Jurors learn about finger and palm prints during fifth day of 1984 murder trial

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − Jurors got a lesson on how analysts match prints taken from a crime scene during the fifth day of the 1984 Saratoga homicide trial.

John A. Sarver, 59, of Port Edwards, faces a charge of murder related to the death of Eleanore Roberts, 73, in her home on Hollywood Road in Saratoga. Investigators believe someone hit Roberts over the head with a telephone and stabbed her with a scissors more than 20 times.

On Monday, jurors learned how retired officers from Wood County and Marshfield used super glue fumes to find fingerprints in the bathroom where Roberts' son found her body on Nov. 27, 1984. On Friday, Laura Matson, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory advanced latent print and footwear examiner, explained how analysts process the prints.

Matson said she was one of three analysts who worked on looking for finger and palm print evidence in the Eleanore Roberts case. They examined the telephone, knife and scissors found near Roberts' home shortly after the murder, but they couldn't find any prints on the items, she said.

A lot of things can affect whether prints are left on a surface and how long they will stay there, Matson said. The amount of sweat or dryness of a hand, the use of lotions and the amount of pressure can have an impact, she said. Prints also can be wiped away, but it depends on what is used, the pressure and how thoroughly the surface is wiped.

People start developing fingerprints when they have been in the womb at 10⅟₂ weeks, Matson said. Different stressors that happen in the womb will affect the ridges on the hands. Since every person encounters different stressors in the room, everyone's fingerprints are different. While identical twins will have the same DNA, they will have different fingerprints, Matson said.

Technology has come a long way since 1984, when Roberts was killed, Matson said. Experts have expanded their knowledge about matching ridges in finger and palm prints. They also have the technology to magnify prints to make them much easier to read, she said.

Matson demonstrated how she matches prints by showing enlarged examples of palm prints to the jurors. Some ridges on the prints abruptly stop, some divide into two ridges at some point and others will divide and then come back together, forming a loop, Matson said. It's these features analysts look for when analyzing prints.

Matson identified two prints found on the sink as belonging to retired Wood County Sheriff's Office Lt. Robert Levendoske. Levendoske, who was an investigator when Roberts died, told jurors Monday that he lost his balance while officers were moving Roberts' body and instinctively reached his hand out and put it on the sink to steady himself. In 1984, investigators in central Wisconsin were not using gloves at crime scenes, Levendoske said.

Matson also identified two of the prints as belonging to retired Wood County Sheriff's Office Investigator Greg Raube, who also investigated the Roberts murder.

The final set of prints Matson and her predecessors were able to identify belonged to Sarver, Matson said. Sarver had been at Roberts' home in August to work on her lawnmower and told investigators it was possible he used the bathroom. Several people have testified that Roberts kept a very clean house. Her son testified that he stayed with her several days during hunting season and wiped out the sink each day after he shaved. Matson said it is impossible to tell how long prints have been on a surface.

Retired Wood County Sheriff's Office Lt. Scott Goldberg also took the stand on Friday. Goldberg said in 2020 he tried to interview a man who a witness reported was with Sarver when Roberts was killed. Goldberg said the man's parents said the man suffered from dementia. Goldberg said he ended the interview with the man because he didn't believe his statements would be accurate.

Prosecutors expect to finish presenting their case on Monday. The trial is scheduled to last for two weeks.

