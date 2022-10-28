ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Buckeyes encouraging Buckeye Nation to donate blood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Buckeyes are urging Buckeye Nation to help beat that team up north. Ohio State linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg are hoping Central Ohio turns out to donate blood to beat Michigan in the annual blood bank competition. "It was a good idea to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. named semifinalists for Maxwell Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two of Ohio State's most dynamic weapons on offense have been named semifinalists for one of the biggest awards in college football. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were named semifinalists for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Darrel Rowland: Longtime Columbus newsman joins ABC6 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Award-winning journalist Darrel Rowland on Monday joined the news team at ABC6 and FOX28. Rowland worked for the Columbus Dispatch for more than 30 years, previously serving as Public Affairs Editor and Senior Editor. His reputation for superb storytelling and investigative journalism has had a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Soggy Halloween gives way to warm, beautiful week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Isolated showers are possible during Trick-or-Treat hours this evening. The chances of rain get smaller and smaller through the overnight hours. Having some rain gear during Trick-or-Treat might be a good idea! With rain ending early, most of Tuesday and the rest of this week look beautiful and warm.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General over deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Dollar General for advertising items for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. Yost's office said the lawsuit comes after it received customer complaints from several counties around the state. “Everything we buy...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Halloween display draws awareness to distracted driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Halloween display in northeast Columbus has the appearance of a realistic two-car crash in an attempt to warn about the dangers of distracted driving. Natasha Trinity Ford organized the display near the intersection of Steltzer Road and Agler Road, along with help from Broad...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person dies after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a person has died after a shooting on the east side. Police said officers were called to a home on Harvard Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a shooting victim walked into a local hospital. Police said that person later died. Police...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

One person injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus gas prices down 8 cents in last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices dropped 8 cents per gallon on Monday, GasBuddy reported. The average cost for a gallon of gas in Central Ohio is $3.59. Prices are nearly 9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 43.5 cents higher than a year ago.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy