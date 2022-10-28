BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this final Sunday of October. Shelburne will host their Halloween celebration and parade this afternoon. There is a costume contest at the Shelburne Town Center from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by the parade, which begins on Falls Road at 2:00 p.m. After the parade, until 4:30 p.m., you can go trick-or-treating, play carnival games at the Town Gym, make spooky crafts at the library, or scope out the free food at the fire station. These activities are free and open to the public.

SHELBURNE, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO