team at ABC6 and FOX28. Rowland worked for the Columbus Dispatch for more than 30 years, previously serving as Public Affairs Editor and Senior Editor. His reputation for superb storytelling and investigative journalism has had a...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio voters, workers worry about poll intimidation, officials say instances are rare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “We’re praying for peace at the polls.”. That was the sentiment behind a small march and prayer vigil last week in downtown Columbus. But despite concerns by voters, poll workers, and some elected officials, instances of voter or poll worker intimidation at the polls are rare, officials said.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Soggy Halloween gives way to warm, beautiful week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Isolated showers are possible during Trick-or-Treat hours this evening. The chances of rain get smaller and smaller through the overnight hours. Having some rain gear during Trick-or-Treat might be a good idea! With rain ending early, most of Tuesday and the rest of this week look beautiful and warm.
WSYX ABC6
ABC 6 takes concerns about Westerville Road to Columbus leaders after deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Questions are being raised about an intersection in northeast Columbus after a pick-up truck hit and killed a 4-year-old and sent a woman to the hospital while they were trick-or-treating Monday night. Neighbors said the crossroad of Westerville Road and Valley Park Avenue has been...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Dollar General for advertising items for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. Yost's office said the lawsuit comes after it received customer complaints from several counties around the state. “Everything we buy...
WSYX ABC6
Disability rights advocates call on Ohio lawmakers to allow virtual testimonies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman with disabilities wants state lawmakers to allow virtual testimonies as they hold a hearing about Ohio's protection and advocacy system on Tuesday. "I'm an artist, and I paint about disability rights issues, and I use art to communicate with the world," Alicia...
WSYX ABC6
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Halloween display draws awareness to distracted driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Halloween display in northeast Columbus has the appearance of a realistic two-car crash in an attempt to warn about the dangers of distracted driving. Natasha Trinity Ford organized the display near the intersection of Steltzer Road and Agler Road, along with help from Broad...
WSYX ABC6
1 person dies after shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a person has died after a shooting on the east side. Police said officers were called to a home on Harvard Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a shooting victim walked into a local hospital. Police said that person later died. Police...
WSYX ABC6
One person injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
WSYX ABC6
Ex-Ohio Department of Corrections employee receives 5 life sentences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Ohio Department of Correction employee will spend the rest of his life in prison. Muata Fisher, 50, of Westerville was sentenced on Tuesday to five life sentences plus 80 years for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. The...
WSYX ABC6
Founder of Hilliard nonprofit recognized as one of 10 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Patches of Light founder Mindy Atwood has been selected as a 2022 L’Oréal Paris Woman of Worth for her exceptional service to families dealing with a child facing catastrophic health issues and financial hardship. The L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth recognizes the charitable...
WSYX ABC6
Gun fired at officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann's used in homicide 2 days earlier
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a gun fired at two officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in April 2021 was used in a homicide two days earlier. On April 12, 2021, Westerville police arrested Miles Jackson on outstanding warrants and took him to Mount Carmel St. Ann's for medical treatment.
WSYX ABC6
Halloween allows nostalgic Columbus residents to showcase their passion for decorating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many people around Central Ohio use Halloween night to showcase their passion for spooky decorations. Columbus resident Tom Smith is a doctor by day and an extreme Halloween decorator by night. "We have a smoke machine, strobe lights, and screaming music will eventually be playing...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus gas prices down 8 cents in last week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices dropped 8 cents per gallon on Monday, GasBuddy reported. The average cost for a gallon of gas in Central Ohio is $3.59. Prices are nearly 9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 43.5 cents higher than a year ago.
Comments / 0